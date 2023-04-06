How To Bet on The Santa Anita Derby in California

You can bet on the Santa Anita Derby in California by joining up with the sports betting sites listed below. These sportsbooks allow horse racing betting and also have $1,000’s of free bets to claim.



You can use these California sportsbooks to bet in ANY state if you’ve joined this page from the US. Read on for details of these leading US sports betting sites and how you can get the most value from your horse racing Santa Anita Derby betting.

Best California Sports Betting Sites for Santa Anita Derby Betting

BetOnline – California horse racing site for Santa Anita Derby betting & $1,000 free bet Everygame – Popular sports betting site with $750 welcome bonus for new players BetUS – Sign-up bonus (up to $2,500) and horse racing odds for the Santa Anita Derby JazzSports – 2023 Santa Anita Derby Meeting betting odds on their user-friendly platform Bovada – Welcome bonus for new players to use on the 2023 Santa Anita LuckyBlock – Bet on the Santa Anita Derby with cryptocurrency MyBookie – Top reputation for quality and horse racing odds ahead of the Santa Anita Derby

US Sports Betting Update

Although sports betting is illegal in California – this is also not a problem with the featured US sports betting sites below if you do live in an area banned from betting.

Regardless of being a resident in California or not – the best offshore sportsbooks on this page will let you to bet on horse racing in ANY US State.

There are also many more benefits aside from allowing you to bet in ANY US State. As, once you’ve joined, you’ll come across many other massive advantages and benefits over the traditional bookies.

Some of these bonuses and perks, include much more competitive odds, early horse racing prices, exclusive markets you won’t find anywhere else – oh, and the sign-up process is super-simple with no KYC checks.

And there’s more. Another nice winner for horse racing bettors is there are also no bet limits for players.

Yes, you are not restricted from betting on the 2023 Santa Anita Derby in any area of the US – regardless of their individual state rules, including California. While the stakes you want to place are not limited either, unlike some traditional US horse racing betting sites.

How To Bet on The Santa Anita Derby in California



Open a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000 Place your Santa Anita Derby bets

Santa Anita Derby Betting in California with our Featured Sports Betting Sites.



The Santa Anita is the next Kentucky Derby Trial race for horse racing fans to look forward to as the build-up to the May 6 race continues.

There are 100-40-30-20-10 points on offer for the best finishing horses in the Santa Anita Derby this year and all eyes will be on the Tim Yakteen pair Practical Move and National Treasure, who are two big fancies for the race.

The Yakteen yard also won the race 12 months ago with Taiba, so will be looking for a famous double. Over the years, 11 winners of the Santa Anita Derby have gone onto win the Kentucky Derby, so the winner of Saturday’s race is certainly worth having on your radar for the big Churchill Downs contest on May 6.

Trainer Bob Baffert has won the Santa Anita Derby 9 times, but with his Kentucky Derby ban still in place doesn’t have a runner this year. He has, instead, switched his National Treasure to Tim Yakteen – his former assistant – which might be a worth knowing!

How To Get a Santa Anita Derby Free Bet in California



If you want to get in on the 2023 Santa Anita Derby betting action, then why not also take advantage of the California sports betting apps and sites offers available to you. Our recommended horse racing sportsbooks offer decent selections of bonuses including free bets, so you could even have a lot of fun betting on the 2023 Santa Anita Derby with these free bets.

Just follow the steps below and claim your free bets:

Pick your offers from our comprehensive list below Click the link to go to the sportsbook’s sign-up page Join the sports betting site with your key details Deposit and bet the qualifying amount for the offer Claim the free bets to use on their sportsbook for Santa Anita Derby betting

1. BetOnline Santa Anita Derby California Sportsbook Offer: $1000 Welcome Bonus

BetOnline have a wide selection of horse racing markets, that include Saturday’s Santa Anita Derby – so are certainly worth joining. The BetOnline welcome bonus is also very generous giving 50% of your first deposit over $55 back in free bets. Deposit $2000 and you will receive an impressive $1000 in free bets. Which you could use to bet on the 2023 Santa Anita Derby and also use to bet in ANY US State including California.

