How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Alaska – AK Sports Betting

You can bet on the Super Bowl in Alaska by joining the top 6 sportsbooks that any resident aged 18+ can join.
The trusted US online sportsbooks will accept bets legally and safely on the Super Bowl in ANY US State – including Alaska, where their state betting law is still waiting to be agreed.
See below as we showcase the best online NFL sportsbooks for Super Bowl 2024 betting.
6 Best Alaska Sports Betting Sites For NFL Super Bowl 2024
|1.
|
$1,000 In Super Bowl Free Bets
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
|Claim Offer Now
|2.
|
75% Up To $750 Super Bowl Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
|Claim Offer Now
|3.
|
$1,250 Super Bowl Free Bet For New Players
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
|Claim Offer Now
|4.
|
$500 Super Bowl Sign Up Offer
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
|Claim Offer Now
|5.
|
100% Sports + 25% Casino Combo Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
|Claim Offer Now
|6.
|
Get $1,000 In Super Bowl Free Bets
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
|Claim Offer Now
List Of The Best Alaska Sports Betting Sites For Super Bowl LVIII
- BetOnline – Extensive Super Bowl LVIII markets
- Bovada – Live streaming capabilities for Super Bowl 2024
- BetWhale – New customers can get $1,250 in bonuses
- Everygame – 100% NFL bonus up to $500
- BetUS – Various customer loyalty rewards
- MyBookie – $1,000 welcome bonus (50% deposit bonus)
Another benefit of these offshore sportsbooks is that they offer prop bets that other betting sites won’t allow you to wager on. Below we have outlined some of our recommended Super Bowl betting markets on offer.
Best Alaska Betting Site For NFL Super Bowl: Claim $1,000 Free Bet (50% Deposit Bonus)
BetOnline are our top pick for NFL betting. Signing up to BetOnline and taking advantage of their 50% deposit bonus will unlock $1,000 worth of Super Bowl bonuses for the 49ers vs Chiefs. Stay with us as we detail just how to use this offer.
|1.
|
$1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.
Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.
|Claim Offer
How To Bet on the NFL Super Bowl In Alaska
New customers can claim BetOnline’s sportsbook promo following the steps below, meaning you can begin betting on Super Bowl LVIII from the state of Alaska today.
1. Sign-Up With BetOnline
Signing up to BetOnline, our featured offshore sportsbook, can be done from anywhere in Alaska, even though sports betting is still in debate in the state.
To sign-up to BetOnline, new customers just simply have to click the link above and fill in a few basic details.
2. Deposit as a New Customer
Once signed-up as a new customer, you are eligible for BetOnline’s welcome offer. The maximum deposit to get the $1,000 Super Bowl bonus is $2,000, with the minimum deposit set at $55 ($27.50 bonus).
As long as you deposit at least $55, you will be eligible for BetOnline’s 50% matched deposit bonus. For example, to yield $500 of bonuses, you must deposit $1,000. A max deposit of $2,000 will get you the biggest bonus you can get – $1,000.
3. Bet On The Super Bowl
Now you’ve opened your account, added funds and claimed welcome offer – you are ready to place your bets, just follow these steps.
- Locate the ‘Football’ button and click ‘Super Bowl’
- Choose a bet you think has a good chance of winning and click on it
- Enter your stake, and click ‘place bet’
Below we talk you through some of the main Super Bowl betting options that can be found on BetOnline.
Alaska Sports Betting Explained – Can I Bet On The Super Bowl Legally?
Alaska sports betting legislation is still waiting to be passed, but until then residents can bet legally in state with the best US sportsbooks on here.
These trusted sites offer a legal and safe platform to place your bets with most of the ones listed having accepting bets from Americans for over 20 years.
Sports betting in Alaska is available to all residents who are 18+, have a valid email address and can deposit and withdraw with fiat currency or crypto. Plus, there are NO ID checks when creating an account.
Can I Bet On The Super Bowl In Alaska Casinos?
Alaska residents can’t bet on the Super Bowl in casinos either.
However, you can still bet on the NFL by signing up to our sportsbooks which allow wagering on 1000’s of markets – including player and game props.
Plus, also bet in ANY US State and from your own home, which is easier than visiting a casino.
Can I Bet On The Super Bowl On Alaska Sports Betting Apps?
There are no betting apps in Alaska that have Super Bowl markets. Sports betting has still not been passed by the Alaska government, but you can wager on the Super Bowl with our sportsbooks.
All the betting sites on this page have mobile betting, while means you can bet on your mobile device anywhere in Alaska and don’t have to download an app.
They have 1000’s of Super Bowl markets to look for – including prop bets like the popular coin toss and National Anthem which most of the regular US sportsbooks don’t offer.
Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Betting Available In Alaska
One of the most popular and talked about options for NFL bettors is same game parlay betting.
A parlay bet allows bettors to combine two or more individual bets together, yielding better odds for one individual bet. This means the more selections you add to your same game parlay, the higher the odds. However, the greater the risk as each of your individual part of the bet will need to be successful.
In order to make a same game parlay for Super Bowl LVIII, you can pick from a selection of both game props and player props.
Player props allow you to bet on the individual performances of a player, e.g. Mahomes passing yards. Game props relate to specific events such as over/under points, first score of the game or highest scoring quarter.
An example of a Super Bowl LVIII same game parlay could be:
- Over 47.5 Points
- Deebo Samuel Over 57.5 Receiving Yards
- 49ers -1.5
- Brock Purdy Over 255.5 Passing Yards
Super Bowl Player Prop Bets Available In Alaska
Individual player props are one of the most popular markets for NFL bettors. Player props allow bettors to use recent stats and trends, therefore making an educated guess and selection on what a given player may achieve in the Super Bowl.
Most player props have an over/under total already set, but you can also choose your own total at varying odds if you wish. Below are some key player props listed at BetOnline for Super Bowl LVIII:
- Touchdowns
- Passing Yards
- Rushing and Receiving Yards
- Receptions
- Sacks
- Tackles and Assists
- Player Performance Duels
Super Bowl National Anthem Bets Available In Alaska
Another popular prop bet, only available at our recommended offshore sportsbooks in this article, is betting on the Super Bowl national anthem.
This year, the national anthem will be sung by Reba McEntire – the ‘Queen of Country’. Betting on the length of the national anthem is a fun and light-hearted prop bet that NFL fans may wish to explore ahead of the 49ers vs Chiefs on Sunday night.
You can bet on the duration of the Super Bowl national anthem and whether the singer will go ‘over’ or ‘under’ the implied total set by sportsbooks (see below).
Super Bowl National Anthem Odds
- Over 86.5 Seconds: -135
- Under 86.5 Seconds: -105