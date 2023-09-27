Get ready for all the Ryder Cup action this week with some outstanding free bet offers from the best New Jersey sports betting sites.

If you want to know how to bet on the Ryder Cup in New Jersey 2023 and get the best odds when you do, then read on for our recommendations and tips.

Top 8 New Jersey Sports Betting Sites For Ryder Cup

The Best New Jersey Sports Betting Sites For Ryder Cup Listed

When choosing where to bet in New Jersey, you want to know you’re getting the best service on offer. We’ll look further into what each of these sites deliver below but here’s just a quick reason why these are the best sites for in-state betting.

BetOnline – Best New Jersey sports betting site with up to $1000 in free bets Everygame – Excellent Ryder Cup odds and markets BetNow – Great early lines and betting tips for Ryder Cup Bovada – Popular New Jersey sportsbook with big value offers MyBookie – Top-rated bookie with great live betting experience BetUS – Trusted betting site for golf fans and bettors in New Jersey Sportsbetting.ag – Sleek, mobile-optimized betting site for Ryder Cup Jazz Sports – Impressive all-round sportsbook with live streaming options

How To Bet On Ryder Cup In New Jersey

Create a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000 Place your Ryder Cup wagers

Best New Jersey Sports Betting Offers For Ryder Cup Reviewed

When reviewing the best New Jersey sports betting sites, we look at the full customer betting experience from start to finish. Not only do we consider the betting markets, odds and payouts, we also look at how customer-friendly the site is, if it is mobile-compatible, and the player incentives too. Rest assured that the sites on our list all have high standards and are a great choice for Ryder cup betting in New Jersey.

1. BetOnline – First-class sports betting site with Incredible $1000 welcome bonus

BetOnline tops our list of the best New Jersey sports betting sites and it’s easy to see why. It ticks every box in terms of value, betting markets, excellent odds and exceptional customer service. If you want to know how to bet on the Ryder Cup, then BetOnline will give you a vast range of betting lines and up to $1000 in free bets to do it.

Ryder Cup Sports Betting

The Ryder Cup is the biggest golf event in the world, so you would expect lots of different markets to bet on. BetOnline deliver all the most common markets plus niche ones too covering team results, individual player performances and event milestones such as the hole-in-one. BetOnline can’t be beaten on markets so you can really make the most of all the action.

Betting Bonus For Ryder Cup

When you register at BetOnline you also get the chance to secure up to $1000 in free bets. Just create a new account and make an initial deposit of at least $55 and you will receive 50% of it back in free bets that can be used on the Ryder Cup.

What We Like Awesome $1000 welcome offer

Awesome $1000 welcome offer Top Ryder Cup markets and odds

Top Ryder Cup markets and odds Mobile-optimized platform

Mobile-optimized platform 24/7 customer support

24/7 customer support Range of banking methods What We Don’t Some fees are applied to credit/debit card deposits

Some fees are applied to credit/debit card deposits Fiat withdrawals could be quicker

2. Everygame – Offering decades of expertise in online sports betting and top odds

A pioneer in online sports betting, Everygame have over two decades of experience in the industry and this shows. Customers are rewarded for joining and then rewarded for loyalty too, with ongoing generous player promotions. Everygame deliver an all-round premium service to New Jersey sports bettors so are an excellent choice for Ryder Cup betting.

Ryder Cup Sports Betting

Nothing quite beats the excitement of the last day of the Ryder Cup. After three full days of golf, it can all come down to the last hole. However, you can make it even more exciting by taking advantage of all the different betting lines at Everygame. Try the daily markets such as who score the most points on Day 1, the overall tournament winner or even the individual match markets. There really is a lot to choose from.

Betting Bonus For Ryder Cup

Claim a 100% welcome bonus when you join Everygame and get up to $500 in free bets. Sign up and whatever you decide to deposit will be matched 100% giving you exceptional value and many more chances to win. Once registered, you can also enjoy ongoing promotions such as reloads and cashback offers.

What We Like A warm welcome of $500 in free bets

A warm welcome of $500 in free bets Trusted and established name in the industry

Trusted and established name in the industry Vast range of Ryder Cup markets

Vast range of Ryder Cup markets Highly competitive odds

Highly competitive odds Friendly and helpful 24/7 customer support What We Don’t Some withdrawal methods have fees

Some withdrawal methods have fees Platform can look busy and hard to navigate

3. BetNow – Inclusive sportsbook with impressive early lines and odds

If you like to make the most of early lines then BetNow could be the sportsbook for you. They display their odds before many of their competitors, which means you can get some excellent value bets if you’re quick. BetNow also offer a generous welcome bonus from only $20 deposit so they’re inclusive to all.

Ryder Cup Sports Betting

BetNow offer New Jersey bettors a great option when it comes to Ryder Cup betting. Not only do they release betting lines early, but they also share detailed analysis on their site to help bettors make their predictions. BetNow offer a wide range of markets and generous odds too so you can be sure you’re getting great value here.

