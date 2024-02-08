You can bet on the Super Bowl National Anthem in Florida with our trusted offshore sportsbooks.

To bet in Florida with regulated betting you need to be at a casino to bet in person which makes it almost impossible for those not a close drive away. You can also only use one app, which also has to be used in a certain radius of the casinos.

You also cannot bet on the National Anthem or many other prop markets as they are prohibited for offering them.

Our NFL betting sites all allow to bet in Florida from your home, work or while on the move.

They also offer a wide range for prop bets which most other sportsbooks will not offer, including the Over/Under on length and who will be shown first.

How To Bet on the Super Bowl National Anthem In Florida

Below is how to sign up to BetOnline, get the $1000 welcome offer and place your bet on the Super Bowl National Anthem.

1. Become a BetOnline Account Holder

All new customers are eligible to receive a sportsbook bonus, so click the link above and sign-up to BetOnline by filling in your details.

It is worth noting that BetOnline are an offshore sportsbook, meaning anyone – even in restricted states – can sign-up.

They also will not ask you for any KYC checks such as passports, meaning you can gamble anonymously.

2. Make an Initial Deposit

The BetOnline bonus works as a 50% match on your first deposit, with the minimum required set at $55.

Deposit $2000 and you will get the full bonus which is $1000. Your deposit will be in your account immediately.

3. Bet on the Super Bowl National Anthem

Go to the Football tab on the homepage menu. Click ‘NFL’ and then you can click on ‘Super Bowl’.

You can then click on ‘Anthem Specials’ and select one of the 16 markets you want to bet on, including the anthem length.

Click your bet, it will go to your betslip and you can enter your stake. Click place bet and you’re ready to see if you win.

Super Bowl National Anthem Odds

The line for the Super Bowl National Anthem has been set at 86.5 seconds with sportsbooks slightly favouring the under to be this year’s winning anthem length bet. Here are the full odds for all national anthem markets you can bet on with BetOnline.

National Anthem Length Odds

Over 86.5 Seconds: -135

Under 86.5 Seconds: -105

Length of ‘America the Beautiful’ by Post Malone

Over 109.5 Seconds: -120

Under 109.5 Seconds: -120

Length of ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing’ by Andra Day

Over 131.5 Seconds: -120

Under 131.5 Seconds: -120

Reba McEntire Be Wearing a Cowboy Hat or Chaps?

No: -400

Yes: +250

Reba McEntire Primary Color of Boots

Black: +250

Brown: +325

Red: +350

White: +500

Blue: +1000

Purple: +1000

Pink: +1100

Yellow: +1400

Green: +1600

What Will Post Malone wear

Cowboy Hat: -450

Tie: +275

Who Will Be Seen First During National Anthem?

Travis Kelce: -200

Christian McCaffrey: +150

Who Will Be Seen First During the National Anthem?

Taylor Swift: -135

Jason Kelce: +120

Both (split screen/together): +350

Any Player/Coach To Cry During National Anthem?

Yes: -120

No: -120

Reba McEntire’s Outfit To Have Sequins or Tassel?

Yes: -130

No: -110

Will Taylor Swift be Seen During National Anthem?

No: -250

Yes: +170

Length of “brave” During National Anthem

Over 3.5 Seconds: -175

Under 3.5 Seconds: +135

Length of National Anthem by Reba McEntire

Over 87.5 Seconds: -200

Under 87.5 Seconds: +150

Reba McEntire to Forget/Omit Word in National Anthem

No: -2000

Yes: +700

Primary Color of Hat For Reba McEntire



Blue: +200

Red: +300

Brown: +400

Black: +600

Grey: +900

Yellow: +900

Orange: +1200

Pink: +1400

Green: +2500

Reba McEntire to Show Cleavage During Anthem

No: -500

Yes: +300

Style of Post Malone Top Attire

Arms exposed (partial sleeves): -130

Arms covered (full covered): -110

Who Will be Shown First During the National Anthem

Andy Reid: -120

Kyle Shanahan: -120

Who Will be Shown First During the National Anthem

Patrick Mahomes: -165

Brook Purdy: +125