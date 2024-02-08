NFL

How To Bet On The Super Bowl National Anthem In Texas – Texas Sports Betting Sites

Andy Newton
Super Bowl LVIII National Anthem Betting
Learn how to bet on the Super Bowl National Anthem in Texas with the established US offshore sportsbooks below.

Placing bets in Texas both online and in person is still restricted, with both currently banned. This means almost 30 million US betting fans find it hard to bet on the Super Bowl each year and also the popular prop bets – like betting on the National Anthem.

However, there is a solution to having to drive out of Texas to place Super Bowl and National Anthem bets by joining up with the best US offshore sportsbooks, who DON’T have to follow any set regional betting laws – meaning these NFL betting sites allow you can bet in ANY US STATE.

In addition, these popular prop bets – like the National Anthem markets – can only be found with the offshore sportsbooks as the regulated US betting sites won’t have them.

Top 6 Texas Sports Betting Sites For Super Bowl National Anthem Betting

50% Bonus Up To $1,000 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

50% Bonus Up To $250 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

125% Up To $1,250 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

100% Bonus Up To $500 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

100% Sports + 25% Casino Combo Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

50% Bonus Up To $1,000 18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States

How To Bet on the Super Bowl National Anthem In Texas

You can see here how to join BetOnline and also take up their $1,000 free bet offer that you can then use to bet on the Super Bowl National Anthem in Texas this weekend.

1. Join BetOnline

New players at BetOnline all automatically qualify for their 50% first deposit bonus, up to a maximum of $1,000.

Just click their link in this page and fill out some basic sign-up information, but there are no KYC or ID checks to be done so you can gamble anonymously.

The minimum age is also 18+ too, unlike traditional US betting sites (21+), while being based offshore – then even if you live in a restricted area of America, you can still sign-up.

2. Deposit with BetOnline

There are many ways to deposit at BetOnline with all the main methods – including crypto – supported.

The BetOnline free bet offer is a 50% first deposit bonus up to $1,000, so to get the full amount you must deposit $2,000.

However, the BetOnline minimum deposit is just $55, which will still get you a $27.50 free bet.

Once decided on your opening deposit, this and your welcome bonus will be in your account immediately.

3. Bet on the Super Bowl National Anthem

Find the ‘sports’ in the top menu bar at BetOnline. Then look for the ‘football’ tab down the left side and then ‘Super Bowl’.

Here you will find over 1000 Super Bowl betting markets, including up to 18 on the National Anthem.

These range from the length on the 2024 Anthem, to what singer Reba McEntire will wear and even who will be shown on TV when the Star-Spangled Banner is being belted out.

Once decided on your National Anthem bet, just click the odds which will bring up a betslip where you can now enter your preferred stake.

Super Bowl National Anthem Odds 2024

We’ve listed all the current BetOnline National Anthem markets below, that include how long the song will last. The current spread here is either over or under 86.5 seconds – you can bet on either.

While, as you can see below, there are also many other ways to bet on the Super Bowl National Anthem in Texas.

National Anthem Length Odds

  • Over 86.5 Seconds: -135
  • Under 86.5 Seconds: -105

Length of ‘America the Beautiful’ by Post Malone

  • Over 109.5 Seconds: -120
  • Under 109.5 Seconds: -120

Length of ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing’ by Andra Day

  • Over 131.5 Seconds: -120
  • Under 131.5 Seconds: -120

Reba McEntire Be Wearing a Cowboy Hat or Chaps?

  • No: -400
  • Yes: +250

Reba McEntire Primary Color of Boots

  • Black: +250
  • Brown: +325
  • Red: +350
  • White: +500
  • Blue: +1000
  • Purple: +1000
  • Pink: +1100
  • Yellow: +1400
  • Green: +1600

What Will Post Malone wear

  • Cowboy Hat: -450
  • Tie: +275

Who Will Be Seen First During National Anthem?

  • Travis Kelce: -200
  • Christian McCaffrey: +150

Who Will Be Seen First During the National Anthem?

  • Taylor Swift: -135
  • Jason Kelce: +120
  • Both (split screen/together): +350

Any Player/Coach To Cry During National Anthem?

  • Yes: -120
  • No: -120

Reba McEntire’s Outfit To Have Sequins or Tassel?

  • Yes: -130
  • No: -110

Will Taylor Swift be Seen During National Anthem?

  • No: -250
  • Yes: +170

Length of “brave” During National Anthem

  • Over 3.5 Seconds: -175
  • Under 3.5 Seconds: +135

Length of National Anthem by Reba McEntire

  • Over 87.5 Seconds: -200
  • Under 87.5 Seconds: +150

Reba McEntire to Forget/Omit Word in National Anthem

  • No: -2000
  • Yes: +700

Primary Color of Hat For Reba McEntire

  • Blue: +200
  • Red: +300
  • Brown: +400
  • Black: +600
  • Grey: +900
  • Yellow: +900
  • Orange: +1200
  • Pink: +1400
  • Green: +2500

Reba McEntire to Show Cleavage During Anthem

  • No: -500
  • Yes: +300

Style of Post Malone Top Attire

  • Arms exposed (partial sleeves): -130
    Arms covered (full covered): -110

Who Will be Shown First During the National Anthem

  • Andy Reid: -120
  • Kyle Shanahan: -120

Who Will be Shown First During the National Anthem

  • Patrick Mahomes: -165
  • Brook Purdy: +125
Arrow to top