Want to try your luck by betting on the PGA Championship in Oklahoma? Then look no further, we’ve found the top Oklahoma sports betting sites offering the best offers for you.

We’ll show you where to get the best markets, the most competitive odds, and how to get the biggest value including completely free bets when you bet on the PGA Championship in Oklahoma.

Best Oklahoma Sports Betting Sites For PGA Championship Betting

BetOnline – Top Oklahoma sports betting site offering incredible welcome bonus BetNow – Great golf markets and offers inclusive to low budget bettors Bovada – USD and crypto welcome bonuses for Oklahoma bettors Everygame – Trusted and popular sportsbook for golf fans and bettors GTBets – Excellent Oklahoma sportsbook for PGA Championship betting with 150% deposit bonus

Latest Oklahoma Sports Betting Update

Just because sports betting isn’t legalized in state, it doesn’t mean you have to miss out on betting on the PGA Championship in Oklahoma.

In truth, our list of Oklahoma sports betting sites offer markets, odds and bonuses that traditional bookies simply can’t compete with anyway.

As sports specialists, these sportsbooks offer exclusive markets that you won’t find elsewhere, and their odds are much more competitive too. They also have fewer restrictions meaning sign-up is simple, with no KYC checks and anyone over 18 can join.

Want your wagers to go further and give you more chance of winning? Of course you do. These sites all give new customers generous welcome bonuses, meaning you can access deposit bonuses and free bets, whatever your budget.

If you’re looking to bet on the PGA Championship in Oklahoma then it pays to keep your options open and look further afield than traditional bookies to get the best value. Check out further details below of our recommended Oklahoma sports betting sites, their welcome offers and how to claim them.

How To Bet On The PGA Championship In Oklahoma

Create a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000 Place your PGA Championship wagers

The PGA Championship Gambling Options in Oklahoma with our Recommended Sports Betting Sites

The PGA Championship is the second of the four annual golf majors and will take place May 18-21 at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York.

The four-day event features 156 professional golfers competing to win this prestigious title that will also bring with it lifetime entry to the tournament for future years.

If you want to get in on the sports betting action at the PGA Championship, then there are lots of markets to choose from at our top list of Oklahoma sportsbooks.

The simplest bet is the outright winner, and this can prove to be a tricky bet as history has shown that the result can often come down to just one or two shots or even a playoff.

If you’d rather play it a little safer, you can place an each-way bet for your chosen player to finish in the top five or ten places rather than claim the title, although the odds are less for this.

For those of you who want more interesting PGA Championship betting markets, why not look at the Hole-in-One market, the Top 20 Finish market or the nationality of the winner.

You can also decide to go with round-by-round betting on who you think will be the first-round leader or who will make the weekend cut at the tournament.

If you want to bet on the PGA Championship in Oklahoma, then make sure you get the best value for your bets by signing up to one or more of our recommended sites.

How To Get A PGA Championship Free Bet In Oklahoma

To get PGA Championship free bets in Oklahoma, simply follow these quick steps below. Once you sign up, select the relevant welcome bonus and place your bets, it really is that easy.

• Select your offers from our comprehensive list below

• Click the link to go to the sportsbook’s sign-up page

• Sign up to the sports betting site with your key details

• Deposit and bet the qualifying amount for the offer

• Claim the free bets to use on their sportsbook for PGA Championship betting

1. BetOnline PGA Championship Oklahoma Sports Betting Offer: $1000 Welcome Bonus

Sign up and take advantage of this incredible $1000 welcome bonus when you bet on the PGA Championship. BetOnline have a reputation for quality and great service so you know you can rely on them when placing your sports bets in Oklahoma.

2. BetNow PGA Championship Oklahoma Sports Betting Offer: 150% Welcome Bonus Up To $300

Available with a deposit as low as $20, BetNow reward new customers with a 150% bonus, so you don’t have to be a big spender to get great value. BetNow also offer a user-friendly platform to place bets and highly competitive golf odds too.

3. Bovada PGA Championship Oklahoma Sports Betting Offer: $750 Bonus For New Customers

Whether you prefer to bet in traditional USD or cryptocurrency, Bovada has you covered. They offer comprehensive markets on all sports including golf and look after their customers with regular bonus offers too. If you deposit with crypto you can access a 75% bonus up to $750.

4. Everygame PGA Championship Oklahoma Sports Betting Offer: $750 Welcome Bonus

A long-established and trusted Oklahoma sports betting site, Everygame has been providing a quality service to bettors for over three decades. Their customer-friendly site knows what customers want and delivers every time. New customers can access a deposit bonus on their first three deposits up to $750.



5. GTBets PGA Championship Oklahoma Sports Betting Offer: 150% Deposit Bonus Up To $750

For excellent PGA Championship odds, you won’t want to miss GTBets. Their welcome offer of 150% bonus means you get fantastic value on your first deposit and they are hugely popular with sports fans in Oklahoma due to their intuitive and customer-friendly platform and huge range of sports betting markets.

The PGA Championship Odds

Jon Rahm will once again be the man to beat following his impressive victory at The Masters and this is reflected in the odds.

However, Justin Thomas claimed PGA Championship glory last year, and will be looking to defend the title this year, albeit on a different course.

Rory McIlroy is always one to watch, not only for the fact he has won the PGA Championship twice but also Rochester, New York is the hometown of his wife, Erica Stoll, and he describes it as ‘almost a second home’.

McIlroy is a regular at the restored Oak Hill course, which will give him an advantage, however, he is also not currently in the best form having not made the cut at the Masters.

This is how the PGA Championship odds currently stack up at BetOnline for the top ten.

Jon Rahm +750

Scottie Scheffler +750

Rory McIlroy +1200

Justin Thomas +2000

Brooks Koepka +2000

Patrick Cantlay +2000

Xander Schauffele +2200

Jordan Spieth +2500

Tony Finau +2600

Collin Morikawa +2800

Odds are taken from BetOnline and are correct at time of writing but subject to change.