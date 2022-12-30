College Football

How To Bet On The Sugar Bowl In Texas | Best Texas Sports Betting Sites

Author image
Joe Lyons
6 min read
Sugar Bowl Graphic 1920x1080 1
Sugar Bowl Graphic 1920x1080 1
The 87th annual Sugar Bowl between the Kansas State Wildcats and Alabama Crimson Tide takes place this Saturday at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

How To Bet On The Sugar Bowl In Texas

The Sugar Bowl takes place at Caesars Superdome on Saturday and residents of Texas looking to bet on the game can do so via a number of betting sites, including Texas betting site BetOnline, who are offering a $1000 free bet on Kansas vs Alabama.

  1. Click here to sign up to BetOnline
  2. Complete the sign up process by filling in your details
  3. Deposit a minimum of $55 for the 50% Welcome Offer
  4. Start betting on the Sugar Bowl in Texas

NOTE: The minimum deposit to claim the 50% deposit bonus is $55. If you deposit $2000 then you will receive the maximum $1000 free bet.

Kansas State Wildcats vs Alabama Crimson Tide Preview

The number 11 seed Kansas State Wildcats (10-3) and number five seed Alabama Crimson Tide (10-2) face off in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Saturday at 12pm EST on ESPN.

Alabama are -7 favorites heading into the matchup with Kansas as +7 underdogs as two elite sides battle it out in New Orleans. This will mark the first meeting between the pair to crown the winner from the Southeastern Conference and Big 12 Conference.

Sports betting in Texas is currently being debated by government, so right now there are no regulated sportsbooks online or in casinos in the state.

However, this doesn’t mean Texans can’t bet on sports, with several offshore sites available and offering odds on the Sugar Bowl which anyone located in Texas and over 18 years old can access.

Our recommended sportsbooks for Texans are BetOnline, Bovada and MyBookie who offer the best odds and highest limits when depositing with credit or debit cards, but those looking to use cryptocurrencies can try LuckyBlock.

Best Texas Sports Betting Sites For The Sugar Bowl

$1000 Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply 		Claim Offer

75% Crypto Deposit Bonus up to $750

18+, T&Cs Apply 		Claim Offer

50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000

18+, T&Cs Apply 		Claim Offer

1. BetOnline – Claim $1000 In Sugar Bowl Free Bets

betonline world series

Register with the best offshore sportsbook BetOnline and you will be able to sink your teeth into one of the best sports betting bonuses for Texas bettors ahead of the Sugar Bowl.

Better yet, Texas customers can expect to find extensive football markets with which to bet on as Kansas and Alabama go head-to-head in one of the most exciting matchups of the year.

You can bet on different game props such as the first team to score, whether the first score of the game will be a touchdown, will there be a scoreless quarter or if overtime will be played.

BetOnline Sugar Bowl Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of just $55
  • Bet On The Sugar Bowl in Texas or ANY US State
  • Use Promo Code ‘INSIDERS‘ when depositing to get your free bet
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Site bonus of $1,000
  • Texas Sports Betting Site Free Bets expire in 30 days
Claim Your BetOnline Sugar Bowl Offer

2. Bovada Sugar Bowl Betting Site: $750 In Texas Sports Betting Free Bets

bovada landing page

Bovada are the next Sportsbook on our list and you can claim up to $750 in Sugar Bowl free bets. The team at Bovada will then allow you to bet on this huge college football event live from the Caesars Superdome.

You can bet on a range of different markets for the clash, including the result of the first drive of the game – whether it be a field goal attempt, an offensive touchdown, a punt or another outcome like an interception or defensive touchdown.

Bovada Sugar Bowl Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

  • Deposit $1,000 for the maximum $750 UFC 282 Free Bets
  • Bet on the Sugar Bowl in ANY US state
  • Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
  • Texas Sports Betting Site Free Bets expire in 30 days
Claim Your Bovada Sugar Bowl Offer

3. MyBookie Sugar Bowl Betting Site – $1,000 Texas Sports Betting Free Bets

MyBookie Offer

MyBookie have a generous 50% first deposit match bonus for you to claim, so whatever your opening deposit is just halve it and that’s your Sugar Bowl free bet.

You can bet on the margin of victory between Kansas and Alabama at half-time and full-time, alongside spread betting and total points. The spread has been set at -7 in favour of Alabama, with Kansas +7 underdogs heading in.

The total points prop set for the game is 56 and you can have your say with MyBookie.

MyBookie Sugar Bowl Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $50
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • Texas Sports Betting Site Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Claim Your MyBookie Sugar Bowl Offer

4. Lucky Block – Crypto Sportsbook With a 15% Cashback Offer in Texas for Sugar Bowl 2022 

lucky block 1

Lucky Block are one of the newest sportsbooks to the online wagering scene having only launched this year, but their focus on providing customers with a wide array of payment options makes this them a unique platform.

Better yet, they are home to a comprehensive, all-encompassing sportsbook that is both easily navigable and brimming with competitive odds, making them a perfect choice for Texas bettors ahead of the Sugar Bowl this weekend.

Lucky Block users can benefit from better odds and faster payouts with cryptocurrency to bet on a range of different markets for the Sugar Bowl, such as if there will be a TD scored by a defensive or special team and if any team will manage to score on three consecutive possessions.

NOTE: Texas residents will need to download a VPN in order to access Lucky Block – these are easily downloadable, hassle-free and totally safe.

Lucky Block Key Terms

  • 15% cashback on net losses for first 7 days
  • The day you join is considered ‘day one’
  • Contact Lucky Block Customer Support on 8th day ([email protected]) to claim your 15% cashback
  • Should you break even or be positive on day 7 then you won’t qualify for their 15% cashback
15% Cashback on First 7 Days Net Losses
Terms and conditions apply, 18 and above 		Claim Offer

Sugar Bowl 2022 Betting Tip – Alabama -7 @ -105 with BetOnline

Arrow to top