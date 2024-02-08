NFL enthusiasts can bet on the Super Bowl National Anthem in California with our list of trusted offshore sportsbooks.

California sports betting is currently illegal, as the state is one the few in the USA that forbid residents to bet online and in person.

However, sports betting fans can still place stakes on the Super Bowl, by using any of our offshore sportsbooks – which are a safe and reliable method for those in California.

Read below to see how you can get your Super Bowl betting started and select from a range markets like player props and the National Anthem.

Top 6 California Sports Betting Sites For Super Bowl LVIII National Anthem Betting

How To Bet On The Super Bowl National Anthem In California

We have broken down the simple process of making a BetOnline account and receiving the $1000 offer for new customers which you can place on the Super Bowl National Anthem.

1. Become A BetOnline Member

Fresh users will be given a sportsbook bonus due to BetOnline’s offer, just use the link above and begin to put in the necessary details.

A key factor for sports bettors is that BetOnline are a well-trusted offshore sportsbook, meaning residents in states that forbid sports betting can still make bets.

BetOnline is also a strong choice as they do not run any KYC checks such as passports or national security numbers, allowing the user to bet anonymously.

2. Make An Initial Deposit

BetOnline’s new customer offer is as follows: users will get a 50% matched deposit from their opening deposit, which is set at a minimum of $55.

The maximum is $2000, which if deposited first will give you the full bonus of $1000 and will be placed into your account straight away.

3. Bet On The Super Bowl National Anthem

Once the admin side has been completed, you can make your bets by clicking the NFL tab and then opening up the Super Bowl markets.

There you will see ‘Anthem Specials’, which are currently offering 16 markets and sports bettors can choose whatever one they wish – from the anthem duration to what Reba McEntire will be wearing.

Select your nominated bet and then you can place your stake. Once you have finalized by clicking place bet, just sit back and wait for the outcome.

Super Bowl National Anthem Odds

86.5 seconds is the line for the Super Bowl LVIII national anthem, as sportsbooks are leaning towards the anthem being under that. Below are the complete odds for each National Anthem market available on BetOnline.

National Anthem Length Odds

Over 86.5 Seconds: -135

Under 86.5 Seconds: -105

Length Of ‘America The Beautiful’ By Post Malone

Over 109.5 Seconds: -120

Under 109.5 Seconds: -120

Length Of ‘Lift Every Voice And Sing’ By Andra Day

Over 131.5 Seconds: -120

Under 131.5 Seconds: -120

Reba McEntire Primary Color Of Boots

Black: +250

Brown: +325

Red: +350

White: +500

Blue: +1000

Purple: +1000

Pink: +1100

Yellow: +1400

Green: +1600

Reba McEntire Be Wearing A Cowboy Hat Or Chaps?

No: -400

Yes: +250

What Will Post Malone Wear

Cowboy Hat: -450

Tie: +275

Who Will Be Seen First During The National Anthem?

Taylor Swift: -135

Jason Kelce: +120

Both (split screen/together): +350

Who Will Be Seen First During National Anthem?

Travis Kelce: -200

Christian McCaffrey: +150

Any Player/Coach To Cry During National Anthem?

Yes: -120

No: -120

Reba McEntire’s Outfit To Have Sequins Or Tassel?

Yes: -130

No: -110

Will Taylor Swift Be Seen During National Anthem?

No: -250

Yes: +170

Length Of “Brave” During National Anthem

Over 3.5 Seconds: -175

Under 3.5 Seconds: +135

Length Of National Anthem By Reba McEntire

Over 87.5 Seconds: -200

Under 87.5 Seconds: +150

Reba McEntire To Forget/Omit Word In National Anthem

No: -2000

Yes: +700

Primary Color Of Hat For Reba McEntire



Blue: +200

Red: +300

Brown: +400

Black: +600

Grey: +900

Yellow: +900

Orange: +1200

Pink: +1400

Green: +2500

Style Of Post Malone Top Attire

Arms exposed (partial sleeves): -130

Arms covered (full covered): -110

Reba McEntire To Show Cleavage During Anthem

No: -500

Yes: +300

Who Will Be Shown First During The National Anthem

Patrick Mahomes: -165

Brook Purdy: +125

Who Will Be Shown First During The National Anthem

Andy Reid: -120

Kyle Shanahan: -120