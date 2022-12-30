College Football

How To Bet On The Sun Bowl In Pennsylvania | Best Pennsylvania Sports Betting Sites

Author image
Kyle Curran
5 min read
Twitter
Sun Bowl
Sun Bowl
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

The Sun Bowl is one of the longest running bowl games in the history of college football, and this Friday will be the 88th time the game is played, and this year it’s a battle between the UCLA Bruins and the Pittsburgh Panthers at the Sun Bowl Stadium in Texas. 

How To Bet On The Sun Bowl In Pennsylvania 

The Sun Bowl takes place at Sun Bowl Stadium on Friday and residents of Pennsylvania looking to bet on the game can do so via a number of betting sites, including Pennsylvania betting site BetOnline, who are offering a $1000 free bet on UCLA vs Pittsburgh.

  1. Click here to sign up to BetOnline
  2. Complete the sign up process by filling in your details
  3. Deposit a minimum of $55 for the 50% Welcome Offer
  4. Start betting on the Sun Bowl in Pennsylvania

NOTE: The minimum deposit to claim the 50% deposit bonus is $55. If you deposit $2000 then you will receive the maximum $1000 free bet.

UCLA Bruins vs Pittsburgh Panthers Preview

The UCLA Bruins (9-3) take on the Pittsburgh Panthers (8-4) in the Sun Bowl on Friday at the Sun Bowl Stadium in Texas.

Sports betting in Pennsylvania is legal and we’ve got you covered with several offshore sites available to Pennsylvania residents aged 18 and over, offering competitive odds on the Sun Bowl.

Our recommended sportsbooks for Pennsylvania bettors are BetOnline, Bovada and MyBookie who offer the best odds and highest limits when depositing with credit or debit cards, but those looking to use different forms of payment like cryptocurrency, can use LuckyBlock.

Best Pennsylvania Sports Betting Sites For The Sun Bowl

$1000 Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply 		Claim Offer

75% Crypto Deposit Bonus up to $750

18+, T&Cs Apply 		Claim Offer

50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000

18+, T&Cs Apply 		Claim Offer

1. BetOnline – Claim $1000 In Sun Bowl Free Bets

betonline world series

Register with the best offshore sportsbook BetOnline and you will be able to sink your teeth into one of the best sports betting bonuses for Pennsylvania bettors ahead of the Sun Bowl.

Better yet, Pennsylvania customers can expect to find extensive football markets with which to bet on as UCLA and Pittsburgh lock horns in one of the most exciting matchups of the year.

You can bet on different game props such as the first team to score, whether the first score of the game will be a touchdown, will there be a scoreless quarter or if overtime will be played.

BetOnline Sun Bowl Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of just $55
  • Bet On The Sun Bowl in Pennsylvania or ANY US State
  • Use Promo Code ‘INSIDERS‘ when depositing to get your free bet
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Site bonus of $1,000
  • Pennsylvania Sports Betting Site Free Bets expire in 30 days
Claim Your BetOnline Sun Bowl Offer

2. Bovada Sun Bowl Betting Site: $750 In Pennsylvania Sports Betting Free Bets

bovada landing page

Bovada are the next Sportsbook on our list and you can claim up to $750 in Sun Bowl free bets. The team at Bovada will then allow you to bet on this high stakes college football event live from the Sun Bowl Stadium.

You can bet on a range of different markets for the clash, including the result of the first drive of the game – whether it be a field goal attempt, an offensive touchdown, a punt or another outcome like an interception or defensive touchdown and much more.

Bovada Sun Bowl Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

  • Deposit $1,000 for the maximum $750 Free Bets
  • Bet on the Sun Bowl in ANY US state
  • Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
  • Pennsylvania Sports Betting Site Free Bets expire in 30 days
Claim Your Bovada Sun Bowl Offer

3. MyBookie Sun Bowl Betting Site – $1,000 Pennsylvania Sports Betting Free Bets

MyBookie Offer

MyBookie have a generous 50% first deposit match bonus for you to claim, so whatever your opening deposit is just halve it and that’s your Sun Bowl free bet.

