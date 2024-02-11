Alabama residents can bet on the Super Bowl online with our trusted AL sports betting sites today.

BetOnline came out as our top pick for NFL betting and you can join them knowing there is a 50% first deposit bonus waiting for you – up to a maximum of $1,000.

How To Bet on the Super Bowl In Alabama

BetOnline don't have to follow any set gambling restrictions. Like the ones in place in Alabama.

Their site has been up-and running for over 20 years so Alabama sports betting fans can bet on the Super Bowl safely and securely, plus on the move in ANY US State.

With hundreds of Super Bowl markets, fast payouts, existing customer offers and up to $1000 in NFL free bets it really is hard to find any negatives by joining BetOnline.

Sign-up with BetOnline by clicking the links on this page, which will then take you to a secure joining page to fill out some simple personal details which will get your account opened. This will then unlock your ability to bet in ANY US State, including Alabama.

This will then unlock your ability to bet in ANY US State, including Alabama.

The BetOnline welcome offer is for new customers only, but it’s a very generous one.

You can get a maximum of $1000 in free bets with their 50% deposit bonus, so to ‘max out’ just outlay an initial $2,000.

However, the great news is the minimum deposit required needed for this BetOnline offer is only $55, while even a $100 deposit will get you a $50 free bet for the Super Bowl.

Once you’ve opened your account, funded it and claimed the welcome offer – you are ready to place your bets, just follow these steps.

Locate the ‘Football’ button and click ‘Super Bowl’

Choose a bet you think has a good chance of winning and click on it

Enter your stake, and click ‘place bet’

Below we talk you through some of the main Super Bowl betting options that can be found on BetOnline.

Alabama Sports Betting Explained – Can I Bet On The Super Bowl Legally?

Alabama sports betting legislation is waiting to be passed, but until then residents can bet legally in state with the best US sportsbooks on this page.

These sites offer a safe and legal platform to place your bets with most having accepting bets from Americans for over 20 years.

Sports betting in Alabama via this sites is available to all residents who are 18+, have an email address and can deposit and withdraw with fiat currency or crypto. Plus there are NO ID or KYC checks on joining.

Can I Bet On The Super Bowl In Alabama Casinos?

Alabama residents can’t bet on the Super Bowl in casinos either.

But you can still bet on the NFL by signing up to our sportsbooks which allow wagering on 1000’s of markets – including player and game props.

You can also bet in ANY US State and from your own home, which is easier than visiting a casino.

Can I Bet On The Super Bowl On Alabama Sports Betting Apps?

There are no betting apps in Alabama that have Super Bowl markets. Sports betting has still not been passed by the Alabama government, but you can still bet on the Super Bowl with our sportsbooks.

All the betting sites on this page have mobile betting, which means you can bet on your mobile device anywhere in Alabama and don’t have to download an app.

They have 1000’s of Super Bowl markets including prop bets like the popular coin toss and National Anthem which a lot of the regular US sportsbooks don’t offer.

Alabama Sports Betting – Same Game Parlays

NFL same game parlay betting is one of the most popular wagering options for US sports fans and will be used by many ahead of Super Bowl LVIII.

What are same game parlays bets? These let bettors combine two or more individual bets to increase the odds and get higher returns if the bet is a winning one.

Therefore, the more bets or outcomes you put in a Super Bowl same game parlay bet means bigger odds. But also the more predictions to get right in order to payout.

For example, with Super Bowl LVIII in mind you might want to pick from the game props like 1st half margin of victory or a team to score more points in a certain half.

Or there are player props options to choose from that focus around set bets from players from both sides – the Chiefs or 49ers.

Here’s an example of a Super Bowl LVIII same game parlay.

Under 47.5 points

Brook Purdy Over 275.5 passing yards

49ers to be the half-time leaders

Alabama Sports Betting – Super Bowl Player Props



The popular player props bets rely on stats and recent trends, which will allow NFL bettors to fall back of this data to help with their bets.

This could mean that sportsbooks will set a spread or benchmark if a certain total might be reached in a market. Like over or under a set total points scored by both teams in the Super Bowl.

Here are a few examples of some key player props.

Passing Yards

Rushing and Receiving Yards

Touchdowns

Sacks

Player Performance Duels

Tackles and Assists

Receptions

Alabama Sports Betting – Super Bowl National Anthem

One of the other benefits of joining up with the best US offshore betting sites on this page is unlike a lot of traditional sportsbooks, they allow the popular prop bets. Like betting on the National Anthem.

