How To Bet On The Super Bowl National Anthem In Oregon – Oregon Sports Betting Sites

Ben Horlock
Oregon civilians can discover how to bet on the Super Bowl National Anthem this Sunday with our trusted US offshore sportsbooks.

All forms of sports betting ARE legal in Oregon. However, what won’t typically be available are prop bet markets, which have become hugely popular since the emergence of online gambling.

As the countdown to the Kansas City Chiefs vs the San Francisco 49ers edges ever closer. Keen bettors are able to place prop bets on the NFL Championship decider with our established US offshore sportsbooks.

Betting on the Super Bowl National Anthem is a fine example of a common prop bet market for this year. Our NFL betting sites can also be used across ANY US state, not just in Oregon.

Furthermore, there are no restrictions on large payouts, no KYC checks and no ID checks. So you can gamble anonymously if you wish.

How To Bet On Super Bowl LVIII National Anthem In Oregon

Our number one choice for wagering prop bets on the Super Bowl LVIII National Anthem is with BetOnline. It’s worth noting that BetOnline offers ALL new customers a 50% first deposit bonus.

The maximum amount players can receive is $1000.

1. Open A BetOnline Account

To open a BetOnline account, simply tap the link in the list above. This will bring you to the sign-up page. All you need to do from here, is fill in your details and tap submit.

Once registered, you can now go on to make your initial deposit.

2. Make Your Initial Deposit

In order to receive the 50% welcome bonus, new customers can deposit anywhere between $55 and $2000. These are the minimum and maximum amounts required to obtain your free Super Bowl National Anthem bet.

3. Place Your Super Bowl National Anthem Bet

Once you have completed the two steps above, it’s now time to place your Super Bowl National Anthem bet. To do this, tap on the ‘sports’ tab and follow the options until you find ‘Super Bowl.’

From here, you will be presented with the ‘Anthems Specials’ markets. Pick the bet you wish, and this will bring up the odds.

Then, enter your desired stake on the betslip and then you can place the bet.

Super Bowl LVIII National Anthem Odds

BetOnline offer a vast array of Super Bowl LVIII National Anthem prop bet markets. Therefore, there really is something for everybody.

This year, there are 19 different Super Bowl LVIII National Anthem markets to choose from. Scroll down to browse them all in full.

National Anthem Length Odds

  • Over 86.5 Seconds: -135
  • Under 86.5 Seconds: -105

Length Of ‘America The Beautiful’ By Post Malone

  • Over 109.5 Seconds: -120
  • Under 109.5 Seconds: -120

Length Of ‘Lift Every Voice And Sing’ By Andra Day

  • Over 131.5 Seconds: -120
  • Under 131.5 Seconds: -120

Reba McEntire Be Wearing A Cowboy Hat Or Chaps?

  • No: -400
  • Yes: +250

Reba McEntire Primary Color Of Boots

  • Black: +250
  • Brown: +325
  • Red: +350
  • White: +500
  • Blue: +1000
  • Purple: +1000
  • Pink: +1100
  • Yellow: +1400
  • Green: +1600

What Will Post Malone Wear

  • Cowboy Hat: -450
  • Tie: +275

Who Will Be Seen First During National Anthem?

  • Travis Kelce: -200
  • Christian McCaffrey: +150

Who Will Be Seen First During The National Anthem?

  • Taylor Swift: -135
  • Jason Kelce: +120
  • Both (split screen/together): +350

Any Player/Coach To Cry During National Anthem?

  • Yes: -120
  • No: -120

Reba McEntire’s Outfit To Have Sequins Or Tassel?

  • Yes: -130
  • No: -110

Will Taylor Swift Be Seen During National Anthem?

  • No: -250
  • Yes: +170

Length Of “Brave” During National Anthem

  • Over 3.5 Seconds: -175
  • Under 3.5 Seconds: +135

Length Of National Anthem By Reba McEntire

  • Over 87.5 Seconds: -200
  • Under 87.5 Seconds: +150

Reba McEntire To Forget/Omit Word In National Anthem

  • No: -2000
  • Yes: +700

Primary Color Of Hat For Reba McEntire

  • Blue: +200
  • Red: +300
  • Brown: +400
  • Black: +600
  • Grey: +900
  • Yellow: +900
  • Orange: +1200
  • Pink: +1400
  • Green: +2500

Reba McEntire To Show Cleavage During Anthem

  • No: -500
  • Yes: +300

Style Of Post Malone Top Attire

  • Arms exposed (partial sleeves): -130
    Arms covered (full covered): -110

Who Will Be Shown First During The National Anthem

  • Andy Reid: -120
  • Kyle Shanahan: -120

Who Will Be Shown First During The National Anthem

  • Patrick Mahomes: -165
  • Brook Purdy: +125
Ben Horlock is a sports news writer who holds a degree in sports journalism (BA Hons) from Southampton Solent University. Ben has been published across a wide variety of news outlets and websites including HITC, 90min, GiveMeSport, Betfair and Zoo Magazine. As well, Ben has worked in social media for four years in the sports gambling industry. For his sins, Ben is a QPR fan and is a keen follower of all the major European football leagues.
