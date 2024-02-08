Ohio residents can bet on the Super Bowl National Anthem with our established and trusted US offshore sportsbooks.

The State does allow for certain forms of gambling. These include horse racing, the state lottery, land-based casinos, bingo and video lottery terminals.

Furthermore, the 11.7 million people that are citizens of Ohio have been able to place sports bets online and in person since January 2023.

With that in mind, keen US gamblers based in Ohio won’t usually be able to take advantage of the hugely popular prop bets that our US offshore sportsbooks provide.

This is where we come in. Wagering on the Super Bowl National Anthem has become very common for bettors across the country in recent years.

Our NFL betting sites will allow those who reside in Ohio to do so safely and securely. Furthermore, our US offshore sportsbooks offer a huge variety of prop bet markets that aren’t available on mainstream US sportsbooks.

The Top 6 Ohio Sports Betting Sites For Super Bowl National Anthem Betting

How To Bet On The Super Bowl National Anthem In Ohio

Here, we will show you how you can sign up with BetOnline; who are our number one pick for placing prop bets on the Super Bowl National Anthem.

Furthermore, new customers will be able to redeem the $1,000 welcome bonus which can then be used to wager on the National Anthem.

1. Sign-Up With BetOnline



Using the link above, you will be redirected to BetOnline’s sign-up page which will prompt you to fill in the necessary details in the fields provided.

Remember, ALL new customers are able to claim up to $1,000 via the 50% first deposit welcome bonus. Furthermore, with BetOnline being offshore, there are no KYC checks and even if you are based in a US state with restrictions, you can still play.

2. Make First Deposit

Once you have registered with BetOnline, the minimum deposit is $55 to claim the welcome bonus. The maximum is $2,000. Those you deposit the maximum amount will receive the $1,000 bonus.

Once you have made your deposit, the funds will be added to your account immediately.

3. Bet On The Super Bowl National Anthem

Once you’ve signed-up with BetOnline and added your chosen funds and claimed the 50% welcome bonus, it’s time to bet on the Super Bowl National Anthem.

To do this, simply tap on the ‘sports’ menu at the top of the page. From here, select ‘NFL’ and then select ‘Super Bowl LVIII.’

You will be presented with the various markets for the Kansas City Chiefs vs the San Francisco 49ers; including the 15+ for the Super Bowl National Anthem.

These markets range from the anthem duration to what color boots singer Reba McEntire will be wearing. Once you have found your preferred market, tap on the odds and add your stake into the betslip and then tap ‘place bet.’

2024 Super Bowl LVIII National Anthem Odds

As we mentioned, BetOnline offer a huge variety of 2024 Super Bowl LVIII National Anthem odds; including the anthem duration.

Below, we have listed ALL of the markets that BetOnline will be offering for the Super Bowl National Anthem ahead of Sunday’s extravaganza.

National Anthem Length Odds

Over 86.5 Seconds: -135

Under 86.5 Seconds: -105

Length Of ‘America The Beautiful’ By Post Malone

Over 109.5 Seconds: -120

Under 109.5 Seconds: -120

Length Of ‘Lift Every Voice And Sing’ By Andra Day

Over 131.5 Seconds: -120

Under 131.5 Seconds: -120

Reba McEntire Be Wearing A Cowboy Hat Or Chaps?

No: -400

Yes: +250

Reba McEntire Primary Color Of Boots

Black: +250

Brown: +325

Red: +350

White: +500

Blue: +1000

Purple: +1000

Pink: +1100

Yellow: +1400

Green: +1600

What Will Post Malone Wear

Cowboy Hat: -450

Tie: +275

Who Will Be Seen First During National Anthem?

Travis Kelce: -200

Christian McCaffrey: +150

Who Will Be Seen First During The National Anthem?

Taylor Swift: -135

Jason Kelce: +120

Both (split screen/together): +350

Any Player/Coach To Cry During National Anthem?

Yes: -120

No: -120

Reba McEntire’s Outfit To Have Sequins Or Tassel?

Yes: -130

No: -110

Will Taylor Swift Be Seen During National Anthem?

No: -250

Yes: +170

Length Of “Brave” During National Anthem

Over 3.5 Seconds: -175

Under 3.5 Seconds: +135

Length Of National Anthem By Reba McEntire

Over 87.5 Seconds: -200

Under 87.5 Seconds: +150

Reba McEntire To Forget/Omit Word In National Anthem

No: -2000

Yes: +700

Primary Color Of Hat For Reba McEntire



Blue: +200

Red: +300

Brown: +400

Black: +600

Grey: +900

Yellow: +900

Orange: +1200

Pink: +1400

Green: +2500

Reba McEntire To Show Cleavage During Anthem

No: -500

Yes: +300

Style Of Post Malone Top Attire

Arms exposed (partial sleeves): -130

Arms covered (full covered): -110

Who Will Be Shown First During The National Anthem

Andy Reid: -120

Kyle Shanahan: -120

Who Will Be Shown First During The National Anthem

Patrick Mahomes: -165

Brook Purdy: +125