The second leg of the Triple Crown, the Preakness Stakes, will take place on Saturday May 20

If you’re looking to bet on the Preakness Stakes in West Virginia then check out our top list of sportsbooks giving the best odds, widest markets and unrivalled bonuses including thousands of dollars in free bets that you won’t want to miss.

Best West Virginia Sports Betting Sites For Preakness Stakes Betting

BetOnline – Outstanding $1000 welcome bonus for Preakness Stakes betting BetNow – Enjoy a 150% bonus when you deposit a minimum of just $20 Bovada – Popular West Virginia sports betting site for horse racing fans and bettors Everygame – Trusted sportsbook offering vast markets for the Preakness Stakes MyBookie – Great all rounder for Preakness Stakes betting in West Virginia

Latest West Virginia Sports Betting Update

With sports betting already legalized in the state

However, if you stick to the traditional bookies, you will be missing out some outstanding bonus offers and many other benefits too.

The recommended West Virginia sports betting sites on our list offer quick, no-hassle sign-ups that don’t require KYC checks and anyone over the age of 18 can join.

Every sportsbook on our list is offering generous welcome bonuses too, including up to $1000 in free bets and multi-deposit bonuses. Would you turn down the opportunity for thousands of dollars in free bets? No, we wouldn’t either.

Finally, our top West Virginia sports betting sites are sports specialists so they usually offer a wider range of markets and more competitive odds, so they are must for real sports fans.

If you are looking to bet on the Preakness Stakes in West Virginia, make sure you get the best value from your wagers by checking out these sportsbooks and taking advantage of their benefits.

The Preakness Stakes Gambling Options in West Virginia with our Recommended Sports Betting Sites

Pimlico Race Course will once again host the Preakness Stakes on Saturday May 20, and excitement is as its peak for the second biggest horse race of the year.

The Preakness Stakes is the second race of the Triple Crown, falling between the Kentucky Derby, which is two weeks before it, and the Belmont Stakes, which takes place three weeks after it.

The shortest of the three races by only half a furlong, the Preakness Stakes has a maximum field of just 14 horses and usually includes some of the Kentucky Derby runners, particularly the winner.

The 2023 Preakness Stakes will include surprise Kentucky Derby Winner Mage and if you want to place a bet, then our recommended West Virginia sports betting sites have all the markets you could want.

That includes the three most basic wagers you can choose: the win, the place, and the show and all involve just selecting one horse.

The win is simply selecting the horse that you think will win, the place is where you select the horse to finish first or second, and the show is when you select one horse to finish first, second or third. To get the best odds on this, you should look at the long shots rather than the favorites.

Of course, there are a range of more detailed bets where you can select multiple horses and bet on which position they will come. Examples of these include the exacta, where you choose the top two finishers in the correct order, or the trifecta, where you choose the top three finishers.

Whatever you choose to bet on for the Preakness Stakes, make sure you get the most value by taking advantage of the generous welcome bonuses at our top West Virginia sports betting sites.

The Preakness Stakes Odds

With the Kentucky Derby bringing an unexpected winner in Mage, the spotlight is on to see if this thoroughbred can once again pull out another win at the Preakness Stakes.

Historically, 23 horses have won the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes but failed to win a Triple Crown. Only 13 horses have taken the Triple Crown victory, the last of which was Justify in 2018.

Lexington Stakes winner First Mission is highly favored to put on a good show as is Blazing Sevens whose trainer Chad Brown won last year’s Preakness Stakes.

If you’re looking for an outsider to place a long odds bet on, then Red Route One has been tipped to finish well and could be well worth a look.

Mage +200

First Mission +240

Disarm +800

National Treasure +900

Blazing Sevens +1200

Confidence Game +1200

Red Route One +1400

Perform +1600

Chase The Chaos +4000

Odds are taken from BetOnline and are correct at time of writing but subject to change.