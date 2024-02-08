American Football

How To Bet On The Super Bowl National Anthem In North Dakota – North Dakota Sports Betting Sites

James Chittick
Super Bowl LVIII National Anthem Betting
Here’s how to bet on the Super Bowl National Anthem in North Dakota with our trusted offshore sportsbooks.

Betting on sports in North Dakota is only allowed at a small number of casinos, making it near impossible for anyone who isn’t within a short journey.

Online sports betting is illegal in the state, meaning our offshore sportsbooks are the only way you can bet on the Super Bowl National Anthem in North Dakota.

Our NFL betting sites accept a wide variety of prop markets such as the national anthem, coin toss and more, which most US-based sites don’t offer, even in unrestricted states.

Using our sites, you can bet on if the National Anthem will be over/under a certain length, from anywhere you like.

How To Bet On The Super Bowl National Anthem In North Dakota

The instructions below explain how to sign up for BetOnline, claim their $1,000 welcome bonus and start betting on the Super Bowl National Anthem.

1. Become A BetOnline Account Holder

New customers are all eligible for BetOnline’s sportsbook bonus. Click the link above and fill in your details to sign up.

Because BetOnline are an offshore sportsbook, anyone can sign up – even from restricted states.

They don’t ask for KYC checks such as passports either, meaning you can play anonymously.

2. Make An Initial Deposit

BetOnline’s bonus offer means they will match 50% of your first deposit, with a minimum of $55.

Deposit $2,000 to claim the full $1,000 maximum bonus, with funds added to your account instantly.

3. Bet On The Super Bowl National Anthem

Find the Football tab via the homepage, then click ‘NFL’, followed by ‘Super Bowl’.

From there, you can select ‘Anthem Specials’ and pick one of 16 markets to bet on, which included the duration of the anthem.

Clicking your bet will add it to your bet slip, where you can then enter your wager amount. When this is done, click place bet and you’re done.

Super Bowl National Anthem Odds

This year’s Super Bowl National Anthem line has been set at 86.5 seconds. Sportsbooks are currently favouring ‘under’ as the winning bet for anthem length. Below are the full odds for BetOnline’s national anthem markets.

National Anthem Length Odds

  • Over 86.5 Seconds: -135
  • Under 86.5 Seconds: -105

Length Of ‘America The Beautiful’ By Post Malone

  • Over 109.5 Seconds: -120
  • Under 109.5 Seconds: -120

Length Of ‘Lift Every Voice And Sing’ By Andra Day

  • Over 131.5 Seconds: -120
  • Under 131.5 Seconds: -120

Reba McEntire Be Wearing A Cowboy Hat Or Chaps?

  • No: -400
  • Yes: +250

Reba McEntire Primary Color Of Boots

  • Black: +250
  • Brown: +325
  • Red: +350
  • White: +500
  • Blue: +1000
  • Purple: +1000
  • Pink: +1100
  • Yellow: +1400
  • Green: +1600

What Will Post Malone Wear

  • Cowboy Hat: -450
  • Tie: +275

Who Will Be Seen First During National Anthem?

  • Travis Kelce: -200
  • Christian McCaffrey: +150

Who Will Be Seen First During The National Anthem?

  • Taylor Swift: -135
  • Jason Kelce: +120
  • Both (split screen/together): +350

Any Player/Coach To Cry During National Anthem?

  • Yes: -120
  • No: -120

Reba McEntire’s Outfit To Have Sequins Or Tassel?

  • Yes: -130
  • No: -110

Will Taylor Swift Be Seen During National Anthem?

  • No: -250
  • Yes: +170

Length Of “Brave” During National Anthem

  • Over 3.5 Seconds: -175
  • Under 3.5 Seconds: +135

Length Of National Anthem By Reba McEntire

  • Over 87.5 Seconds: -200
  • Under 87.5 Seconds: +150

Reba McEntire To Forget/Omit Word In National Anthem

  • No: -2000
  • Yes: +700

Primary Color Of Hat For Reba McEntire

  • Blue: +200
  • Red: +300
  • Brown: +400
  • Black: +600
  • Grey: +900
  • Yellow: +900
  • Orange: +1200
  • Pink: +1400
  • Green: +2500

Reba McEntire To Show Cleavage During Anthem

  • No: -500
  • Yes: +300

Style Of Post Malone Top Attire

  • Arms exposed (partial sleeves): -130
    Arms covered (full covered): -110

Who Will Be Shown First During The National Anthem

  • Andy Reid: -120
  • Kyle Shanahan: -120

Who Will Be Shown First During The National Anthem

  • Patrick Mahomes: -165
  • Brook Purdy: +125
James Chittick

James is a sports data journalist with a passion for all things stats and figures. He has previously written for numerous local and national titles including the Daily Mirror, Manchester Evening News and Football.London. Now with for SportsLens, James specialises in giving in-depth analysis and insight across a wide range of sports including football, rugby and more.
Arrow to top