Site News

How To Bet On The Super Bowl Coin Toss in USA – Top US Sportsbooks For Super Bowl Props

Author image
Josh Stedman
3 min read
Twitter Linkedin

Best Super Bowl Coin Toss Betting Sites In The USA

  • BetOnline – $1000 Welcome Bonus – Industry leader with great prop bets
  • XBet – New brand with high prop bet odds. 100% Welcome Bonus up to $500
  • BetUS – Super Bowl prop bet odds on mobile. $2500 In Free Bets Available
  • MyBookie – $1,000 welcome bonus & extensive prop bets including coin toss
  • Bovada – Easy-to-use platform for Super Bowl prop bets. $750 Welcome Bonus

How To Bet On Super Bowl Coin Toss In The USA With BetOnline

For NFL fans that open an account this weekend, BetOnline will match 50% of your first deposit, up to $1,000. That means you can deposit $100 and get $50 free. To receive the maximum sports betting bonus, deposit $2,000 and receive $1,000 in free bonus cash.

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2,000
  3. Receive up to $1,000 in free bets
Claim $1,000 BetOnline Free Bet

How To Find The Super Bowl Coin Toss Market To Bet On

It’s easy to bet on Super Bowl props, including the coin toss, with all of our bookmakers. Football fans in the USA can simply sign up, make a deposit, and bet on the coin toss within a few clicks. Here’s how to bet on the Super Bowl coin toss:

  • Join and deposit with our sportsbooks
  • Receive your free bet
  • Go to the football betting page
  • Select your Super Bowl coin toss bet and add to betslip
  • Enter your stake and place your Super Bowl bet

Why Join BetOnline To Bet On the Super Bowl In The USA?

We have listed the best reasons why US bettors should join our bookmakers for NFL bets:

  • No KYC or credit checks
  • Anyone over aged 18 in any state can bet
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Better lines and odds on all races
  • Crypto betting available

Super Bowl Coin Toss Picks

Here are some of the best bets at BetOnline for the Super Bowl coin toss:

Coin Toss has fallen Tails for 6 of the 9 Super Bowls

Bet: Tails @ -101

The Coin Toss Winner has not won the Super Bowl for eight straight years

Bet: No @ -105

In Super Bowl History Coin Toss Caller has been wrong 31 times

Bet: Coin Toss Will be Wrong -105

Super Bowl Coin Toss Betting Odds

Super Bowl Coin Toss:

Heads: -101 | Tails: -101

Team That Calls The Toss Will Be Correct

Yes: -105 | No: -105

Will Team that Wins the Coin Toss Win the Super Bowl:

Yes: -105 | No: -105

*All odds correct at time of writing, subject to change

Claim $1,000 BetOnline Free Bet

NFL Related Content

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Josh Stedman

Josh is an experienced sports content writer, writing for sites such as GiveMeSport and The 72. A lifelong Sheffield Wednesday fan who dreams of writing about his club full time. Sheffield Hallam MA Sports Journalism & BA (Hons) Sports Studies graduate.
View All Posts By Josh Stedman
Author Image

Josh Stedman

Twitter Linkedin
Josh is an experienced sports content writer, writing for sites such as GiveMeSport and The 72. A lifelong Sheffield Wednesday fan who dreams of writing about his club full time. Sheffield Hallam MA Sports Journalism & BA (Hons) Sports Studies graduate.
View All Posts By Josh Stedman

Popular From Site News

Latest news

View all
Sportslens logo
Site News

LATEST How To Bet On The Super Bowl Coin Toss in USA – Top US Sportsbooks For Super Bowl Props

Author image Josh Stedman  •  11min
Sportslens logo
Site News
How To Bet On The Super Bowl National Anthem in USA – 5 Sportsbooks With Super Bowl Props
Author image Josh Stedman  •  4min

Best Super Bowl National Anthem Betting Sites In The USA BetOnline – $1000 Welcome Bonus – Industry leader with great prop bets XBet – New brand with high prop bet…

Rob McElhenney
Site News
Eagles Super-Fan Rob McElhenney Anticipating The Highest Scoring Super Bowl Since The Birds Won in 2018
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Feb 8 2023

‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ creator and city native Rob McElhenney is confident the Eagles can see out a first Super Bowl win since 2018 this weekend against the Kansas…

Sean Payton
Site News
Sean Payton Warns Denvor Broncos Of New Culture Of Discipline At First Press Conference
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Feb 7 2023
Mahomes Hurts
Site News
Jalen Hurts Hopes First Matchup Of Black QB’s At Super Bowl “Inspires”
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Feb 7 2023
Steph Curry
Site News
Concerns Grow Over Steph Curry Injury Ahead Of All-Star Game
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Feb 6 2023
Joe Mixon
Site News
Arrest Warrant issued in Cincinatti for Joe Mixon: Charges to be dropped on Friday
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Feb 3 2023
Arrow to top