Here’s how to bet on the Super Bowl National Anthem in North Dakota with our trusted offshore sportsbooks.
Betting on sports in North Dakota is only allowed at a small number of casinos, making it near impossible for anyone who isn’t within a short journey.
Online sports betting is illegal in the state, meaning our offshore sportsbooks are the only way you can bet on the Super Bowl National Anthem in North Dakota.
Our NFL betting sites accept a wide variety of prop markets such as the national anthem, coin toss and more, which most US-based sites don’t offer, even in unrestricted states.
Using our sites, you can bet on if the National Anthem will be over/under a certain length, from anywhere you like.
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
How To Bet On The Super Bowl National Anthem In North Dakota
The instructions below explain how to sign up for BetOnline, claim their $1,000 welcome bonus and start betting on the Super Bowl National Anthem.
1. Become A BetOnline Account Holder
New customers are all eligible for BetOnline’s sportsbook bonus. Click the link above and fill in your details to sign up.
Because BetOnline are an offshore sportsbook, anyone can sign up – even from restricted states.
They don’t ask for KYC checks such as passports either, meaning you can play anonymously.
2. Make An Initial Deposit
BetOnline’s bonus offer means they will match 50% of your first deposit, with a minimum of $55.
Deposit $2,000 to claim the full $1,000 maximum bonus, with funds added to your account instantly.
3. Bet On The Super Bowl National Anthem
Find the Football tab via the homepage, then click ‘NFL’, followed by ‘Super Bowl’.
From there, you can select ‘Anthem Specials’ and pick one of 16 markets to bet on, which included the duration of the anthem.
Clicking your bet will add it to your bet slip, where you can then enter your wager amount. When this is done, click place bet and you’re done.
Super Bowl National Anthem Odds
This year’s Super Bowl National Anthem line has been set at 86.5 seconds. Sportsbooks are currently favouring ‘under’ as the winning bet for anthem length. Below are the full odds for BetOnline’s national anthem markets.
National Anthem Length Odds
- Over 86.5 Seconds: -135
- Under 86.5 Seconds: -105
Length Of ‘America The Beautiful’ By Post Malone
- Over 109.5 Seconds: -120
- Under 109.5 Seconds: -120
Length Of ‘Lift Every Voice And Sing’ By Andra Day
- Over 131.5 Seconds: -120
- Under 131.5 Seconds: -120
Reba McEntire Be Wearing A Cowboy Hat Or Chaps?
- No: -400
- Yes: +250
Reba McEntire Primary Color Of Boots
- Black: +250
- Brown: +325
- Red: +350
- White: +500
- Blue: +1000
- Purple: +1000
- Pink: +1100
- Yellow: +1400
- Green: +1600
What Will Post Malone Wear
- Cowboy Hat: -450
- Tie: +275
Who Will Be Seen First During National Anthem?
- Travis Kelce: -200
- Christian McCaffrey: +150
Who Will Be Seen First During The National Anthem?
- Taylor Swift: -135
- Jason Kelce: +120
- Both (split screen/together): +350
Any Player/Coach To Cry During National Anthem?
- Yes: -120
- No: -120
Reba McEntire’s Outfit To Have Sequins Or Tassel?
- Yes: -130
- No: -110
Will Taylor Swift Be Seen During National Anthem?
- No: -250
- Yes: +170
Length Of “Brave” During National Anthem
- Over 3.5 Seconds: -175
- Under 3.5 Seconds: +135
Length Of National Anthem By Reba McEntire
- Over 87.5 Seconds: -200
- Under 87.5 Seconds: +150
Reba McEntire To Forget/Omit Word In National Anthem
- No: -2000
- Yes: +700
Primary Color Of Hat For Reba McEntire
- Blue: +200
- Red: +300
- Brown: +400
- Black: +600
- Grey: +900
- Yellow: +900
- Orange: +1200
- Pink: +1400
- Green: +2500
Reba McEntire To Show Cleavage During Anthem
- No: -500
- Yes: +300
Style Of Post Malone Top Attire
- Arms exposed (partial sleeves): -130
Arms covered (full covered): -110
Who Will Be Shown First During The National Anthem
- Andy Reid: -120
- Kyle Shanahan: -120
Who Will Be Shown First During The National Anthem
- Patrick Mahomes: -165
- Brook Purdy: +125