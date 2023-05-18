How To Bet On The Preakness Stakes In Alberta

You can bet on the Preakness Stakes in Alberta or Canadian province, by getting accounts with the featured Canada offshore sportsbooks listed below – and also get several horse racing free bets along the way.



If you want to bet on the Preakness Stakes in Alberta, you are going to want to make sure you have the most competitive odds and the best customer experience – all while taking advantage of as many free bet offers as you want.

We have researched into all of that for you, so you don’t have to.

Best Quebec Sports Betting Sites For Preakness Stakes Betting

Bodog – 100% deposit match bonus up to $400 from a well-established and trusted sportsbook BetOnline – Take advantage of an incredible $1000 in free bets for the Preakness Stakes LuckyBlock – Get up to $10,000 bonus with 200% welcome bonus from this crypto sportsbook

Latest Alberta Sports Betting Update

Although sports betting is legal in most parts of Canada you can still join the trusted sportsbooks listed below to bet on the 2023 Preakness Stakes anywhere in Canada, including Alberta.

Or, in fact, ANY US state if you’ve landed here from the US.

There is a great deal of choice and competition out there, but these Canada sports betting sites offer the widest range of benefits for customers looking to bet on the Preakness Stakes.

They are all true specialists in the world of sports betting, so they can offer an important edge through pure expertise alone. That allows them to offer the best odds and more comprehensive market coverage.

That is just the start, though. Our recommended Alberta sports betting sites do not impose betting limits and sign-ups are a lot quicker and smoother due to the lack of KYC checks. Anyone over the age of 18 can register too.

The benefits don’t stop when you register either. You can expect incredible welcome bonuses that give customers hundreds of dollars in free bets. Bettors will also be able to take advantage of ongoing offers and promotions too after they become a member.

For anyone wanting to bet on the Preakness Stakes in Alberta, these recommended sportsbooks offer value you just won’t find elsewhere.

How To Bet On The Preakness Stakes In Alberta

Create a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000 Place your Preakness Stakes wagers

Preakness Stakes Gambling Options in Alberta with our Recommended Sports Betting Sites

Pimlico racecourse will once again host the Preakness Stakes on Saturday May 20, and excitement is at its peak for the second biggest horse race of the year.

The Preakness Stakes is the second race of the Triple Crown, falling between the Kentucky Derby, which is two weeks before it, and the Belmont Stakes, which takes place three weeks after it – this year on June 10.

The shortest of the three races by only half a furlong, the Preakness Stakes has a maximum field of just 14 horses and usually includes some of the Kentucky Derby runners, particularly the winner.

Kentucky Derby Winner Mage Back For More

The 2023 Preakness Stakes will include Kentucky Derby winner Mage and if you want to place a bet, then our recommended Canada sports betting sites have all the markets you could want.

The three most basic wagers you can choose are the win, the place, and the show and all involve just selecting one horse.

While the Preakness Stakes trends tell us that 7 of the last Pimlico winners also ran in the Kentucky Derby.

The win is simply selecting the horse that you think will win, the place is where you select the horse to finish first or second and the show is when you select one horse to finish first, second or third. To get the best odds on this, you should look at the long shots rather than the favorites.

Of course, there are a range of more detailed bets where you can select multiple horses and bet on which position they will come. Examples of these include the exacta, where you choose the top two finishers in the correct order, or the trifecta, where you choose the top three finishers.

Whatever you choose to bet on for the Preakness Stakes make sure you get the most value by taking advantage of the generous welcome bonuses at our top Alberta sports betting sites.

How To Get A Preakness Stakes Free Bet In Quebec

Sports bettors will be able to take advantage of free bets to the tune of hundreds of dollars when they bet on the Preakness Stakes in Quebec on one of our recommended betting sites. It is quick and easy and all you have to do is follow the steps below.

Select your offers from our comprehensive list below

Click the link to go to the sportsbook’s sign-up page

Sign up to the sports betting site with your key details

Deposit and bet the qualifying amount for the offer

Claim the free bets to use on their sportsbook for Preakness Stakes betting

1. Bodog Preakness Stakes Quebec Sports Betting Offer: 100% Match Deposit Bonus Up To $400 (+50 free spins)

Bodog are a highly respected and trusted among Quebec sports bettors and that kind of reputation can only be earned. They boast top-class customer service and will provide betters – old and new – with regular promotions, including up to $400 for first time players. Therefore, you can take advantage of one of those immediately when you make you first deposit of up to $400, with 100% coming back to you in free sports bets, plus 50 free spins if you like a flutter at the slots.



2. BetOnline Preakness Stakes Quebec Sports Betting Offer: $1000 Welcome Bonus

When it comes to Ontario sports betting sites, few are as committed to rewarding new sign-ups as BetOnline. Customers will receive 50% of their first deposit, up to $2000, back in free bets. That means if you deposit the full $2000, they will reward you with $1000 of free bets. The offer is available from as little as $55 so is not to be missed when you come to place your bet on the Preakness Stakes in Canada.



3. Lucky Block Preakness Stakes Quebec Sports Betting Offer — Best Crypto Betting on Preakness Stakes Without KYC & 200% Bonus Up To $10,000 (+50 free spins)

Many believe cryptocurrency to be the future of sports betting and commerce in general, and Lucky Block have got well ahead of the game in this regard. They are a leading cryptocurrency sportsbook which means they can offer customers the fastest and simplest sign-up process with no KYC checks. You certainly won’t find any shortage of Preakness Stakes markets either. You can also take full advantage of the 200% bonus at Lucky Block for new players of up to $10,000 (+50 free spins)



Preakness Stakes Outright Odds

With the Kentucky Derby bringing an unexpected winner in Mage, the spotlight is on to see if this thoroughbred can once again pull out another win at the Preakness Stakes.

Historically, 23 horses have won the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes but failed to win a Triple Crown. Only 13 horses have taken the Triple Crown victory, the last of which was Justify in 2018.

Lexington Stakes winner First Mission is highly favored to put on a good show as is Blazing Sevens whose trainer Chad Brown won last year’s Preakness Stakes.

If you’re looking for an outsider to place a long odds bet on, then Red Route One has been tipped to finish well and could be well worth a look.

See the latest 2023 Preakness Stakes odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

