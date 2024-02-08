NFL enthusiasts can bet on the Super Bowl National Anthem in California with our list of trusted offshore sportsbooks.
California sports betting is currently illegal, as the state is one the few in the USA that forbid residents to bet online and in person.
However, sports betting fans can still place stakes on the Super Bowl, by using any of our offshore sportsbooks – which are a safe and reliable method for those in California.
Read below to see how you can get your Super Bowl betting started and select from a range markets like player props and the National Anthem.
Top 6 California Sports Betting Sites For Super Bowl LVIII National Anthem Betting
|1.
|
$1,000 In Super Bowl Free Bets
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
|Claim Offer Now
|2.
|
50% Bonus Up To $250 Super Bowl Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
|Claim Offer Now
|3.
|
$1,250 Super Bowl Free Bet For New Players
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
|Claim Offer Now
|4.
|
$500 Super Bowl Sign Up Offer
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
|Claim Offer Now
|5.
|
100% Sports + 25% Casino Combo Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
|Claim Offer Now
|6.
|
Get $1,000 In Super Bowl Free Bets
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
18+, T&Cs Apply, Available In All US States
|Claim Offer Now
How To Bet On The Super Bowl National Anthem In California
We have broken down the simple process of making a BetOnline account and receiving the $1000 offer for new customers which you can place on the Super Bowl National Anthem.
1. Become A BetOnline Member
Fresh users will be given a sportsbook bonus due to BetOnline’s offer, just use the link above and begin to put in the necessary details.
A key factor for sports bettors is that BetOnline are a well-trusted offshore sportsbook, meaning residents in states that forbid sports betting can still make bets.
BetOnline is also a strong choice as they do not run any KYC checks such as passports or national security numbers, allowing the user to bet anonymously.
2. Make An Initial Deposit
BetOnline’s new customer offer is as follows: users will get a 50% matched deposit from their opening deposit, which is set at a minimum of $55.
The maximum is $2000, which if deposited first will give you the full bonus of $1000 and will be placed into your account straight away.
3. Bet On The Super Bowl National Anthem
Once the admin side has been completed, you can make your bets by clicking the NFL tab and then opening up the Super Bowl markets.
There you will see ‘Anthem Specials’, which are currently offering 16 markets and sports bettors can choose whatever one they wish – from the anthem duration to what Reba McEntire will be wearing.
Select your nominated bet and then you can place your stake. Once you have finalized by clicking place bet, just sit back and wait for the outcome.
Super Bowl National Anthem Odds
86.5 seconds is the line for the Super Bowl LVIII national anthem, as sportsbooks are leaning towards the anthem being under that. Below are the complete odds for each National Anthem market available on BetOnline.
National Anthem Length Odds
- Over 86.5 Seconds: -135
- Under 86.5 Seconds: -105
Length Of ‘America The Beautiful’ By Post Malone
- Over 109.5 Seconds: -120
- Under 109.5 Seconds: -120
Length Of ‘Lift Every Voice And Sing’ By Andra Day
- Over 131.5 Seconds: -120
- Under 131.5 Seconds: -120
Reba McEntire Primary Color Of Boots
- Black: +250
- Brown: +325
- Red: +350
- White: +500
- Blue: +1000
- Purple: +1000
- Pink: +1100
- Yellow: +1400
- Green: +1600
Reba McEntire Be Wearing A Cowboy Hat Or Chaps?
- No: -400
- Yes: +250
What Will Post Malone Wear
- Cowboy Hat: -450
- Tie: +275
Who Will Be Seen First During The National Anthem?
- Taylor Swift: -135
- Jason Kelce: +120
- Both (split screen/together): +350
Who Will Be Seen First During National Anthem?
- Travis Kelce: -200
- Christian McCaffrey: +150
Any Player/Coach To Cry During National Anthem?
- Yes: -120
- No: -120
Reba McEntire’s Outfit To Have Sequins Or Tassel?
- Yes: -130
- No: -110
Will Taylor Swift Be Seen During National Anthem?
- No: -250
- Yes: +170
Length Of “Brave” During National Anthem
- Over 3.5 Seconds: -175
- Under 3.5 Seconds: +135
Length Of National Anthem By Reba McEntire
- Over 87.5 Seconds: -200
- Under 87.5 Seconds: +150
Reba McEntire To Forget/Omit Word In National Anthem
- No: -2000
- Yes: +700
Primary Color Of Hat For Reba McEntire
- Blue: +200
- Red: +300
- Brown: +400
- Black: +600
- Grey: +900
- Yellow: +900
- Orange: +1200
- Pink: +1400
- Green: +2500
Style Of Post Malone Top Attire
- Arms exposed (partial sleeves): -130
- Arms covered (full covered): -110
Reba McEntire To Show Cleavage During Anthem
- No: -500
- Yes: +300
Who Will Be Shown First During The National Anthem
- Patrick Mahomes: -165
- Brook Purdy: +125
Who Will Be Shown First During The National Anthem
- Andy Reid: -120
- Kyle Shanahan: -120