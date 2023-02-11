Best Super Bowl Coin Toss Betting Sites In South Dakota
- BetOnline – $1000 Welcome Bonus – 25 Years Trusted Betting Brand
- GTBets – 150% Deposit Bonus up to $750 for sports betting
- BetUS – Claim a Generous Deposit Bonus For Super Bowl. $2500 In Free Bets Available
- MyBookie – $1,000 welcome bonus & extensive prop bets available
- Bovada – Biggest Brand in US Betting. $750 Welcome Bonus
How To Bet On Super Bowl Coin Toss In South Dakota With BetOnline
For NFL fans that open an account this weekend, BetOnline will match 50% of your first deposit, up to $1,000. That means you can deposit $100 and get $50 free. To receive the maximum sports betting bonus, deposit $2,000 and receive $1,000 in free bonus cash.
- Create a BetOnline account
- Deposit up to $2,000
- Receive up to $1,000 in free bets
How To Find The Super Bowl Coin Toss Market To Bet On
It’s easy to bet on Super Bowl props, including the coin toss, with all of our bookmakers. Football fans in South Dakota can simply sign up, make a deposit, and bet on the coin toss within a few clicks. Here’s how to bet on the Super Bowl coin toss:
- Join and deposit with our sportsbooks
- Receive your free bet
- Go to the football betting page
- Select your Super Bowl coin toss bet and add to betslip
- Enter your stake and place your Super Bowl bet
Why Join BetOnline To Bet On the Super Bowl In South Dakota?
We have listed the best reasons why South Dakota bettors should join our bookmakers for NFL bets:
- No KYC or credit checks
- Anyone over aged 18 in any state can bet
- No taxes on winnings
- Better lines and odds on all races
- Crypto betting available
Super Bowl Coin Toss Picks
Here are some of the best bets at BetOnline for the Super Bowl coin toss:
Coin Toss has fallen Tails for 6 of the 9 Super Bowls
Bet: Tails @ -101
The Coin Toss Winner has not won the Super Bowl for eight straight years
Bet: No @ -105
In Super Bowl History Coin Toss Caller has been wrong 31 times
Bet: Coin Toss Will be Wrong -105
Super Bowl Coin Toss Betting Odds
Super Bowl Coin Toss:
Heads: -101 | Tails: -101
Team That Calls The Toss Will Be Correct
Yes: -105 | No: -105
Will Team that Wins the Coin Toss Win the Super Bowl:
Yes: -105 | No: -105
*All odds correct at time of writing, subject to change