You can bet on the margin of victory between UCLA and Pittsburgh at half-time and full-time, alongside spread betting and total points.

MyBookie Sun Bowl Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $50
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • Pennsylvania Sports Betting Site Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Claim Your MyBookie Sun Bowl Offer

4. Lucky Block – Crypto Sportsbook With a 15% Cashback Offer in Pennsylvania for Sun Bowl 2022 

lucky block 1

Lucky Block are one of the newest sportsbooks to the online wagering scene having only launched this year, but their focus on providing customers with a wide array of payment options makes this them a unique platform.

Better yet, they are home to a jam-packed sportsbook that is both easily navigable and filled with competitive odds, making them a perfect choice for Pennsylvania bettors ahead of the Sun Bowl.

Lucky Block users can benefit from better odds and faster payouts with cryptocurrency to bet on a range of different markets for the Sun Bowl, such as if there will be a TD scored by a defensive or special team and if any team will manage to score on three consecutive possessions.

NOTE: Pennsylvania residents will need to download a VPN in order to access Lucky Block – these are easily downloadable, hassle-free and totally safe.

Lucky Block Key Terms

  • 15% cashback on net losses for first 7 days
  • The day you join is considered ‘day one’
  • Contact Lucky Block Customer Support on 8th day ([email protected]) to claim your 15% cashback
  • Should you break even or be positive on day 7 then you won’t qualify for their 15% cashback
15% Cashback on First 7 Days Net Losses
Terms and conditions apply, 18 and above 		Claim Offer

Sun Bowl 2022 Betting Tip – UCLA -8 @ -300 with BetOnline

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
Author image
Twitter

Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran specialises in football (soccer), darts, combat sports, basketball and American football and has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites including The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community. He also writes news, betting tips and SEO content. He can regularly be found providing live football (soccer) commentary on Flashscore. Previously read news bulletins on local radio stations up and down the UK, courtesy of DerbyshireMediaCompany. He also formerly covered Premier League and EFL matches as an accredited journalist and editor for Prost International.
View All Posts By Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran

Twitter
Kyle Curran specialises in football (soccer), darts, combat sports, basketball and American football and has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites including The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community. He also writes news, betting tips and SEO content. He can regularly be found providing live football (soccer) commentary on Flashscore. Previously read news bulletins on local radio stations up and down the UK, courtesy of DerbyshireMediaCompany. He also formerly covered Premier League and EFL matches as an accredited journalist and editor for Prost International.
View All Posts By Kyle Curran

Popular From College Football

Latest news

View all
Tulane
College Football

BREAKING How To Bet On The Cotton Bowl In Louisiana | Best Louisiana Sport Betting Sites

Author image Olly Taliku  •  7min
Sun Bowl
College Football
How To Bet On The Sun Bowl In Pennsylvania | Best Pennsylvania Sports Betting Sites
Author image Kyle Curran  •  9min

The Sun Bowl is one of the longest running bowl games in the history of college football, and this Friday will be the 88th time the game is played, and…

screen shot 2022 12 23 at 81621 pm
College Football
How To Bet On The Peach Bowl In Georgia | Best Georgia Sports Betting Sites
Author image Joe Lyons  •  15min

The 56th annual Peach Bowl between the Georgia Bulldogs and Ohio State Buckeyes takes place this New Years Eve at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. How To Bet…

1060105784 850x560 1
College Football
How To Bet On The Peach Bowl In Ohio | Best Ohio Sports Betting Sites
Author image Joe Lyons  •  20min
arizona bowl new
College Football
How To Bet On The Arizona Bowl In Wyoming | Best Wyoming Sports Betting Sites
Author image Andy Newton  •  19min
01gna30qet5ccskwmm7n
College Football
How To Bet On The Fiesta Bowl In Arizona | Best Arizona Sports Betting Sites
Author image Joe Lyons  •  33min
1446619193.0
College Football
How To Bet On The Fiesta Bowl In Michigan | Best Michigan Sports Betting Sites
Author image Joe Lyons  •  37min
Arrow to top