Betting Bonus For Ryder Cup

When you register at BetNow you can take advantage of a 100% matched bonus up to $1000 in completely free bets. This will give you double your deposit amount to wager on the Ryder Cup and therefore double your chances of bagging a winner. Better still, you only have to deposit $20 to qualify.

What We Like Incredible 100% deposit bonus up to $1000

Incredible 100% deposit bonus up to $1000 Great betting analysis data

Great betting analysis data Early betting lines

Early betting lines Impressive Ryder Cup markets

Impressive Ryder Cup markets Sportsbook rebate bonus What We Don’t Payouts could be quicker

Payouts could be quicker No Ryder Cup live streaming

4. Bovada – Great props bet builder and tailored welcome bonuses

Bovada are a popular New Jersey sports betting site with a reputation for quality. They do everything well but are known for their excellent prop bet builder and highly competitive odds. New bettors are able to claim one of the tailored welcome bonuses for both fiat and cryptocurrency customers.

Ryder Cup Sports Betting

You will not be disappointed with the range of Ryder Cup markets at Bovada. The easy-to-use site has all the different markets displayed clearly and you can see for yourself all the great odds on offer. Minimum bet sizes are low at Bovada too, so you can make your betting budget go further.

Betting Bonus For Ryder Cup

New Bovada customers can look forward to a welcome bonus no matter what their preferred deposit method. Cryptocurrency users will get a 75% deposit match up to $750, while non-crypto customers can look forward to 50% up to $250. There are also regular reloads and casino promotions such as free spins.

What We Like Variety of welcome offers

Variety of welcome offers Small minimums bet sizes

Small minimums bet sizes Outstanding option for prop bets

Outstanding option for prop bets Helpful 24/7 customer care

Helpful 24/7 customer care Mobile-optimized for betting on the go What We Don’t Betting lines can come out late

Betting lines can come out late Not as many ongoing promotions as others

5. MyBookie – Fabulous all-round New Jersey sportbook with top class live betting experience

If live betting and player prop bets are what you enjoy, then you’re well catered for at MyBookie. This sportsbook is a solid all-rounder with attractive welcome offers, great odds and markets but their live betting is what probably really shines.

Ryder Cup Sports Betting

MyBookie offer all the usual Ryder Cup markets you would expect and some more exclusive ones too. With three days’ worth of golf in the mix, you will find markets for match-by-match, day-by-day individual player scores and overall tournament milestones too. And with mobile live betting and streaming, you can make the most of all they have to offer.

Betting Bonus For Ryder Cup

New customers are well-rewarded for giving MyBookie a try. Make your initial deposit of $50 or more and you will receive 50% back in free bets up to $1000 to use on any sport including Ryder Cup. Once signed up, you can then make the most of their ongoing player promotions and incentives.

What We Like Excellent $1000 welcome offer

Excellent $1000 welcome offer Comprehensive Ryder Cup market coverage

Comprehensive Ryder Cup market coverage Live streaming

Live streaming Regular promotions and reloads

Regular promotions and reloads Solid mobile platform What We Don’t Limited withdrawal methods

Limited withdrawal methods Slower payout times than others

6. BetUS – Trusted name in New Jersey sports betting with 125% welcome bonus

BetUS have been around for decades, so they know how to impress and retain sports bettors. Their 125% welcome offer is a great start, but that’s not all, the range of sports they cover, the markets they offer and the customer service they provide is premium. That’s why their customers keep coming back for more.

Ryder Cup Sports Betting

Make Ryder Cup betting even more fun by doing it at BetUS. The markets are vast, meaning you can bet on things you haven’t even thought of yet and the odds are generous. With so much Ryder Cup action over the three days, you’ll be spoilt for choice. And the BetUS web app means you can bet quickly and conveniently on your mobile device too.

Betting Bonus For Ryder Cup

New users at BetUS can get themselves up to $2500 in free bets. That is a 100% deposit bonus, and that alone would be enough to blow many rivals out of the water. However, they throw in an added 25% to be used on casino on top as well. This is excellent value for Ryder Cup betting that you’ll struggle to find anywhere else.

What We Like Huge $2,500 welcome offer

Huge $2,500 welcome offer Built-in casino bonus

Built-in casino bonus Additional welcome offer for crypto users

Additional welcome offer for crypto users Excellent customer service and reputation

Excellent customer service and reputation Quality Ryder Cup markets and odds What We Don’t High rollover requirements

High rollover requirements Lack of search function

7. Sportsbetting.ag – Sleek and easy-to-use betting platform with exciting welcome offer

This New Jersey sports betting site offers customers a sleek platform, that is easy-to-use and offers excellent value. Golf fans will be impressed with the variety of Ryder Cup markets from which to choose, and you can bet easily and conveniently from anywhere on your mobile. Add in the generous welcome bonus and you can see why Sportsbetting.ag is growing quickly in popularity.

Ryder Cup Sports Betting

Take your pick from the Ryder Cup markets on offer at Sportsbetting.ag. As well as all the usual team and daily betting lines, you can get niche player markets too. Once the line-ups are chosen by the team captains and announced, you can get in early and enjoy the match-by-match and player vs player markets.

