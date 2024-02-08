NFL

How To Bet On The Super Bowl National Anthem In Florida – Florida Sports Betting Sites

Lee Astley
Sports Editor
4 min read
Super Bowl LVIII National Anthem Betting
Super Bowl LVIII National Anthem Betting

You can bet on the Super Bowl National Anthem in Florida with our trusted offshore sportsbooks.

To bet in Florida with regulated betting you need to be at a casino to bet in person which makes it almost impossible for those not a close drive away. You can also only use one app, which also has to be used in a certain radius of the casinos.

You also cannot bet on the National Anthem or many other prop markets as they are prohibited for offering them.

Our NFL betting sites all allow to bet in Florida from your home, work or while on the move.

They also offer a wide range for prop bets which most other sportsbooks will not offer, including the Over/Under on length and who will be shown first.

How To Bet on the Super Bowl National Anthem In Florida

Below is how to sign up to BetOnline, get the $1000 welcome offer and place your bet on the Super Bowl National Anthem.

1. Become a BetOnline Account Holder

All new customers are eligible to receive a sportsbook bonus, so click the link above and sign-up to BetOnline by filling in your details.

It is worth noting that BetOnline are an offshore sportsbook, meaning anyone – even in restricted states – can sign-up.

They also will not ask you for any KYC checks such as passports, meaning you can gamble anonymously.

2. Make an Initial Deposit

The BetOnline bonus works as a 50% match on your first deposit, with the minimum required set at $55.

Deposit $2000 and you will get the full bonus which is $1000. Your deposit will be in your account immediately.

3. Bet on the Super Bowl National Anthem

Go to the Football tab on the homepage menu. Click ‘NFL’ and then you can click on ‘Super Bowl’.

You can then click on ‘Anthem Specials’ and select one of the 16 markets you want to bet on, including the anthem length.

Click your bet, it will go to your betslip and you can enter your stake. Click place bet and you’re ready to see if you win.

Super Bowl National Anthem Odds

The line for the Super Bowl National Anthem has been set at 86.5 seconds with sportsbooks slightly favouring the under to be this year’s winning anthem length bet. Here are the full odds for all national anthem markets you can bet on with BetOnline.

National Anthem Length Odds

  • Over 86.5 Seconds: -135
  • Under 86.5 Seconds: -105

Length of ‘America the Beautiful’ by Post Malone

  • Over 109.5 Seconds: -120
  • Under 109.5 Seconds: -120

Length of ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing’ by Andra Day

  • Over 131.5 Seconds: -120
  • Under 131.5 Seconds: -120

Reba McEntire Be Wearing a Cowboy Hat or Chaps?

  • No: -400
  • Yes: +250

Reba McEntire Primary Color of Boots

  • Black: +250
  • Brown: +325
  • Red: +350
  • White: +500
  • Blue: +1000
  • Purple: +1000
  • Pink: +1100
  • Yellow: +1400
  • Green: +1600

What Will Post Malone wear

  • Cowboy Hat: -450
  • Tie: +275

Who Will Be Seen First During National Anthem?

  • Travis Kelce: -200
  • Christian McCaffrey: +150

Who Will Be Seen First During the National Anthem?

  • Taylor Swift: -135
  • Jason Kelce: +120
  • Both (split screen/together): +350

Any Player/Coach To Cry During National Anthem?

  • Yes: -120
  • No: -120

Reba McEntire’s Outfit To Have Sequins or Tassel?

  • Yes: -130
  • No: -110

Will Taylor Swift be Seen During National Anthem?

  • No: -250
  • Yes: +170

Length of “brave” During National Anthem

  • Over 3.5 Seconds: -175
  • Under 3.5 Seconds: +135

Length of National Anthem by Reba McEntire

  • Over 87.5 Seconds: -200
  • Under 87.5 Seconds: +150

Reba McEntire to Forget/Omit Word in National Anthem

  • No: -2000
  • Yes: +700

Primary Color of Hat For Reba McEntire

  • Blue: +200
  • Red: +300
  • Brown: +400
  • Black: +600
  • Grey: +900
  • Yellow: +900
  • Orange: +1200
  • Pink: +1400
  • Green: +2500

Reba McEntire to Show Cleavage During Anthem

  • No: -500
  • Yes: +300

Style of Post Malone Top Attire

  • Arms exposed (partial sleeves): -130
    Arms covered (full covered): -110

Who Will be Shown First During the National Anthem

  • Andy Reid: -120
  • Kyle Shanahan: -120

Who Will be Shown First During the National Anthem

  • Patrick Mahomes: -165
  • Brook Purdy: +125
Lee Astley

An experienced sports journalist, copywriter and news editor, Lee has been involved in sports content for 10 years and become an expert on a variety of different sports. Starting at The Sun newspaper covering football, Lee has gone on to become involved in all aspects of sports news, including gambling. Sports betting is a key passion and he has helped launch The Telegraph Betting before becoming Head of News for SportsLens