This year’s National Anthem duties have been handed to country singer Reba McEntire, who will belt out the ‘Star- Spangled Banner’. But how long will it take?

The sportsbooks will offer an ‘over/under’ spread on the length of the National Anthem. Meaning NFL fans can try and back a winning bet before Super Bowl LVIII has even kicked-off.

Super Bowl National Anthem Odds

Over 86.5 Seconds: -135

Under 86.5 Seconds: -105

Alabama Sports Betting – Super Bowl Gatorade Color Then, after the game, there are still betting opportunities in the Super Bowl. With NFL prob bets like – which color the Gatorade will be that’s poured over the winning coach. This age-old tradition of splattering the winning Super Bowl coach in Gatorade started in 1984 and has been a regular fixture since. So why not have a bet on it? For example. Purple is the favorite this year. But blue Gatorade has been the winning color in three of the last five Super Bowls. Gatorade Color Odds For Super Bowl 2024 Purple +200

Blue +275

Yellow/Lime +400

Red +450

Orange +450

Clear/Water +1000 Bet On Super Bowl Gatorade Color Now Alabama Sports Betting – Super Bowl Coin Toss As well at the National Anthem betting being one the big pre-game Super Bowl betting markets, so is wagering on the coin toss. The Super Bowl coin toss is also a market that grabs the headlines and with the prob bets options you can bet on the outcome too – heads or tails. Of course, the winner of the toss can pick whether to kick-off first or not. Don’t forget, a lot of these popular Super Bowl prob bets can only be found with the offshore sportsbooks on this page. With most US sportsbooks not having them on their sites. Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds 2024 Tails -101

Heads -101

Coin toss winner also wins the Super Bowl Yes -105, No -105 Bet On Super Bowl Coin Toss Now Chiefs vs 49ers Head-To-Head Stats As Super Bowl LVIII looms, have you wondered how many times the 49ers and Chiefs have actually played? Well, the answer is not that many times – there have been just 15 past meetings. The Chiefs lead the series – but only just – as the Super Bowl 2023 winners have a narrow 8-7 lead over the 49ers. They first met in 1971, with the Chiefs winning 26-17 in San Francisco, while their last meeting was in 2022 – which resulted in another Kanas win at the Levi’s Stadium 44-23. Plus, of course, the two met in Super Bowl LIV in 2020, with Kansas coming out top 31-20 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida. In fact, the clear bragging rights at the moment sit with the Chiefs – having won the last three head-to-heads vs the 49ers. Kansas will also be looking to become the ninth Super Bowl back-to-back winner and the first since the Patriots in 2004/2005. Super Bowl Betting Odds – Chiefs Are Yet To Lose At The Allegiant Stadium It’s alleged there is a Kansas City Chiefs flag buried under the Allegiant Stadium when the new Las Vegas mega venue was being built in 2017 for the Raiders. If this is true, since then and when the new stadium was opened in 2020, the flag might be working some magic, as the Chiefs are yet to lose a match there. The Super Bowl holders have played the Raiders at the new Allegiant Stadium four times between 2020 and 2023 and are yet to taste defeat. 2023: Chiefs win, 31-17

2023: Chiefs win 31-13

2021: Chiefs win, 41-14

2020: Chiefs win, 35-31 If you think this spooky run can continue for the Chiefs, then you can back them with BetOnline at +110 in the Super Bowl moneyline market. Bet On Chiefs +110 Super Bowl Betting Odds 49ers Looking To Join Steelers and Patriots With Six Super Bowl Wins The Chiefs have three Super Bowl wins to their name and are certainly the form side in the last four years – having reached the NFL Championship final three times in the last four. However, Kansas are still behind the 49ers when it comes to Super Bowl wins, with San Fran winning five to date. Their first came in Super Bowl XVI in 1982, with their most recent in 1995 at Super Bowl XXIX. If the 49ers can win their sixth Super Bowl, they will join the Steelers and Patriots at the top of the winners’ list. You can back the 49ers to win a sixth Super Bowl at -111 with BetOnline. Bet On 49ers -111 How To Watch Super Bowl 2024 Sunday’s Super Bowl LVIII will kick-off at 6:30pm on February 11 and can be watched on CBS and many other Viacom cable networks. The 49ers vs Chiefs match will also be shown LIVE on Nickelodeon. To watch the Super Bowl without cable, you’ll need a subscription to Paramount+, which is also available via smartphones if you want to watch the game on the move, or FireTV, AppleTV, Google TV, Roku and even XBox. Subscriptions to Sling TV, fuboTV or YouTube TV will also help you view the Super Bowl