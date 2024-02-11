Georgia residents can now participate in Super Bowl National Anthem betting through our reliable US sportsbooks.

Georgia bettors have the opportunity to place prop bets on the NFL Championship final using our well-established US sportsbooks.

Enjoy the benefit of no restrictions on substantial payouts, no KYC checks, and no ID checks, and receive free bets upon signing up below.

Top 6 Georgia Sports Betting Sites For The 2024 Super Bowl National Anthem

How To Bet On Super Bowl LVIII National Anthem In Georgia

For the best experience in placing prop bets on the Super Bowl LVIII National Anthem, we recommend BetOnline as our top choice. Notably, BetOnline extends a 50% first deposit bonus to all new customers.

New players can receive a maximum bonus amount of $1000.

Follow these simple steps to get started:

1. Open A BetOnline Account

To create a BetOnline account in Georgia, click on the provided link. This will lead you to the sign-up page. Fill in your details and submit the form. Once registered, proceed to make your initial deposit.

2. Make Your Initial Deposit

To qualify for the 50% welcome bonus, new customers can deposit any amount between $55 and $2000. This range ensures eligibility for your free Super Bowl National Anthem bet.

3. Place Your Super Bowl National Anthem Bet

After completing the registration and deposit steps, it’s time to place your Super Bowl National Anthem bet. Navigate to the ‘Sports’ tab, locate ‘Super Bowl,’ and explore the ‘Anthems Specials’ markets.

Choose your desired bet, view the odds, enter your stake on the betslip, and confirm the bet.

Georgia Sports Betting Latest

Georgia’s 2024 legislative session is in progress, with several sports betting bills expected. Despite a shared interest in legal betting from both lawmakers and the public, experts caution that political divisions in a federal election year may hinder legalization efforts.

Support for legal sports betting in Georgia comes from Atlanta’s professional sports teams, including the Atlanta Hawks. However, the state’s lack of commercial or tribal casinos makes gambling a challenging proposition. Previous attempts to allow casino gambling failed in 2020, 2022, and 2023, adding to the complexities of the legalization landscape.

Is GA Sports Betting On The Super Bowl National Anthem Legal?

In Georgia, anyone age 18 and above can legally place bets on the Super Bowl national anthem through the sportsbooks listed on this page. These platforms, with over 20 years of operation, have been accepting wagers from Americans, including those residing in Georgia. Enjoy swift payments, anonymous transactions, and a track record of no penalties faced by Americans for betting with offshore sportsbooks. The most reliable options are outlined in this article.

Georgia Sports Betting Markets For Super Bowl National Anthem

Explore a wide range of Super Bowl LVIII National Anthem prop bet markets for Georgia sports betting at BetOnline.

With 19 different options available this year, there’s something for everyone. Scroll down to see the full list of markets and make your choice.

National Anthem Length Odds

Over 86.5 Seconds: -135

Under 86.5 Seconds: -105

Length Of ‘America The Beautiful’ By Post Malone

Over 109.5 Seconds: -120

Under 109.5 Seconds: -120

Length Of ‘Lift Every Voice And Sing’ By Andra Day

Over 131.5 Seconds: -120

Under 131.5 Seconds: -120

Reba McEntire Be Wearing A Cowboy Hat Or Chaps?

No: -400

Yes: +250

Reba McEntire Primary Color Of Boots

Black: +250

Brown: +325

Red: +350

White: +500

Blue: +1000

Purple: +1000

Pink: +1100

Yellow: +1400

Green: +1600

What Will Post Malone Wear

Cowboy Hat: -450

Tie: +275

Who Will Be Seen First During National Anthem?

Travis Kelce: -200

Christian McCaffrey: +150

Who Will Be Seen First During The National Anthem?

Taylor Swift: -135

Jason Kelce: +120

Both (split screen/together): +350

Any Player/Coach To Cry During National Anthem?

Yes: -120

No: -120

Reba McEntire’s Outfit To Have Sequins Or Tassel?

Yes: -130

No: -110

Will Taylor Swift Be Seen During National Anthem?

No: -250

Yes: +170

Length Of “Brave” During National Anthem

Over 3.5 Seconds: -175

Under 3.5 Seconds: +135

Length Of National Anthem By Reba McEntire

Over 87.5 Seconds: -200

Under 87.5 Seconds: +150

Reba McEntire To Forget/Omit Word In National Anthem

No: -2000

Yes: +700

Primary Color Of Hat For Reba McEntire



Blue: +200

Red: +300

Brown: +400

Black: +600

Grey: +900

Yellow: +900

Orange: +1200

Pink: +1400

Green: +2500

Reba McEntire To Show Cleavage During Anthem

No: -500

Yes: +300

Style Of Post Malone Top Attire

Arms exposed (partial sleeves): -130

Arms covered (full covered): -110

Who Will Be Shown First During The National Anthem

Andy Reid: -120

Kyle Shanahan: -120

Who Will Be Shown First During The National Anthem

Patrick Mahomes: -165

Brook Purdy: +125