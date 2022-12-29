How To Bet On The Orange Bowl In Texas | Best Texas Sports Betting Sites

The 89th annual Orange Bowl between the Clemson Tigers and Tennessee Volunteers takes place this Friday night at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

How To Bet On The Orange Bowl In Texas

The Orange Bowl takes place at Hard Rock Stadium on Friday and residents of Texas looking to bet on the game can do so via a number of betting sites, including Texas betting site BetOnline, who are offering a $1000 free bet on Clemson vs Tennessee.

Click here to sign up to BetOnline Complete the sign up process by filling in your details Deposit a minumum of $55 for the 50% Welcome Offer Start betting on the Orange Bowl in Texas

NOTE: The minumum deposit to claim the 50% deposit bonus is $55. If you deposit $2000 then you will receive the maxiumum $1000 free bet.

Clemson Tigers vs Tennessee Volunteers Preview

The number six seed Tennessee Volunteers (10-2) and number seven seed Clemson Tigers (11-2) face off in an all-orange Capital One Orange Bowl on Friday night at 8pm EST on ESPN.

Clemson are -6 favorites heading into the matchup with Tennessee +6 underdogs as two top ten seeds battle it out from the Atlantic Coast Conference and Southeastern Conference.

Sports betting in Texas is currently being debated by government, so right now there are no regulated sportsbooks online or in casinos in the state.

However, this doesn’t mean Texans can’t bet on sports, with several offshore sites available and offering odds on the Orange Bowl which anyone located in Texas and over 18 years old can access.

Our recommended sportsbooks for Texans are BetOnline, Bovada and MyBookie who offer the best odds and highest limits when depositing with credit or debit cards, but those looking to use cryptocurrencies can try LuckyBlock.

Best Texas Sports Betting Sites For The Orange Bowl

1. BetOnline – Claim $1000 In Orange Bowl Free Bets

Register with the best offshore sportsbook BetOnline and you will be able to sink your teeth into one of the best sports betting bonuses for Texas bettors ahead of the Orange Bowl.

Better yet, Texas customers can expect to find extensive football markets with which to bet on as Clemson and Tennessee go head-to-head in one of the most exciting matchups of the year.

You can bet on different game props such as the first team to score, whether the first score of the game will be a touchdown, will there be a scoreless quarter or if overtime will be played.

BetOnline Orange Bowl Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of just $55

Bet On The Orange Bowl in Texas or ANY US State

Use Promo Code ‘ INSIDERS ‘ when depositing to get your free bet

‘ when depositing to get your free bet 10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Site bonus of $1,000

Texas Sports Betting Site Free Bets expire in 30 days

2. Bovada Orange Bowl Betting Site: $750 In Texas Sports Betting Free Bets

Bovada are the next Sportsbook on our list and you can claim up to $750 in Orange Bowl free bets. The team at Bovada will then allow you to bet on this huge college football event live from the Hard Rock Stadium.

You can bet on a range of different markets for the clash, including the result of the first drive of the game – whether it be a field goal attempt, an offensive touchdown, a punt or another outcome like an interception or defensive touchdown.

Bovada Orange Bowl Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Deposit $1,000 for the maximum $750 UFC 282 Free Bets

Bet on the Orange Bowl in ANY US state

Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750

Texas Sports Betting Site Free Bets expire in 30 days

3. MyBookie Orange Bowl Betting Site – $1,000 Texas Sports Betting Soccer Free Bets

MyBookie have a generous 50% first deposit match bonus for you to claim, so whatever your opening deposit is just halve it and that’s your Orange Bowl free bet.

You can bet on the margin of victory between Clemson and Tennessee at half-time and full-time, alongside spread betting and total points. The spread has been set at -6 in favour of Clemson, with Tennessee +6 underdogs heading in.

The total points prop set for the game is 63.5 and you can have your say with MyBookie.

MyBookie Orange Bowl Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

Texas Sports Betting Site Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

4. Lucky Block – Crypto Sportsbook With a 15% Cashback Offer in Texas for Orange Bowl 2022

Lucky Block are one of the newest sportsbooks to the online wagering scene having only launched this year, but their focus on providing customers with a wide array of payment options makes this them a unique platform.

Better yet, they are home to a comprehensive, all-encompassing sportsbook that is both easily navigable and brimming with competitive odds, making them a perfect choice for Texas bettors ahead of the Orange Bowl this weekend.

Lucky Block users can benefit from better odds and faster payouts with cryptocurrency to bet on a range of different markets for the Orange Bowl, such as if there will be a TD scored by a defensive or special team and if any team will manage to score on three consecutive possessions.

NOTE: Texas residents will need to download a VPN in order to access Lucky Block – these are easily downloadable, hassle-free and totally safe.

Lucky Block Key Terms

15% cashback on net losses for first 7 days

The day you join is considered ‘day one’

Contact Lucky Block Customer Support on 8th day ( [email protected] ) to claim your 15% cashback

) to claim your 15% cashback Should you break even or be positive on day 7 then you won’t qualify for their 15% cashback

Orange Bowl 2022 Betting Tip – Clemson -6 @ -110 with BetOnline