How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Alaska – AK Sports Betting

You can bet on the Super Bowl in Alaska by joining the top 6 sportsbooks that any resident aged 18+ can join.



The trusted US online sportsbooks will accept bets legally and safely on the Super Bowl in ANY US State – including Alaska, where their state betting law is still waiting to be agreed.

See below as we showcase the best online NFL sportsbooks for Super Bowl 2024 betting.

6 Best Alaska Sports Betting Sites For NFL Super Bowl 2024

BetOnline – Extensive Super Bowl LVIII markets Bovada – Live streaming capabilities for Super Bowl 2024 BetWhale – New customers can get $1,250 in bonuses Everygame – 100% NFL bonus up to $500 BetUS – Various customer loyalty rewards MyBookie – $1,000 welcome bonus (50% deposit bonus)

Another benefit of these offshore sportsbooks is that they offer prop bets that other betting sites won’t allow you to wager on. Below we have outlined some of our recommended Super Bowl betting markets on offer.

Best Alaska Betting Site For NFL Super Bowl: Claim $1,000 Free Bet (50% Deposit Bonus)

BetOnline are our top pick for NFL betting. Signing up to BetOnline and taking advantage of their 50% deposit bonus will unlock $1,000 worth of Super Bowl bonuses for the 49ers vs Chiefs. Stay with us as we detail just how to use this offer.

How To Bet on the NFL Super Bowl In Alaska

New customers can claim BetOnline’s sportsbook promo following the steps below, meaning you can begin betting on Super Bowl LVIII from the state of Alaska today.

1. Sign-Up With BetOnline

Signing up to BetOnline, our featured offshore sportsbook, can be done from anywhere in Alaska, even though sports betting is still in debate in the state.

To sign-up to BetOnline, new customers just simply have to click the link above and fill in a few basic details.

2. Deposit as a New Customer

Once signed-up as a new customer, you are eligible for BetOnline’s welcome offer. The maximum deposit to get the $1,000 Super Bowl bonus is $2,000, with the minimum deposit set at $55 ($27.50 bonus).

As long as you deposit at least $55, you will be eligible for BetOnline’s 50% matched deposit bonus. For example, to yield $500 of bonuses, you must deposit $1,000. A max deposit of $2,000 will get you the biggest bonus you can get – $1,000.

3. Bet On The Super Bowl

Now you’ve opened your account, added funds and claimed welcome offer – you are ready to place your bets, just follow these steps.

Locate the ‘Football’ button and click ‘Super Bowl’

Choose a bet you think has a good chance of winning and click on it

Enter your stake, and click ‘place bet’

Below we talk you through some of the main Super Bowl betting options that can be found on BetOnline.

Alaska Sports Betting Explained – Can I Bet On The Super Bowl Legally?

Alaska sports betting legislation is still waiting to be passed, but until then residents can bet legally in state with the best US sportsbooks on here.

These trusted sites offer a legal and safe platform to place your bets with most of the ones listed having accepting bets from Americans for over 20 years.

Sports betting in Alaska is available to all residents who are 18+, have a valid email address and can deposit and withdraw with fiat currency or crypto. Plus, there are NO ID checks when creating an account.

Can I Bet On The Super Bowl In Alaska Casinos?

Alaska residents can’t bet on the Super Bowl in casinos either.

However, you can still bet on the NFL by signing up to our sportsbooks which allow wagering on 1000’s of markets – including player and game props.

Plus, also bet in ANY US State and from your own home, which is easier than visiting a casino.

Can I Bet On The Super Bowl On Alaska Sports Betting Apps?

There are no betting apps in Alaska that have Super Bowl markets. Sports betting has still not been passed by the Alaska government, but you can wager on the Super Bowl with our sportsbooks.

All the betting sites on this page have mobile betting, while means you can bet on your mobile device anywhere in Alaska and don’t have to download an app.

They have 1000’s of Super Bowl markets to look for – including prop bets like the popular coin toss and National Anthem which most of the regular US sportsbooks don’t offer.

Super Bowl Same Game Parlay Betting Available In Alaska

One of the most popular and talked about options for NFL bettors is same game parlay betting.

A parlay bet allows bettors to combine two or more individual bets together, yielding better odds for one individual bet. This means the more selections you add to your same game parlay, the higher the odds. However, the greater the risk as each of your individual part of the bet will need to be successful.

In order to make a same game parlay for Super Bowl LVIII, you can pick from a selection of both game props and player props.

