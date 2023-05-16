Golf

How to Bet On The PGA Championship in Canada | CA Sports Betting Sites For Golf

Andy Newton
Sports Editor
8 min read
You can bet on the PGA Championship in Canada, or ANY US State, by joining up with the trusted Canada offshore sportsbooks listed below – and also pick up some nice golf free bets along the way.

If you want to bet on the 2023 PGA Championship in Canada, you are going to want to make sure you have the most competitive odds and the best customer experience – all while taking advantage of as many free bet offers as you can.

We have looked into all of that for you, so you don’t have to.

Best Canada Sports Betting Sites For PGA Championship Betting

100% Deposit Match Up To $400 + 50 Free Spins 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL CA Provinces

50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL CA Provinces

200% Bonus Up To $10,000 + 50 Free Spins 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL CA Provinces

  1. Bodog – 100% deposit match bonus up to $400 from a well-established and trusted sportsbook
  2. BetOnline – Take advantage of an incredible $1000 in free bets for the PGA Championship
  3. LuckyBlock – Get up to $10,000 bonus with 200% welcome bonus from this crypto sportsbook

Latest Canada Sports Betting Update

Although sports betting is legal in most parts of Canada you can still join the trusted sportsbooks listed below to bet on the 2023 PGA Championship anywhere in Canada – or ANY US state if you’ve landed on this page from the US.

There is a great deal of choice and competition out there, but these Canada sports betting sites offer the widest range of benefits for customers looking to bet on the 2023 PGA Championship.

They are all true specialists in the world of sports betting, so they can offer an important edge through pure expertise alone. That allows them to offer the best odds and more comprehensive market coverage.

That is just the start, though. Our recommended Canada sports betting sites do not impose betting limits and sign-ups are a lot quicker and smoother due to the lack of KYC checks. Anyone over the age of 18 can register too.

The benefits don’t stop when you register either. You can expect incredible welcome bonuses that give customers hundreds of dollars in free bets. Bettors will also be able to take advantage of ongoing offers and promotions too after they become a member.

For anyone wanting to bet on the PGA Championship in Canada, these recommended sportsbooks offer value you just won’t find elsewhere.

How To Bet On The PGA Championship In Canada

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Place your PGA Championship wagers
PGA Championship Gambling Options in Canada with our Recommended Sports Betting Sites

The second golf major of the season – the 105th PGA Championship takes centre stage this week, where the best of the best will compete for the highly desired second golfing major of the season – can last year’s hero Justin Thomas win again?

The Oak Hill Country Club will this year stage this prestigious event and you can get in on all the action by betting on the PGA Championship in ANY US State with the best US offshore gambling sites below.

There are many different PGA Championship markets available at our recommended US sports betting sites, some of which you won’t find in the usual bookies, so make sure you check those out.

Many PGA Championship Markets To Bet On

You can, of course, simply bet on who you think will be the outright winner, and you can find this in the Futures market. You can stick to who you think will win on Sunday or you can place an each-way bet for your player to finish in the top five or ten.

For those of you who want tastier PGA Championship betting options, why not look at the Hole-in-One market, the Top 20 Finish market or the nationality of the winner.

Once the PGA Championship is underway, that’s when you’ll see more betting markets open up as the groups are announced. You can go ’round-by-round’ betting on who you think will be the first-round leader or who will make the weekend cut at the tournament.

You can even bet on the players in each round known as ‘three ball betting’ where you bet on which player will outperform their playing partners.

If you want to bet on the PGA Championship in the Canada, there are so many markets to choose from and lots of free bets and promotions you can access at these CA sports betting sites so don’t miss out.

How To Get A PGA Championship Free Bet In Canada

Sports bettors will be able to take advantage of free bets to the tune of hundreds of dollars when they bet on the PGA Championship in Canada on one of our recommended betting sites. It is quick and easy and all you have to do is follow the steps below.

  • Select your offers from our comprehensive list below
  • Click the link to go to the sportsbook’s sign-up page
  • Sign up to the sports betting site with your key details
  • Deposit and bet the qualifying amount for the offer
  • Claim the free bets to use on their sportsbook for PGA Championship betting

1. Bodog PGA Championship Canada Sports Betting Offer: 100% Match Deposit Bonus Up To $400 (+50 free spins)

Bodog are a highly respected and trusted among Canada sports bettors and that kind of reputation can only be earned. They boast top-class customer service and will provide betters – old and new – with regular promotions, including up to $400 for first time players. Therefore, you can take advantage of one of those immediately when you make you first deposit of up to $400, with 100% coming back to you in free sports bets, plus 50 free spins if you like a flutter at the slots.

2. BetOnline PGA Championship Canada Sports Betting Offer: $1000 Welcome Bonus

When it comes to Canada sports betting sites, few are as committed to rewarding new sign-ups as BetOnline. Customers will receive 50% of their first deposit, up to $2000, back in free bets. That means if you deposit the full $2000, they will reward you with $1000 of free bets. The offer is available from as little as $55 so is not to be missed when you come to place your bet on the PGA Championship in Canada.

3. Lucky Block PGA Championship Canada Sports Betting Offer — Best Crypto Betting on PGA Championship Without KYC & 200% Bonus Up To $10,000 (+50 free spins)

Many believe cryptocurrency to be the future of sports betting and commerce in general, and Lucky Block have got well ahead of the game in this regard. They are a leading cryptocurrency sportsbook which means they can offer customers the fastest and simplest sign-up process with no KYC checks. You certainly won’t find any shortage of PGA Championship markets either. You can also take full advantage of the 200% bonus at Lucky Block for new players of up to $10,000 (+50 free spins)

How To Access Lucky Block With A VPN

Click here to visit ExpressVPN
Download and Install the VPN Client
Connect to a Secure ExpressVPN Server
Visit Lucky Block Casino

The PGA Championship Outright Betting Odds

Jon Rahm will once again be the man to beat following his impressive victory at The Masters and this is reflected in the odds.

However, Justin Thomas claimed PGA Championship glory last year, and will be looking to defend the title this year, albeit on a different course.

Rory McIlroy is always one to watch, not only for the fact he has won the PGA Championship twice but also Rochester, New York is the hometown of his wife, Erica Stoll, and he describes it as ‘almost a second home’.

McIlroy is a regular at the restored Oak Hill course, which will give him an advantage, however, he is also not currently in the best form having not made the cut at the Masters.

This is how the PGA Championship odds currently stack up at BetOnline for the top ten.

  • Jon Rahm +750
  • Scottie Scheffler +750
  • Rory McIlroy +1200
  • Justin Thomas +2000
  • Brooks Koepka +2000
  • Patrick Cantlay +2000
  • Xander Schauffele +2200
  • Jordan Spieth +2500
  • Tony Finau +2600
  • Collin Morikawa +2800

Note: Odds are subject to change and others on request @ BetOnline

Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, he will find a betting angle.
Arrow to top