You can bet on numerous Super Bowl National Anthem markets in South Carolina with a range of offshore US sportsbooks below.

As of now, there are currently no regulated sports betting options in South Carolina. Those looking to wager on the Super Bowl, as well as on markets involving the National Anthem, are still able to do so however, using our selected offshore sportsbooks below.

These NFL betting sites allow you to bet from any location within the United States, even within states where gambling is restricted, from your home, at work or while on the move.

They offer a wide range Super Bowl National Anthem prop betting markets, including the Over/Under on the length of the performance and which player will be shown first on TV.

How To Bet On The Super Bowl National Anthem In South Carolina

Sign up to BetOnline using the guide below and get $1000 in free bets to use on their Super Bowl exclusive National Anthem markets.

1. Create A BetOnline Account

To secure BetOnline’s promotion, you must first create an account on their website using a valid email and password, which can be done by following the link above.

As they are an offshore sportsbook, anyone – even those within gambling restricted states – can join and make use of their exclusive markets on the NFL.

There are also no KYC checks, meaning they will not ask for your passport, which allows you to wager on the site anonymously.

2. Make Your First Deposit Into Your New Account

How the offer works, is that BetOnline will match your first deposit by 50%, with the minimum set at $55, and the maximum set at $2,000.

This means that by depositing the $2,000 maximum, they will credit you the full bonus and add a further $1,000 into your account. This will be deposited into your account immediately.

3. Bet On The Super Bowl National Anthem In South Carolina

Find the NFL section on the main menu, which can be found on the homepage, and then click on ‘Super Bowl’.

Once you’ve done this, you should be able to click on ‘Anthem Specials’ where you can select one of the 16 markets available, including the Over/Under on the length of the performance.

Click on what you would like to bet on, enter your stake, and then press ‘place bet’ to finalize your selection.

Super Bowl National Anthem Odds

86.5 seconds is the line that has been set at by the majority of NFL sportsbooks for the Super Bowl National Anthem, with our offshore selections favoring the under this time around. The full odds across all markets with BetOnline can be found below.

National Anthem Length Odds

Over 86.5 Seconds: -135

Under 86.5 Seconds: -105

Length Of ‘America The Beautiful’ By Post Malone

Over 109.5 Seconds: -120

Under 109.5 Seconds: -120

Length Of ‘Lift Every Voice And Sing’ By Andra Day

Over 131.5 Seconds: -120

Under 131.5 Seconds: -120

Reba McEntire Be Wearing A Cowboy Hat Or Chaps?

No: -400

Yes: +250

Reba McEntire Primary Color Of Boots

Black: +250

Brown: +325

Red: +350

White: +500

Blue: +1000

Purple: +1000

Pink: +1100

Yellow: +1400

Green: +1600

What Will Post Malone Wear

Cowboy Hat: -450

Tie: +275

Who Will Be Seen First During National Anthem?

Travis Kelce: -200

Christian McCaffrey: +150

Who Will Be Seen First During The National Anthem?

Taylor Swift: -135

Jason Kelce: +120

Both (split screen/together): +350

Any Player/Coach To Cry During National Anthem?

Yes: -120

No: -120

Reba McEntire’s Outfit To Have Sequins Or Tassel?

Yes: -130

No: -110

Will Taylor Swift Be Seen During National Anthem?

No: -250

Yes: +170

Length Of “Brave” During National Anthem

Over 3.5 Seconds: -175

Under 3.5 Seconds: +135

Length Of National Anthem By Reba McEntire

Over 87.5 Seconds: -200

Under 87.5 Seconds: +150

Reba McEntire To Forget/Omit Word In National Anthem

No: -2000

Yes: +700

Primary Color Of Hat For Reba McEntire



Blue: +200

Red: +300

Brown: +400

Black: +600

Grey: +900

Yellow: +900

Orange: +1200

Pink: +1400

Green: +2500

Reba McEntire To Show Cleavage During Anthem

No: -500

Yes: +300

Style Of Post Malone Top Attire

Arms exposed (partial sleeves): -130

Arms covered (full covered): -110

Who Will Be Shown First During The National Anthem

Andy Reid: -120

Kyle Shanahan: -120

Who Will Be Shown First During The National Anthem

Patrick Mahomes: -165

Brook Purdy: +125