How To Bet On The Super Bowl In Alabama – Alabama Sports Betting

You can learn how to bet on the Super Bowl in Alabama by reading our NFL betting guide for the best US offshore sportsbooks. We’ve handpicked the best six offshore US sports betting sites that will allow you to bet in ANY US State. Including Alabama where gambling is currently restricted.

Alabama betters can bet in person in some tribal casinos, but not online or with land-based sportsbooks. With online sports betting illegal in the state residents are often forced to travel to nearby states Mississippi or Tennessee to get bets place.

However, the GOOD NEWS, is that if you live in Alabama you no longer have to do this by joining the US offshore sportsbooks listed on this page. This is because they don’t have to follow any set state betting laws.

You can then use these Alabama online sportsbooks for Super Bowl betting ahead of the big NFL climax at the Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, February 11.

Top 6 Alabama Sports Betting Sites For NFL Super Bowl 2024

List Of The Best Alabama Sports Betting Sites For Super Bowl LVIII

See below the best Alabama sports betting sites for Super Bowl 58, that have up to $6,500 in free bets to claim and will allow betting in ANY US State, regardless of their gambling laws.

BetOnline – Established 20+ years and $1000 Super Bowl free bet Bovada – Claim $250 NFL welcome bonus (50% matched) BetWhale – Wide range of Super Bowl markets and 125% first deposit bonus Everygame – Competitive Super Bowl betting with $500 welcome bonus BetUS – Generous sign-up offer and billed as ‘America’s Favorite Sportsbook’ MyBookie – Super Bowl betting with 50% deposit bonus (up to $1,000)

Best Alabama Betting Site For NFL Super Bowl: Get $1,000 Free Bet (50% Deposit Bonus)

BetOnline came out as our top pick for NFL betting and you can join them knowing there is a 50% first deposit bonus waiting for you – up to a maximum of $1,000. Let’s show you the steps on how to sign-up and claim this Super Bowl free bet offer.

How To Bet on the NFL Super Bowl In Alabama

With BetOnline based offshore they don’t have to follow any set gambling restrictions. Like the ones in place in Alabama.

Their site has been up-and running for over 20 years so Alabama sports betting fans can bet on the Super Bowl safely and securely, plus on the move in ANY US State.

With hundreds of Super Bowl markets, fast payouts, existing customer offers and up to $1000 in NFL free bets it really is hard to find any negatives by joining BetOnline.

1. Join BetOnline

Sign-up with BetOnline by clicking the links on this page, which will then take you to a secure joining page to fill out some simple personal details which will get your account opened.

This will then unlock your ability to bet in ANY US State, including Alabama.

2. Deposit as a New Customer

The BetOnline welcome offer is for new customers only, but it’s a very generous one.

You can get a maximum of $1000 in free bets with their 50% deposit bonus, so to ‘max out’ just outlay an initial $2,000.

However, the great news is the minimum deposit required needed for this BetOnline’s offer is only $55, while even a $100 deposit will get you a $50 free bet for the Super Bowl.

3. Bet on Super Bowl LVIII

So, now you’ve joined and funded your new BetOnline account, you are ready to bet on the Super Bowl in Alabama on any of the markets on their site.

Just head to their ‘sports’ tab in the top navigation bar and then find ‘football’ and then ‘Super Bowl’ down the left-hand menu.

This will bring up hundreds of Super Bowl markets and betting options, including may NFL prop bets that a lot of the traditional US sportsbooks don’t offer.

How to Bet on Super Bowl Same Game Parlays in Alabama

NFL same game parlay betting is one of the most popular wagering options for US sports fans and will be used by many ahead of Super Bowl LVIII.

What are same game parlays bets? These let bettors combine two or more individual bets to increase the odds and get higher returns if the bet is a winning one.

Therefore, the more bets or outcomes you put in a Super Bowl same game parlay bet means bigger odds. But also more predictions to get right in order to payout.

For example, with Super Bowl LVIII in mind you might want to pick from the game props like 1st half margin of victory or a team to score more points in a certain half.

Or there are player props options to choose from that focus around set bets from players from both sides – the Chiefs or 49ers.

Here’s an example of a Super Bowl LVIII same game parlay.

Under 47.5 points

Brook Purdy Over 275.5 passing yards

49ers to be the half-time leaders

How to Bet on Super Bowl Player Props in Alabama



The popular player props bets rely on stats and recent trends, which will allow NFL bettors to fall back of this data to help with their bets.

This could mean that sportsbooks will set a spread or benchmark if a certain total might be reached in a market. Like over or under a set total points scored by both teams in the Super Bowl.

Here are a few examples of some key player props.

Passing Yards

Rushing and Receiving Yards

Touchdowns

Sacks

Player Performance Duels

Tackles and Assists

Receptions

Why Join Offshore Maine Sports Betting Sites?

Luctrative free bet welcome offers

Established brands

Bet in ANY US State

No KYC or ID checks on sign-up

No max payouts

18+ (traditional US sportsbooks are 21)

No bans on winners

Super-fast payouts

Lots of currencies supported

Prop bets showcased

How To Bet On The Super Bowl National Anthem In Alabama

One of the other benefits of joining up with the best US offshore betting sites on this page is unlike a lot of traditional sportsbooks, they allow the popular prop bets. Like betting on the National Anthem.

This year’s National Anthem duties have been handed to country singer Reba McEntire, who will belt out the ‘Star- Spangled Banner’. But how long will it take?

The sportsbooks will offer an ‘over/under’ spread on the length of the National Anthem. Meaning NFL fans can try and back a winning bet before Super Bowl LVIII has even kicked-off.

Super Bowl National Anthem Odds

Over 86.5 Seconds: -135

Under 86.5 Seconds: -105

How To Bet On The Super Bowl Gatorade Color In Alabama Then, after the game, there are still betting opportunities in the Super Bowl. With NFL prob bets like – which color the Gatorade will be that’s poured over the winning coach. This age-old tradition of splattering the winning Super Bowl coach in Gatorade started in 1984 and has been a regular fixture since. So why not have a bet on it? For example. Purple is the favorite this year. But blue Gatorade has been the winning color in three of the last five Super Bowls. Gatorade Color Odds For Super Bowl 2024 Purple +200

Blue +275

Yellow/Lime +400

Red +450

Orange +450

Clear/Water +1000 How To Bet On The Super Bowl Coin Toss In Alabama As well at the National Anthem betting being one the big pre-game Super Bowl betting markets, so is wagering on the coin toss. The Super Bowl coin toss is also a market that grabs the headlines and with the prob bets options you can bet on the outcome too – heads or tails. Of course, the winner of the toss can pick whether to kick-off first or not. Don’t forget, a lot of these popular Super Bowl prob bets can only be found with the offshore sportsbooks on this page. With most US sportsbooks not having them on their sites. Super Bowl Coin Toss Odds 2024 Tails -101

Heads -101

Coin toss winner also wins the Super Bowl Yes -105, No -105