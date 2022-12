How To Bet On The Peach Bowl In Ohio | Best Ohio Sports Betting Sites

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

The 56th annual Peach Bowl between the Georgia Bulldogs and Ohio State Buckeyes takes place this New Years Eve at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

How To Bet On The Peach Bowl In Ohio

The Peach Bowl takes place at Mercedes Benz Stadium on Saturday and residents of Ohio looking to bet on the game can do so via a number of betting sites, including Ohio betting site BetOnline, who are offering a $1000 free bet on Georgia vs Ohio.

NOTE: The minimum deposit to claim the 50% deposit bonus is $55. If you deposit $2000 then you will receive the maximum $1000 free bet.

Georgia Bulldogs vs Ohio State Buckeyes Preview

The number one seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) and number four seed Ohio State Buckeyes (11-1) face off in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Saturday at 8pm EST on ESPN.

Georgia are -6.5 favorites heading into the matchup with Ohio as +7.5 underdogs as two top four seeds battle it out to crown the winner from the Southeastern Conference and Big Ten Conference.

Sports betting in Ohio is currently being debated by government and is expected to launch on January 1, 2023, meaning regulated sportsbooks won’t be set up in time for the Peach Bowl.

However, this doesn’t mean those in Ohio can’t bet on sports, with several offshore sites available and offering odds on the Peach Bowl which anyone located in the US and over 18 years old can access.

Our recommended sportsbooks for Ohio residents are BetOnline, Bovada and MyBookie who offer the best odds and highest limits when depositing with credit or debit cards, but those looking to use cryptocurrencies can try LuckyBlock.

Best Ohio Sports Betting Sites For The Peach Bowl

Peach Bowl 2022 Betting Tip – Georgia -6.5 @ -110 with BetOnline