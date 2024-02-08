You can bet on numerous Super Bowl National Anthem markets in South Carolina with a range of offshore US sportsbooks below.
As of now, there are currently no regulated sports betting options in South Carolina. Those looking to wager on the Super Bowl, as well as on markets involving the National Anthem, are still able to do so however, using our selected offshore sportsbooks below.
These NFL betting sites allow you to bet from any location within the United States, even within states where gambling is restricted, from your home, at work or while on the move.
They offer a wide range Super Bowl National Anthem prop betting markets, including the Over/Under on the length of the performance and which player will be shown first on TV.
Top 6 South Carolina Betting Sites For Super Bowl National Anthem Betting
|1.
|
$1,000 In Super Bowl Free Bets
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
|Claim Offer Now
|2.
|
50% Bonus Up To $250 Super Bowl Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
|Claim Offer Now
|3.
|
$1,250 Super Bowl Free Bet For New Players
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
|Claim Offer Now
|4.
|
$500 Super Bowl Sign Up Offer
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
|Claim Offer Now
|5.
|
100% Sports + 25% Casino Combo Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
|Claim Offer Now
|6.
|
Get $1,000 In Super Bowl Free Bets
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
|Claim Offer Now
How To Bet On The Super Bowl National Anthem In South Carolina
Sign up to BetOnline using the guide below and get $1000 in free bets to use on their Super Bowl exclusive National Anthem markets.
1. Create A BetOnline Account
To secure BetOnline’s promotion, you must first create an account on their website using a valid email and password, which can be done by following the link above.
As they are an offshore sportsbook, anyone – even those within gambling restricted states – can join and make use of their exclusive markets on the NFL.
There are also no KYC checks, meaning they will not ask for your passport, which allows you to wager on the site anonymously.
2. Make Your First Deposit Into Your New Account
How the offer works, is that BetOnline will match your first deposit by 50%, with the minimum set at $55, and the maximum set at $2,000.
This means that by depositing the $2,000 maximum, they will credit you the full bonus and add a further $1,000 into your account. This will be deposited into your account immediately.
3. Bet On The Super Bowl National Anthem In South Carolina
Find the NFL section on the main menu, which can be found on the homepage, and then click on ‘Super Bowl’.
Once you’ve done this, you should be able to click on ‘Anthem Specials’ where you can select one of the 16 markets available, including the Over/Under on the length of the performance.
Click on what you would like to bet on, enter your stake, and then press ‘place bet’ to finalize your selection.
Super Bowl National Anthem Odds
86.5 seconds is the line that has been set at by the majority of NFL sportsbooks for the Super Bowl National Anthem, with our offshore selections favoring the under this time around. The full odds across all markets with BetOnline can be found below.
National Anthem Length Odds
- Over 86.5 Seconds: -135
- Under 86.5 Seconds: -105
Length Of ‘America The Beautiful’ By Post Malone
- Over 109.5 Seconds: -120
- Under 109.5 Seconds: -120
Length Of ‘Lift Every Voice And Sing’ By Andra Day
- Over 131.5 Seconds: -120
- Under 131.5 Seconds: -120
Reba McEntire Be Wearing A Cowboy Hat Or Chaps?
- No: -400
- Yes: +250
Reba McEntire Primary Color Of Boots
- Black: +250
- Brown: +325
- Red: +350
- White: +500
- Blue: +1000
- Purple: +1000
- Pink: +1100
- Yellow: +1400
- Green: +1600
What Will Post Malone Wear
- Cowboy Hat: -450
- Tie: +275
Who Will Be Seen First During National Anthem?
- Travis Kelce: -200
- Christian McCaffrey: +150
Who Will Be Seen First During The National Anthem?
- Taylor Swift: -135
- Jason Kelce: +120
- Both (split screen/together): +350
Any Player/Coach To Cry During National Anthem?
- Yes: -120
- No: -120
Reba McEntire’s Outfit To Have Sequins Or Tassel?
- Yes: -130
- No: -110
Will Taylor Swift Be Seen During National Anthem?
- No: -250
- Yes: +170
Length Of “Brave” During National Anthem
- Over 3.5 Seconds: -175
- Under 3.5 Seconds: +135
Length Of National Anthem By Reba McEntire
- Over 87.5 Seconds: -200
- Under 87.5 Seconds: +150
Reba McEntire To Forget/Omit Word In National Anthem
- No: -2000
- Yes: +700
Primary Color Of Hat For Reba McEntire
- Blue: +200
- Red: +300
- Brown: +400
- Black: +600
- Grey: +900
- Yellow: +900
- Orange: +1200
- Pink: +1400
- Green: +2500
Reba McEntire To Show Cleavage During Anthem
- No: -500
- Yes: +300
Style Of Post Malone Top Attire
- Arms exposed (partial sleeves): -130
Arms covered (full covered): -110
Who Will Be Shown First During The National Anthem
- Andy Reid: -120
- Kyle Shanahan: -120
Who Will Be Shown First During The National Anthem
- Patrick Mahomes: -165
- Brook Purdy: +125