You can bet on the Super Bowl LVIII National Anthem in Delaware with our US sportsbooks which are available to use anywhere on the go at any time.

Despite gambling being legal in Delaware, sometimes placing certain bets can be a chore. The majority of mainstream sportsbooks in Delaware will not take any wagers on the Super Bowl National Anthem, so using our offshore betting sites is the better option.

Having the trust of millions for over 25 years, these NFL betting sites allow all kinds of prop bets on the National Anthem, including how long it will last (Over/Under) and which player will be shown first on TV.

Top 6 Delaware Sports Betting Sites For Super Bowl National Anthem Betting

How To Bet On The Super Bowl National Anthem In Delawate

Following the steps listed below, see how to get BetOnline’s welcome bonus of up to $1000 before exploring their 2024 Super Bowl national anthem markets.

1. Sign Up To BetOnline

All new sign-ups are able to get the exclusive sportsbook bonus, so follow the link above and sign-up to BetOnline by filling in the required details.

It is worth mentioning that BetOnline are listed as an offshore sportsbook, meaning anyone – even in states that are yet to legalize gambling – can sign up.

With no KYC checks such as personal ID or passports, you can gamble freely without putting your identity online.

2. Make Your First Deposit

The BetOnline free bet offer works as a 50% match on your first deposit, with the minimum required set at $55. At the top end of the offer, new customers can get a bonus of up to $1,0000 from a $2,000 deposit. However, if you want to deposit just $100, you can still receive $50 in free bets.

3. Bet On The Super Bowl National Anthem In Delaware

The BetOnline’s full Super Bowl LVIII props listing is bigger and better than ever as we edge closer to the 49ers vs Chiefs clash. These include exclusive special markets such as national anthem betting.

Bets for the game itself can be found by locating the ‘NFL’ button. If you want to place a wager, just click on a selection, load it on to your betslip and choose your desired stake.

Super Bowl National Anthem Odds

The line for the Super Bowl National Anthem has been set at 86.5 seconds with offshore sportsbooks slightly favoring the under to be this year’s winning anthem length bet. See the full odds for all national anthem markets you can bet on with BetOnline below.

It’s worth noting that since Whitney Houston at Super Bowl 25, only one performance has lasted less than 90 seconds.

National Anthem Length Odds

Over 86.5 Seconds: -135

Under 86.5 Seconds: -105

Length Of ‘America The Beautiful’ By Post Malone

Over 109.5 Seconds: -120

Under 109.5 Seconds: -120

Length Of ‘Lift Every Voice And Sing’ By Andra Day

Over 131.5 Seconds: -120

Under 131.5 Seconds: -120

Reba McEntire Be Wearing A Cowboy Hat Or Chaps?

No: -400

Yes: +250

Reba McEntire Primary Color Of Boots

Black: +250

Brown: +325

Red: +350

White: +500

Blue: +1000

Purple: +1000

Pink: +1100

Yellow: +1400

Green: +1600

What Will Post Malone Wear

Cowboy Hat: -450

Tie: +275

Who Will Be Seen First During National Anthem?

Travis Kelce: -200

Christian McCaffrey: +150

Who Will Be Seen First During The National Anthem?

Taylor Swift: -135

Jason Kelce: +120

Both (split screen/together): +350

Any Player/Coach To Cry During National Anthem?

Yes: -120

No: -120

Reba McEntire’s Outfit To Have Sequins Or Tassel?

Yes: -130

No: -110

Will Taylor Swift Be Seen During National Anthem?

No: -250

Yes: +170

Length Of “Brave” During National Anthem

Over 3.5 Seconds: -175

Under 3.5 Seconds: +135

Length Of National Anthem By Reba McEntire

Over 87.5 Seconds: -200

Under 87.5 Seconds: +150

Reba McEntire To Forget/Omit Word In National Anthem

No: -2000

Yes: +700

Primary Color Of Hat For Reba McEntire



Blue: +200

Red: +300

Brown: +400

Black: +600

Grey: +900

Yellow: +900

Orange: +1200

Pink: +1400

Green: +2500

Reba McEntire To Show Cleavage During Anthem

No: -500

Yes: +300

Style Of Post Malone Top Attire

Arms exposed (partial sleeves): -130

Arms covered (full covered): -110

Who Will Be Shown First During The National Anthem

Andy Reid: -120

Kyle Shanahan: -120

Who Will Be Shown First During The National Anthem

Patrick Mahomes: -165

Brook Purdy: +125