You can bet on the Super Bowl National Anthem in Florida with our trusted offshore sportsbooks.
To bet in Florida with regulated betting you need to be at a casino to bet in person which makes it almost impossible for those not a close drive away. You can also only use one app, which also has to be used in a certain radius of the casinos.
You also cannot bet on the National Anthem or many other prop markets as they are prohibited for offering them.
Our NFL betting sites all allow to bet in Florida from your home, work or while on the move.
They also offer a wide range for prop bets which most other sportsbooks will not offer, including the Over/Under on length and who will be shown first.
How To Bet on the Super Bowl National Anthem In Florida
Below is how to sign up to BetOnline, get the $1000 welcome offer and place your bet on the Super Bowl National Anthem.
1. Become a BetOnline Account Holder
All new customers are eligible to receive a sportsbook bonus, so click the link above and sign-up to BetOnline by filling in your details.
It is worth noting that BetOnline are an offshore sportsbook, meaning anyone – even in restricted states – can sign-up.
They also will not ask you for any KYC checks such as passports, meaning you can gamble anonymously.
2. Make an Initial Deposit
The BetOnline bonus works as a 50% match on your first deposit, with the minimum required set at $55.
Deposit $2000 and you will get the full bonus which is $1000. Your deposit will be in your account immediately.
3. Bet on the Super Bowl National Anthem
Go to the Football tab on the homepage menu. Click ‘NFL’ and then you can click on ‘Super Bowl’.
You can then click on ‘Anthem Specials’ and select one of the 16 markets you want to bet on, including the anthem length.
Click your bet, it will go to your betslip and you can enter your stake. Click place bet and you’re ready to see if you win.
Super Bowl National Anthem Odds
The line for the Super Bowl National Anthem has been set at 86.5 seconds with sportsbooks slightly favouring the under to be this year’s winning anthem length bet. Here are the full odds for all national anthem markets you can bet on with BetOnline.
National Anthem Length Odds
- Over 86.5 Seconds: -135
- Under 86.5 Seconds: -105
Length of ‘America the Beautiful’ by Post Malone
- Over 109.5 Seconds: -120
- Under 109.5 Seconds: -120
Length of ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing’ by Andra Day
- Over 131.5 Seconds: -120
- Under 131.5 Seconds: -120
Reba McEntire Be Wearing a Cowboy Hat or Chaps?
- No: -400
- Yes: +250
Reba McEntire Primary Color of Boots
- Black: +250
- Brown: +325
- Red: +350
- White: +500
- Blue: +1000
- Purple: +1000
- Pink: +1100
- Yellow: +1400
- Green: +1600
What Will Post Malone wear
- Cowboy Hat: -450
- Tie: +275
Who Will Be Seen First During National Anthem?
- Travis Kelce: -200
- Christian McCaffrey: +150
Who Will Be Seen First During the National Anthem?
- Taylor Swift: -135
- Jason Kelce: +120
- Both (split screen/together): +350
Any Player/Coach To Cry During National Anthem?
- Yes: -120
- No: -120
Reba McEntire’s Outfit To Have Sequins or Tassel?
- Yes: -130
- No: -110
Will Taylor Swift be Seen During National Anthem?
- No: -250
- Yes: +170
Length of “brave” During National Anthem
- Over 3.5 Seconds: -175
- Under 3.5 Seconds: +135
Length of National Anthem by Reba McEntire
- Over 87.5 Seconds: -200
- Under 87.5 Seconds: +150
Reba McEntire to Forget/Omit Word in National Anthem
- No: -2000
- Yes: +700
Primary Color of Hat For Reba McEntire
- Blue: +200
- Red: +300
- Brown: +400
- Black: +600
- Grey: +900
- Yellow: +900
- Orange: +1200
- Pink: +1400
- Green: +2500
Reba McEntire to Show Cleavage During Anthem
- No: -500
- Yes: +300
Style of Post Malone Top Attire
- Arms exposed (partial sleeves): -130
Arms covered (full covered): -110
Who Will be Shown First During the National Anthem
- Andy Reid: -120
- Kyle Shanahan: -120
Who Will be Shown First During the National Anthem
- Patrick Mahomes: -165
- Brook Purdy: +125