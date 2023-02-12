How to Bet On The Super Bowl in Alberta – Top Alberta Online Sportsbooks

On Sunday, get ready to cheer on your favorite team as the 2023 Super Bowl kicks off! For NFL fans in Alberta, score up to $1,000 of free bets for this momentous occasion at BetOnline.
Best Alberta Sports Betting Sites For Super Bowl 2023
- BetOnline – $1000 Welcome Bonus – 25 Years Trusted Betting Brand
- GTBets – 150% Deposit Bonus up to $750 for sports betting
- Lucky Block — Best Crypto Betting Option For Super Bowl LVII
- BetUS – Claim a Generous Deposit Bonus For Super Bowl. $2500 In Free Bets Available
- MyBookie – $1,000 welcome bonus & extensive prop bets available
- Bovada – Biggest Brand in US Betting. $750 Welcome Bonus
Guide for Betting On The Super Bowl In Alberta With BetOnline
Get ready for Super Bowl 2023 with BetOnline’s generous offer of up to $1,000 in free bets! New members have the chance to sign up and deposit their funds, unlocking a 50% bonus worth an incredible maximum of $1,000.
- Sign Up at BetOnline
- Deposit up to $2,000
- Receive your free bet of up to $1,000
How to Place a Bet On The Super Bowl Online In Alberta
Put your money where your mouth is this Super Bowl season and wager on the action with BetOnline.
Make the most of Super Bowl markets with just a few clicks, by browsing and selecting your bet before placing it.
Here is how to place your bet:
- Join and deposit $2000
- Receive your $1000 free bet
- Find the football betting page
- Select your Super Bowl bet and add to your betslip
- Enter your stake and place your bet
Pros with Choosing BetOnline To Bet On The Super Bowl In Alberta
Here are reasons why Canadians trust BetOnline when betting on Super Bowl Sunday:
- No KYC or credit checks
- Anyone over aged 18 in any province can bet
- No taxes on winnings
- Better lines and odds on all races
- Crypto betting available
Super Bowl Picks
Selected bets at BetOnline for the Chiefs v Eagles:
- Patrick Mahomes had 326 passing yards in the AFC Championship final
- Bet: Mahomes 328+ passing yards @ +127
- Miles Sanders scored first touchdown against the 49ers
- Bet: Miles Sanders to score first touchdown @ +750
- Jalen Hurts has averaged 53.4 rushing yards
- Bet: Jalen Hurts rushing yards over 48.5 @ -114
- A.J Brown has an average of 69 receiving yards in last 5 games
- Bet: A.J Brown over 72.5 receiving yards @ -114
Super Bowl Betting Odds
For all Super Bowl odds, click here to go to BetOnline.
- Moneyline:
- Philadelphia Eagles: -120 | KC Chiefs: +100
- Point Spread:
- Eagles (-1) -113 | Chiefs (+1) -107
- Total Points:
- Over 50 -110 | Under 50 -110
*All odds correct at time of writing, but subject to change