2. Everygame Santa Anita Derby California Sports Betting Offer: $750 Welcome Bonus

Everygame are a big favorite with sports bettors and horse racing fans for over three decades now and it’s not hard to see why. With a huge range of sports markets, easy sign-up, great customer service and impressive odds, including those for Saturday’s Santa Anita Derby meeting, they offer a smooth customer experience. The Everygame welcome bonus also gives you 100% deposit bonus on your first three deposits up to $750.

3. BetUS Santa Anita Derby California Sportsbook Offer: 125% Deposit Bonus Up To $2500

BetUS are giving their new customers a lucrative welcome offer for Santa Anita Derby betting. The 125% welcome offer gives a double benefit of both 100% sports bonus and a 25% casino bonus up to $2500. Therefore, if you love seeking value with your Santa Anita Derby bets this Saturday, then BetUS are worth signing up to.

4. Jazz Sports Santa Anita Derby California Betting Offer: 50% Sports Welcome Bonus Up To $1000

Jazz Sports have a leading reputation as a high-quality sportsbook with a leading customer-friendly platform. Established back in 1994, they look after their customers long after joining as they are rewarded with regular promotions and give a wide range of markets to pick from. If you’re hoping to place Santa Anita Derby bets this Saturday, then check out their welcome bonus giving 50% deposit bonus up to $1000.

5. Bovada Santa Anita Derby California Sportsbook Offer: $750 Bonus for New Customers

We’d class Bovada as an all-rounder when it comes to sports betting and have some competitive horse racing betting odds. You can deposit with both fiat and cryptocurrency at Bovada too, but their welcome offer right now gives players a 75% crypto match bonus up to $750 with a crypto deposit. Bet on the Santa Anita Derby in California or ANY US State.

6. Lucky Block Santa Anita Derby California Sportsbook Offer — Best Crypto Betting on Horse Racing Without KYC

If you want a simple sign-up and prefer to place your horse racing bets using cryptocurrency then your search should stop with Lucky Block. They have a superb range of early lines including Saturday’s Santa Anita Derbyand don’t forget they offer unrestricted betting too and no KYC checks.

How To Access Lucky Block With A VPN

Click here to visit ExpressVPN Download and Install the VPN Client Connect to a Secure ExpressVPN Server Visit Lucky Block Casino

7. MyBookie Santa Anita Derby California Sportsbook Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus Up To $500

Get your Santa Anita Derby horse racing betting off to the best start by redeeming the MyBookie welcome offer that gives you 50% deposit bonus up to $500 on your first deposit. The site is user-friendly and easy to navigate and has a wide range of parlay and Props Bets to choose from away from the horse racing.

Santa Anita Derby Outright Betting



The Tim Yakteen barn have a strong hand in Saturday’s $400,000 Santa Anita Derby in California, with National Treasure and Practical Move looking to give the former Bob Baffert assistant his second win in the race.

Santa Anita Derby Entries, Riders Post Positions and Betting Odds



1 (1): I DON’T GET IT @ 20/1

Jockey: Mario Gutierrez

Trainer: Doug F. O’Neill

2 (2): DAZZLEMESILVER @ 20/1

Jockey: Kent J. Desormeaux

Trainer: J. Keith Desormeaux

3 (3): GEAUX ROCKET RIDE @ 3/1

Jockey: Flavien Prat

Trainer: Richard E. Mandella

4 (4): ONE IN VERMILLION @ 50/1

Jockey: Hector I. Berrios

Trainer: Esteban Martinez

5 (5): PRACTICAL MOVE @ 8/5

Jockey: Ramon A. Vazquez

Trainer: Tim Yakteen

6 (6): NATIONAL TREASURE @ 3/1

Jockey: John R. Velazquez

Trainer: Tim Yakteen

7 (7): SKINNER @ 4/1

Jockey: Victor Espinoza

Trainer: John A. Shirreffs

8 (8): MANDARIN HERO @ 8/1

Jockey: Kazushi Kimura

Trainer: Terunobu Fujita

9 (9): LOW EXPECTATIONS @ 30/1

Jockey: Umberto Rispoli

Trainer: Antonio Garcia

Note: Odds are subject to change.