Player props allow you to bet on the individual performances of a player, e.g. Mahomes passing yards. Game props relate to specific events such as over/under points, first score of the game or highest scoring quarter.

An example of a Super Bowl LVIII same game parlay could be:

Over 47.5 Points

Deebo Samuel Over 57.5 Receiving Yards

49ers -1.5

Brock Purdy Over 255.5 Passing Yards

Super Bowl Player Prop Bets Available In Alaska



Individual player props are one of the most popular markets for NFL bettors. Player props allow bettors to use recent stats and trends, therefore making an educated guess and selection on what a given player may achieve in the Super Bowl.

Most player props have an over/under total already set, but you can also choose your own total at varying odds if you wish. Below are some key player props listed at BetOnline for Super Bowl LVIII:

Touchdowns

Passing Yards

Rushing and Receiving Yards

Receptions

Sacks

Tackles and Assists

Player Performance Duels

Super Bowl National Anthem Bets Available In Alaska

Another popular prop bet, only available at our recommended offshore sportsbooks in this article, is betting on the Super Bowl national anthem.

This year, the national anthem will be sung by Reba McEntire – the ‘Queen of Country’. Betting on the length of the national anthem is a fun and light-hearted prop bet that NFL fans may wish to explore ahead of the 49ers vs Chiefs on Sunday night.

You can bet on the duration of the Super Bowl national anthem and whether the singer will go ‘over’ or ‘under’ the implied total set by sportsbooks (see below).

Super Bowl National Anthem Odds

Over 86.5 Seconds: -135

Under 86.5 Seconds: -105

Super Bowl Gatorade Color Betting Available In Alaska Another Super Bowl prop bet that is an extremely popular one is betting on the color the Gatorade will be that gets poured over the winning coach. This age-old tradition born out of post-Super Bowl winning celebrations is another fun, light-hearted market that NFL fans can bet on. It is worth nothing that most sports betting sites won’t offer this bet, only the selected offshore sportsbooks on this page. For example, last year Andy Reid was given a purple ‘Gatorade Shower’. So, what color will it be this year for the winning coach? Super Bowl Gatorade Color Odds Purple +200

Blue +275

Yellow/Lime +400

Orange +450

Red +450

Clear/Water +1000 Bet On Super Bowl Gatorade Color Now Super Bowl Coin Toss Betting Available In Alaska The Super Bowl coin toss is another market that sees a large volume of wagers from NFL fans. BetOnline allow bettors to wager on whether the pre-game coin toss will land on ‘heads’ or ‘tails’. Furthermore, our selected offshore sportsbooks also take bets on which team will win the coin toss, and if they do, will they win the Super Bowl? Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds Heads -101

Tails -101

Will team that wins coin toss win game? Yes -105 | No -105 Bet On Super Bowl Coin Toss Now How To Bet On Super Bowl MVP In Alaska Another prop betting market that Alaska residents can bet on through our offshore sportsbooks is the Super Bowl MVP. The Super Bowl MVP (Most Valuable Player) is awarded to the standout player from the winning team. 12 months ago it was Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes who was crowned Super Bowl MVP. But who will win it this year? Super Bowl MVP Odds Patrick Mahomes +140

Brock Purdy +225

Christian McCaffrey +450

Travis Kelce +700

Deebo Samuel +1800

Isiah Pacheco +2200

Rashee Rice +2500

Field (Any other player) +4000 Super Bowl LVIII Betting Pick So, who will lift the famous Vince Lombardi Trophy and be crowned Super Bowl LVIII Champions? Will it be Travis Kelce and co at the Kansas City Chiefs, going back-to-back. Or will it be Brock Purdy and his San Francisco 49ers side who win their sixth Super Bowl and first in 30 years? The play for us is to take the 49ers to cover the spread (-2 pts at -110 odds) and back them to win the NFL season finale. These odds of -110 with BetOnline are the best you will find on the 49ers -2. This means getting more bang for your buck at BetOnline, rather than betting as a regulated sportsbook such as FanDuel, DraftKings or BetMGM. 49ers -2 PTS(-110) How To Watch Super Bowl LVIII In Alaska CBS is the place to be if you are wanting to tune in and watch Super Bowl LVIII. The broadcast starts at 6.30pm EST on Sunday, February 11. The other way to watch the Super Bowl is via Paramount+. You can access this via your smartphone, Fite TV, Apple TV, Google TV and more devices if you please. The pre-game hype and build-up begins at 3pm on CBS with Super Bowl Gameday. Then, the official Super Bowl LVIII pre-game show starts at 5pm as the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs finally lock horns.