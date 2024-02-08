Oregon civilians can discover how to bet on the Super Bowl National Anthem this Sunday with our trusted US offshore sportsbooks.

All forms of sports betting ARE legal in Oregon. However, what won’t typically be available are prop bet markets, which have become hugely popular since the emergence of online gambling.

As the countdown to the Kansas City Chiefs vs the San Francisco 49ers edges ever closer. Keen bettors are able to place prop bets on the NFL Championship decider with our established US offshore sportsbooks.

Betting on the Super Bowl National Anthem is a fine example of a common prop bet market for this year. Our NFL betting sites can also be used across ANY US state, not just in Oregon.

Furthermore, there are no restrictions on large payouts, no KYC checks and no ID checks. So you can gamble anonymously if you wish.

Top 6 Oregon Sports Betting Sites For The 2024 Super Bowl National Anthem

How To Bet On Super Bowl LVIII National Anthem In Oregon

Our number one choice for wagering prop bets on the Super Bowl LVIII National Anthem is with BetOnline. It’s worth noting that BetOnline offers ALL new customers a 50% first deposit bonus.

The maximum amount players can receive is $1000.

1. Open A BetOnline Account

To open a BetOnline account, simply tap the link in the list above. This will bring you to the sign-up page. All you need to do from here, is fill in your details and tap submit.

Once registered, you can now go on to make your initial deposit.

2. Make Your Initial Deposit

In order to receive the 50% welcome bonus, new customers can deposit anywhere between $55 and $2000. These are the minimum and maximum amounts required to obtain your free Super Bowl National Anthem bet.

3. Place Your Super Bowl National Anthem Bet

Once you have completed the two steps above, it’s now time to place your Super Bowl National Anthem bet. To do this, tap on the ‘sports’ tab and follow the options until you find ‘Super Bowl.’

From here, you will be presented with the ‘Anthems Specials’ markets. Pick the bet you wish, and this will bring up the odds.

Then, enter your desired stake on the betslip and then you can place the bet.

Super Bowl LVIII National Anthem Odds

BetOnline offer a vast array of Super Bowl LVIII National Anthem prop bet markets. Therefore, there really is something for everybody.

This year, there are 19 different Super Bowl LVIII National Anthem markets to choose from. Scroll down to browse them all in full.

National Anthem Length Odds

Over 86.5 Seconds: -135

Under 86.5 Seconds: -105

Length Of ‘America The Beautiful’ By Post Malone

Over 109.5 Seconds: -120

Under 109.5 Seconds: -120

Length Of ‘Lift Every Voice And Sing’ By Andra Day

Over 131.5 Seconds: -120

Under 131.5 Seconds: -120

Reba McEntire Be Wearing A Cowboy Hat Or Chaps?

No: -400

Yes: +250

Reba McEntire Primary Color Of Boots

Black: +250

Brown: +325

Red: +350

White: +500

Blue: +1000

Purple: +1000

Pink: +1100

Yellow: +1400

Green: +1600

What Will Post Malone Wear

Cowboy Hat: -450

Tie: +275

Who Will Be Seen First During National Anthem?

Travis Kelce: -200

Christian McCaffrey: +150

Who Will Be Seen First During The National Anthem?

Taylor Swift: -135

Jason Kelce: +120

Both (split screen/together): +350

Any Player/Coach To Cry During National Anthem?

Yes: -120

No: -120

Reba McEntire’s Outfit To Have Sequins Or Tassel?

Yes: -130

No: -110

Will Taylor Swift Be Seen During National Anthem?

No: -250

Yes: +170

Length Of “Brave” During National Anthem

Over 3.5 Seconds: -175

Under 3.5 Seconds: +135

Length Of National Anthem By Reba McEntire

Over 87.5 Seconds: -200

Under 87.5 Seconds: +150

Reba McEntire To Forget/Omit Word In National Anthem

No: -2000

Yes: +700

Primary Color Of Hat For Reba McEntire



Blue: +200

Red: +300

Brown: +400

Black: +600

Grey: +900

Yellow: +900

Orange: +1200

Pink: +1400

Green: +2500

Reba McEntire To Show Cleavage During Anthem

No: -500

Yes: +300

Style Of Post Malone Top Attire

Arms exposed (partial sleeves): -130

Arms covered (full covered): -110

Who Will Be Shown First During The National Anthem

Andy Reid: -120

Kyle Shanahan: -120

Who Will Be Shown First During The National Anthem

Patrick Mahomes: -165

Brook Purdy: +125