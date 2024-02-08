Ohio residents can bet on the Super Bowl National Anthem with our established and trusted US offshore sportsbooks.
The State does allow for certain forms of gambling. These include horse racing, the state lottery, land-based casinos, bingo and video lottery terminals.
Furthermore, the 11.7 million people that are citizens of Ohio have been able to place sports bets online and in person since January 2023.
With that in mind, keen US gamblers based in Ohio won’t usually be able to take advantage of the hugely popular prop bets that our US offshore sportsbooks provide.
This is where we come in. Wagering on the Super Bowl National Anthem has become very common for bettors across the country in recent years.
Our NFL betting sites will allow those who reside in Ohio to do so safely and securely. Furthermore, our US offshore sportsbooks offer a huge variety of prop bet markets that aren’t available on mainstream US sportsbooks.
The Top 6 Ohio Sports Betting Sites For Super Bowl National Anthem Betting
|1.
|
$1,000 In Super Bowl Free Bets
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
|Claim Offer Now
|2.
|
50% Bonus Up To $250 Super Bowl Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
|Claim Offer Now
|3.
|
$1,250 Super Bowl Free Bet For New Players
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
|Claim Offer Now
|4.
|
$500 Super Bowl Sign Up Offer
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
|Claim Offer Now
|5.
|
100% Sports + 25% Casino Combo Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
|Claim Offer Now
|6.
|
Get $1,000 In Super Bowl Free Bets
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
|Claim Offer Now
How To Bet On The Super Bowl National Anthem In Ohio
Here, we will show you how you can sign up with BetOnline; who are our number one pick for placing prop bets on the Super Bowl National Anthem.
Furthermore, new customers will be able to redeem the $1,000 welcome bonus which can then be used to wager on the National Anthem.
1. Sign-Up With BetOnline
Using the link above, you will be redirected to BetOnline’s sign-up page which will prompt you to fill in the necessary details in the fields provided.
Remember, ALL new customers are able to claim up to $1,000 via the 50% first deposit welcome bonus. Furthermore, with BetOnline being offshore, there are no KYC checks and even if you are based in a US state with restrictions, you can still play.
2. Make First Deposit
Once you have registered with BetOnline, the minimum deposit is $55 to claim the welcome bonus. The maximum is $2,000. Those you deposit the maximum amount will receive the $1,000 bonus.
Once you have made your deposit, the funds will be added to your account immediately.
3. Bet On The Super Bowl National Anthem
Once you’ve signed-up with BetOnline and added your chosen funds and claimed the 50% welcome bonus, it’s time to bet on the Super Bowl National Anthem.
To do this, simply tap on the ‘sports’ menu at the top of the page. From here, select ‘NFL’ and then select ‘Super Bowl LVIII.’
You will be presented with the various markets for the Kansas City Chiefs vs the San Francisco 49ers; including the 15+ for the Super Bowl National Anthem.
These markets range from the anthem duration to what color boots singer Reba McEntire will be wearing. Once you have found your preferred market, tap on the odds and add your stake into the betslip and then tap ‘place bet.’
2024 Super Bowl LVIII National Anthem Odds
As we mentioned, BetOnline offer a huge variety of 2024 Super Bowl LVIII National Anthem odds; including the anthem duration.
Below, we have listed ALL of the markets that BetOnline will be offering for the Super Bowl National Anthem ahead of Sunday’s extravaganza.
National Anthem Length Odds
- Over 86.5 Seconds: -135
- Under 86.5 Seconds: -105
Length Of ‘America The Beautiful’ By Post Malone
- Over 109.5 Seconds: -120
- Under 109.5 Seconds: -120
Length Of ‘Lift Every Voice And Sing’ By Andra Day
- Over 131.5 Seconds: -120
- Under 131.5 Seconds: -120
Reba McEntire Be Wearing A Cowboy Hat Or Chaps?
- No: -400
- Yes: +250
Reba McEntire Primary Color Of Boots
- Black: +250
- Brown: +325
- Red: +350
- White: +500
- Blue: +1000
- Purple: +1000
- Pink: +1100
- Yellow: +1400
- Green: +1600
What Will Post Malone Wear
- Cowboy Hat: -450
- Tie: +275
Who Will Be Seen First During National Anthem?
- Travis Kelce: -200
- Christian McCaffrey: +150
Who Will Be Seen First During The National Anthem?
- Taylor Swift: -135
- Jason Kelce: +120
- Both (split screen/together): +350
Any Player/Coach To Cry During National Anthem?
- Yes: -120
- No: -120
Reba McEntire’s Outfit To Have Sequins Or Tassel?
- Yes: -130
- No: -110
Will Taylor Swift Be Seen During National Anthem?
- No: -250
- Yes: +170
Length Of “Brave” During National Anthem
- Over 3.5 Seconds: -175
- Under 3.5 Seconds: +135
Length Of National Anthem By Reba McEntire
- Over 87.5 Seconds: -200
- Under 87.5 Seconds: +150
Reba McEntire To Forget/Omit Word In National Anthem
- No: -2000
- Yes: +700
Primary Color Of Hat For Reba McEntire
- Blue: +200
- Red: +300
- Brown: +400
- Black: +600
- Grey: +900
- Yellow: +900
- Orange: +1200
- Pink: +1400
- Green: +2500
Reba McEntire To Show Cleavage During Anthem
- No: -500
- Yes: +300
Style Of Post Malone Top Attire
- Arms exposed (partial sleeves): -130
Arms covered (full covered): -110
Who Will Be Shown First During The National Anthem
- Andy Reid: -120
- Kyle Shanahan: -120
Who Will Be Shown First During The National Anthem
- Patrick Mahomes: -165
- Brook Purdy: +125