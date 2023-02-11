Site News

How To Bet On The Super Bowl Coin Toss in Oklahoma – Online Sports Betting For OK Residents

Author image
Lee Astley
3 min read
Twitter Linkedin
coin toss
coin toss

Best Super Bowl Coin Toss Betting Sites In Oklahoma

  • BetOnline – $1000 Welcome Bonus – 25 Years Trusted Betting Brand
  • GTBets – 150% Deposit Bonus up to $750 for sports betting
  • BetUS – Claim a Generous Deposit Bonus For Super Bowl. $2500 In Free Bets Available
  • MyBookie – $1,000 welcome bonus & extensive prop bets available
  • Bovada – Biggest Brand in US Betting. $750 Welcome Bonus

How To Bet On Super Bowl Coin Toss In Oklahoma With BetOnline

For NFL fans that open an account this weekend, BetOnline will match 50% of your first deposit, up to $1,000. That means you can deposit $100 and get $50 free. To receive the maximum sports betting bonus, deposit $2,000 and receive $1,000 in free bonus cash.

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2,000
  3. Receive up to $1,000 in free bets
Claim $1,000 BetOnline Free Bet

How To Find The Super Bowl Coin Toss Market To Bet On

It’s easy to bet on Super Bowl props, including the coin toss, with all of our bookmakers. Football fans in Oklahoma can simply sign up, make a deposit, and bet on the coin toss within a few clicks. Here’s how to bet on the Super Bowl coin toss:

  • Join and deposit with our sportsbooks
  • Receive your free bet
  • Go to the football betting page
  • Select your Super Bowl coin toss bet and add to betslip
  • Enter your stake and place your Super Bowl bet

Why Join BetOnline To Bet On the Super Bowl In Oklahoma?

We have listed the best reasons why Oklahoma bettors should join our bookmakers for NFL bets:

  • No KYC or credit checks
  • Anyone over aged 18 in any state can bet
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Better lines and odds on all races
  • Crypto betting available

Super Bowl Coin Toss Picks

Here are some of the best bets at BetOnline for the Super Bowl coin toss:

Coin Toss has fallen Tails for 6 of the 9 Super Bowls

Bet: Tails @ -101

The Coin Toss Winner has not won the Super Bowl for eight straight years

Bet: No @ -105

In Super Bowl History Coin Toss Caller has been wrong 31 times

Bet: Coin Toss Will be Wrong -105

Super Bowl Coin Toss Betting Odds

Super Bowl Coin Toss:

Heads: -101 | Tails: -101

Team That Calls The Toss Will Be Correct

Yes: -105 | No: -105

Will Team that Wins the Coin Toss Win the Super Bowl:

Yes: -105 | No: -105

*All odds correct at time of writing, subject to change

Claim $1,000 BetOnline Free Bet

NFL Related Content

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Lee Astley

An experienced sports journalist, copywriter and news editor, Lee has been involved in sports content for 10 years and become an expert on a variety of different sports. Starting at The Sun newspaper covering football, Lee has gone on to become involved in all aspects of sports news, including gambling. Sports betting is a key passion and has helped launch The Telegraph Betting, as well as The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders.
View All Posts By Lee Astley
Author Image

Lee Astley

Twitter Linkedin
An experienced sports journalist, copywriter and news editor, Lee has been involved in sports content for 10 years and become an expert on a variety of different sports. Starting at The Sun newspaper covering football, Lee has gone on to become involved in all aspects of sports news, including gambling. Sports betting is a key passion and has helped launch The Telegraph Betting, as well as The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders.
View All Posts By Lee Astley

Popular From Site News

Latest news

View all
547e7 16745847159428 1920
Site News

LATEST How To Bet On The Super Bowl National Anthem in USA – 5 Sportsbooks To Bet Online

Author image Josh Stedman  •  46min
4QGE6KAOBJBSFFOPCAXQ4ZJJJI
Site News
Super Bowl 2023: Robert Griffin III Makes His Predictions
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  1h

The NFL experts have submitted their picks and predictions for Super Bowl LVII, and the consensus seems to be split between the two options. But former NFL quarterback and current…

Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl 2023
Site News
Best Wisconsin Sports Betting Apps For The Super Bowl | WI Betting Apps
Author image Lee Astley  •  21h

Best Wisconsin Betting Apps For The Super Bowl and how to claim NFL betting offers this weekend. Get in on the WI sports betting app action

eagles chiefs
Site News
Best Utah Sports Betting Apps For The Super Bowl | UT Betting Apps
Author image Lee Astley  •  21h
Early Super Bowl Player Prop Picks
Site News
Best Texas Sports Betting Apps For The Super Bowl | TX Betting Apps
Author image Lee Astley  •  21h
1408464042.0
Site News
Best South Carolina Sports Betting Apps For The Super Bowl | SC Betting Apps
Author image Lee Astley  •  22h
Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl 2
Site News
Best Oklahoma Sports Betting Apps For The Super Bowl | OK Betting Apps
Author image Lee Astley  •  22h
Arrow to top