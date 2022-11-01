How to Bet on The Philadelphia Phillies vs Houston Astros In Pennsylvania: PA Sports Betting Guide For World Series Game 3

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The 2022 World Series continues on Tuesday after a rain delay forced Game 3 to be moved, and although Pennsylvania sports betting is alive and kicking, we are spotlighting our top sportsbook picks with $4000 worth of MLB free bets ready to claim.

Best World Series Betting Sites

Philadelphia Phillies vs Houston Astros: World Series Game 3 Preview

After the first two games of the World Series were played in the heat and humidity of Houston, the third game was scheduled to take place last night in Philadelphia.

In typical Philly fashion the heavens opened and the game was forced into postponement, the first time this has occurred in the World Series since Game 6 in 2011.

Nevertheless, play continues on Tuesday with the series tied at 1-1 after Houston bounced back from their opening game defeat with a convincing 5-2 victory.

The Astros are widely fancied to go on and claim a first World Series since 2017, and are currently priced at -170 on MLB betting sites. Having gone 7-0 in the postseason up until the Phillies posted a staggering comeback in Game 1, there is certainly a lot of value in the Phillies at +150 if they can continue to rival their opponents.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Houston Astros Odds

Bet Money Line Play Philadelphia Phillies +150 Houston Astros -170

MLB World Series Betting Sites: Claim $4000 In Bonuses For Philadelphia Phillies vs Houston Astros

How does $4000 worth of MLB Free Bets sound?

Those residing in Philadelphia may have exhausted all the available betting welcome offers, but fear not, we have listed some of our top sportsbook picks along with some new customer bonuses you most likely haven’t claimed yet.

Better yet, anyone in the USA can wager with these websites so if you find yourself in a restricted state you don’t have to miss out on World Series betting action.

Best Pennsylvania MLB Betting Sites for World Series Game 3: Free Bet Offers and Reviews

BetOnline – $1,000 Free Bet

BetOnline is certainly the place to be ahead of Game 3 of the World Series, and you can claim a 50% match deposit up to $1000 ahead of tonight’s first pitch.

With the markets specifically tailored towards those in the US, customers will find their baseball offerings to be extensive. Along with MLB specials and future markets such as MVP and free agency betting, you will be able to wager on first five innings, over and under spread and traditional moneylines.

Click Here to Sign Up With BetOnline

Using our promo code INSIDERS, deposit a maximum of $2000. A 50% match bonus up to $1000 can be claimed. Navigate to Phillies vs Astros World Series Game 3 markets and select your winning bet.

EveryGame – $750 Welcome Offer

EveryGame is home to a joyful user interface both online and on their mobile platform, which boast over 20 different sports to explore.

They have pioneered the way for virtual wagering, accepting the first bet online in the mid 90s, while creating the very mobile betting interface in the early 2000s.

As well as this, they have deep American and European markets which offer a comprehensive, well-rounded experience for keen bettors and sports enthusiasts.

Make an account with EveryGame HERE 100% Up to $250 bonus – claim up to $250 on your first three deposits – this equals $750 in free bets! Find the World Series Game 3 markets to start wagering!

MyBookie – Double Your First Deposit Up To $1000

MyBookie are next on our list and their website allows users to explore over 20 different sports within a matter of clicks, making it an easily-navigable platform.

To add to their ‘first deposit doubled’ welcome offer, they are home to a vast virtual casino which can be explored with a complimentary $10 chip.

Join MyBookie Today

Deposit using code INSIDERS Have your first deposit doubled up to $1000 along with the $10 casino chip.

Bovada – Live Streaming Capabilities

Having been around since 2011, Bovada is a go-to for may American bettors and it hosts an wide array of gambling avenues, such as poker, sports betting, horse betting, and real-money casino games.

Bovada also offer unmatched live streaming on a host of major sports including MLB, so if you are choosing Bovada to wager your World Series Game 3 bets with, you’ll be able to keep one eye on the action.

Better yet, new customers can benefit from a 75% bonus on their first deposit up to $1000!