Betting Bonus For Ryder Cup

When you register a new account with Sportsbetting.ag you could get yourself up to $1000 in free bets. Make your first deposit and they will give you a 50% bonus on it, and then once registered, you’ll get access to a variety of extra customer promotions such as casino offers and reloads.

What We Like $1000 welcome offer

$1000 welcome offer Fast payouts

Fast payouts Vast cryptocurrency options

Vast cryptocurrency options Competitive Ryder Cup odds

Competitive Ryder Cup odds Easy-to-use platform What We Don’t Some bonuses come with high rollover requirements

Some bonuses come with high rollover requirements Deposit requirement won’t suit all budgets

8. Jazz Sports – Excellent golf betting all-rounder and up to $2000 in free bets

Jazz Sports offer a smaller and more focused sports betting option in New Jersey, but what they do, they do exceptionally well. You’ll find the platform is less cluttered than others, and therefore easier to navigate and place bets. You’ll also find generous odds and customer-friendly round the clock support too.

Ryder Cup Sports Betting

Golf is one of the markets that Jazz Sports like to focus on and in doing so, offer excellent odds. You can easily navigate to the Ryder Cup markets and choose from all the available betting lines. Jazz Sports also offer a seamless mobile betting experience too, so you can bet from wherever you are, whenever you choose.

Betting Bonus For Ryder Cup

Jazz Sports go above and beyond to welcome new customers with a 200% bonus on your first deposit up to $2000. Just register an account, make a deposit and enjoy placing all the free Ryder Cup bets you receive.

What We Like Easy to understand and intuitive platform

Easy to understand and intuitive platform Generous 200% welcome bonus

Generous 200% welcome bonus Good Ryder Cup market coverage

Good Ryder Cup market coverage 24/7 customer support

24/7 customer support Regular promotions and reloads for existing customers What We Don’t Limited sports to bet on

Limited sports to bet on Not as many withdrawal and deposit options as others

Latest New Jersey Sports Betting Update

New Jersey has regulated sports betting, so gamblers are going to have plenty of choice when it comes to deciding where to bet on the Ryder Cup.

While traditional bookies can offer the reassurance of familiarity, they cannot match the benefits of our recommended New Jersey sports betting sites.

A lightning quick sign-up process without KYC checks mean the benefits start right from the off, and they are quickly followed by incredibly generous welcome bonus offers including free bets that can be used on the biggest sporting events such as the Ryder Cup.

Our recommended New Jersey sports betting sites are also true sports specialists, so you can expect top Ryder Cup odds, the most varied markets and the best betting experience, with absolutely no restrictions.

Ryder Cup Gambling Options in New Jersey with our Recommended Sports Betting Sites

The United States will once again do battle on the golf course against Team Europe when they take them on in the 2023 Ryder Cup.

Contested every two years, The Ryder Cup draws worldwide attention and will take place this year at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, Italy.

The best of the best from the US and Europe will go head-to-head in this three day competition which is made up of fourballs, foursomes and singles matches with the team captains picking who plays what. Scoring is done by earning team points and the team with the most points at the end of it all takes the title.

With so much golf action on the course, there are even more golf markets you can choose to bet on at the recommended New Jersey sports betting sites on our list. Here you’ll find all the most common markets, plus niche and exclusive ones too.

The simplest bet is the moneyline bet, which is the outright winner. Unlike many other golf events, you wouldn’t be selecting an individual player to win, but a team – either Team USA or Team Europe to lift the Cup.

Because the Ryder Cup is scored differently to other golf events, with team points, you can choose to place a spread bet. This is a handicap bet when you say whether one team will win or lose after the bookies have placed a plus or minus amount on their score.

Day betting is also popular for the Ryder Cup. For each day you can choose from markets such as which team will win the most fourballs or foursomes or which team will win each day. For the more confident, you can even bet on the correct score for each day – remember this is in team points.

Halved matches is also an interesting market in the Ryder Cup. Because matches are based on points, if you win a match, you receive one point. However, if the match is tied then both team receive a half point. You can therefore bet on whether each day will have over or under a set amount of halved matches.

Add to this the plethora of common golf markets you can choose from such as individual match bets, player vs players and the hole-in-one, you can see just how many betting lines there are.

Whatever market you want to explore for the Ryder Cup, the best New Jersey sports betting sites on our list will have them. So don’t limit yourself with other bookies, give yourself the widest choice and the best chance to win with the incredible free bet offers too.

Ryder Cup Odds

Europe have won 8 out of the last 11 Ryder Cups and have home advantage this year too.

They are led by key players Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Viktor Hovland, however, those are the only three players in the top ten world rankings in their team.

In contrast, the United States, look to have a stronger team overall with six of the world’s top ten ranked players in their team. Players such as Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay and Wyndham Clark.

With that in mind, the bookies have placed the United States as favorites. However, it must be remembered that the US team have not won this competition on European soil since 1993, but this could be their year.

These are the current BetOnline odds for the Ryder Cup winning team.

Team USA to Lift Trophy -144

Team Europe to Lift Trophy +120

Odds correct at time of writing, but subject to change.