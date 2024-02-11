NFL

How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Alabama – AL Sports Betting

Andy Newton
Alabama residents can bet on the Super Bowl online with our trusted AL sports betting sites today.

The established US online sportsbooks on this page will allow legal and safe bets to be placed in Alabama, with all offering bigger welcome offers for new players for the Super Bowl.

We list the best NFL sportsbooks for Super Bowl 2024 betting in Alabama here.

Top 6 Alabama Sports Betting Sites For NFL Super Bowl 2024

List Of The Best Alabama Sports Betting Sites For Super Bowl LVIII

See below the best Alabama sports betting sites for Super Bowl 58, that have up to $6,500 in free bets to get and will allow betting in ANY US State, regardless of their gambling laws.

  1. BetOnline – Established 20+ years and $1000 Super Bowl free bet
  2. Bovada – $250 NFL welcome bonus (50% matched)
  3. BetWhale – Wide range of Super Bowl markets and 125% first deposit bonus
  4. Everygame – Competitive Super Bowl betting with $500 welcome bonus
  5. BetUS – Generous sign-up offer and billed as ‘America’s Favorite Sportsbook’
  6. MyBookie – Super Bowl betting with 50% deposit bonus (up to $1,000)

Best Alabama Betting Site For NFL Super Bowl: Get $1,000 Free Bet Today with BetOnline

BetOnline Super Bowl LVIII Welcome Bonus

BetOnline came out as our top pick for NFL betting and you can join them knowing there is a 50% first deposit bonus waiting for you – up to a maximum of $1,000. Let’s show you the steps on how to sign-up and get this Super Bowl free bet offer.

$1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

 Claim Offer

How To Bet on the Super Bowl In Alabama

BetOnline don’t have to follow any set gambling restrictions. Like the ones in place in Alabama.

Their site has been up-and running for over 20 years so Alabama sports betting fans can bet on the Super Bowl safely and securely, plus on the move in ANY US State.

With hundreds of Super Bowl markets, fast payouts, existing customer offers and up to $1000 in NFL free bets it really is hard to find any negatives by joining BetOnline.

1. Join BetOnline

Sign-up with BetOnline by clicking the links on this page, which will then take you to a secure joining page to fill out some simple personal details which will get your account opened.

This will then unlock your ability to bet in ANY US State, including Alabama.

2. Deposit as a New Customer

The BetOnline welcome offer is for new customers only, but it’s a very generous one.

You can get a maximum of $1000 in free bets with their 50% deposit bonus, so to ‘max out’ just outlay an initial $2,000.

However, the great news is the minimum deposit required needed for this BetOnline offer is only $55, while even a $100 deposit will get you a $50 free bet for the Super Bowl.

3. Bet on Super Bowl LVIII

Once you’ve opened your account, funded it and claimed the welcome offer – you are ready to place your bets, just follow these steps.

  • Locate the ‘Football’ button and click ‘Super Bowl’
  • Choose a bet you think has a good chance of winning and click on it
  • Enter your stake, and click ‘place bet’

Below we talk you through some of the main Super Bowl betting options that can be found on BetOnline.

Alabama Sports Betting Explained – Can I Bet On The Super Bowl Legally?

Alabama sports betting legislation is waiting to be passed, but until then residents can bet legally in state with the best US sportsbooks on this page.

These sites offer a safe and legal platform to place your bets with most having accepting bets from Americans for over 20 years.

Sports betting in Alabama via this sites is available to all residents who are 18+, have an email address and can deposit and withdraw with fiat currency or crypto. Plus there are NO ID or KYC checks on joining.

Can I Bet On The Super Bowl In Alabama Casinos?

Alabama residents can’t bet on the Super Bowl in casinos either.

But you can still bet on the NFL by signing up to our sportsbooks which allow wagering on 1000’s of markets – including player and game props.

You can also bet in ANY US State and from your own home, which is easier than visiting a casino.

Can I Bet On The Super Bowl On Alabama Sports Betting Apps?

There are no betting apps in Alabama that have Super Bowl markets. Sports betting has still not been passed by the Alabama government, but you can still bet on the Super Bowl with our sportsbooks.

All the betting sites on this page have mobile betting, which means you can bet on your mobile device anywhere in Alabama and don’t have to download an app.

They have 1000’s of Super Bowl markets including prop bets like the popular coin toss and National Anthem which a lot of the regular US sportsbooks don’t offer.

Alabama Sports Betting – Same Game Parlays

NFL same game parlay betting is one of the most popular wagering options for US sports fans and will be used by many ahead of Super Bowl LVIII.

What are same game parlays bets? These let bettors combine two or more individual bets to increase the odds and get higher returns if the bet is a winning one.

Therefore, the more bets or outcomes you put in a Super Bowl same game parlay bet means bigger odds. But also the more predictions to get right in order to payout.

For example, with Super Bowl LVIII in mind you might want to pick from the game props like 1st half margin of victory or a team to score more points in a certain half.

Or there are player props options to choose from that focus around set bets from players from both sides – the Chiefs or 49ers.

Here’s an example of a Super Bowl LVIII same game parlay.

  • Under 47.5 points
  • Brook Purdy Over 275.5 passing yards
  • 49ers to be the half-time leaders
Bet on Same Game Parlays Now

Alabama Sports Betting – Super Bowl Player Props

The popular player props bets rely on stats and recent trends, which will allow NFL bettors to fall back of this data to help with their bets.

This could mean that sportsbooks will set a spread or benchmark if a certain total might be reached in a market. Like over or under a set total points scored by both teams in the Super Bowl.

Here are a few examples of some key player props.

  • Passing Yards
  • Rushing and Receiving Yards
  • Touchdowns
  • Sacks
  • Player Performance Duels
  • Tackles and Assists
  • Receptions
Bet on Super Bowl Player Props Now

Alabama Sports Betting – Super Bowl National Anthem

One of the other benefits of joining up with the best US offshore betting sites on this page is unlike a lot of traditional sportsbooks, they allow the popular prop bets. Like betting on the National Anthem.

This year’s National Anthem duties have been handed to country singer Reba McEntire, who will belt out the ‘Star- Spangled Banner’. But how long will it take?

The sportsbooks will offer an ‘over/under’ spread on the length of the National Anthem. Meaning NFL fans can try and back a winning bet before Super Bowl LVIII has even kicked-off.

Super Bowl National Anthem Odds

  • Over 86.5 Seconds: -135
  • Under 86.5 Seconds: -105
Bet On Super Bowl National Anthem Odds Now
Andy Newton

Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers.
