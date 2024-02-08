Here’s how to bet on the Super Bowl National Anthem in North Dakota with our trusted offshore sportsbooks.

Betting on sports in North Dakota is only allowed at a small number of casinos, making it near impossible for anyone who isn’t within a short journey.

Online sports betting is illegal in the state, meaning our offshore sportsbooks are the only way you can bet on the Super Bowl National Anthem in North Dakota.

Our NFL betting sites accept a wide variety of prop markets such as the national anthem, coin toss and more, which most US-based sites don’t offer, even in unrestricted states.

Using our sites, you can bet on if the National Anthem will be over/under a certain length, from anywhere you like.

Top 6 North Dakota Sports Betting Sites For Super Bowl National Anthem Betting

How To Bet On The Super Bowl National Anthem In North Dakota

The instructions below explain how to sign up for BetOnline, claim their $1,000 welcome bonus and start betting on the Super Bowl National Anthem.

1. Become A BetOnline Account Holder

New customers are all eligible for BetOnline’s sportsbook bonus. Click the link above and fill in your details to sign up.

Because BetOnline are an offshore sportsbook, anyone can sign up – even from restricted states.

They don’t ask for KYC checks such as passports either, meaning you can play anonymously.

2. Make An Initial Deposit

BetOnline’s bonus offer means they will match 50% of your first deposit, with a minimum of $55.

Deposit $2,000 to claim the full $1,000 maximum bonus, with funds added to your account instantly.

3. Bet On The Super Bowl National Anthem

Find the Football tab via the homepage, then click ‘NFL’, followed by ‘Super Bowl’.

From there, you can select ‘Anthem Specials’ and pick one of 16 markets to bet on, which included the duration of the anthem.

Clicking your bet will add it to your bet slip, where you can then enter your wager amount. When this is done, click place bet and you’re done.

Super Bowl National Anthem Odds

This year’s Super Bowl National Anthem line has been set at 86.5 seconds. Sportsbooks are currently favouring ‘under’ as the winning bet for anthem length. Below are the full odds for BetOnline’s national anthem markets.

National Anthem Length Odds

Over 86.5 Seconds: -135

Under 86.5 Seconds: -105

Length Of ‘America The Beautiful’ By Post Malone

Over 109.5 Seconds: -120

Under 109.5 Seconds: -120

Length Of ‘Lift Every Voice And Sing’ By Andra Day

Over 131.5 Seconds: -120

Under 131.5 Seconds: -120

Reba McEntire Be Wearing A Cowboy Hat Or Chaps?

No: -400

Yes: +250

Reba McEntire Primary Color Of Boots

Black: +250

Brown: +325

Red: +350

White: +500

Blue: +1000

Purple: +1000

Pink: +1100

Yellow: +1400

Green: +1600

What Will Post Malone Wear

Cowboy Hat: -450

Tie: +275

Who Will Be Seen First During National Anthem?

Travis Kelce: -200

Christian McCaffrey: +150

Who Will Be Seen First During The National Anthem?

Taylor Swift: -135

Jason Kelce: +120

Both (split screen/together): +350

Any Player/Coach To Cry During National Anthem?

Yes: -120

No: -120

Reba McEntire’s Outfit To Have Sequins Or Tassel?

Yes: -130

No: -110

Will Taylor Swift Be Seen During National Anthem?

No: -250

Yes: +170

Length Of “Brave” During National Anthem

Over 3.5 Seconds: -175

Under 3.5 Seconds: +135

Length Of National Anthem By Reba McEntire

Over 87.5 Seconds: -200

Under 87.5 Seconds: +150

Reba McEntire To Forget/Omit Word In National Anthem

No: -2000

Yes: +700

Primary Color Of Hat For Reba McEntire



Blue: +200

Red: +300

Brown: +400

Black: +600

Grey: +900

Yellow: +900

Orange: +1200

Pink: +1400

Green: +2500

Reba McEntire To Show Cleavage During Anthem

No: -500

Yes: +300

Style Of Post Malone Top Attire

Arms exposed (partial sleeves): -130

Arms covered (full covered): -110

Who Will Be Shown First During The National Anthem

Andy Reid: -120

Kyle Shanahan: -120

Who Will Be Shown First During The National Anthem

Patrick Mahomes: -165

Brook Purdy: +125