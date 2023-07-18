Golf

How To Bet On The Open Championship In Rhode Island

Author image
Lee Astley
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
6 min read
Rory McIlroy Golf
Rory McIlroy Golf

The oldest golf tournament in the world returns this July and we’ve found the best Rhode Island sports betting sites for Open Championship betting.

Our recommended sites give Rhode Island sports bettors incredible value, including hundreds of dollars in completely free bets, plus the widest markets and best odds too. Read on for how you can claim these outstanding offers and drive your Open Championship betting in Rhode Island.

Top 5 Rhode Island Sports Betting Sites For The Open Championship

$1000 Welcome Bonus For Sports 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
150% Welcome Bonus Up To $300 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer

50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000

 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
$750 In Free Bets Available Today 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer
$750 In Free Bets For All Sports 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer

 

  1. BetOnline – Up to $1000 in free bets for the Open
  2. BetNow – Outstanding welcome offer for bettors of all budgets
  3. MyBookie – Popular Rhode Island sports betting site for golf fans
  4. Everygame – Trusted sportsbook with multi-deposit welcome bonus
  5. Bovada – Fabulous all-round site with top golf markets and odds

How To Bet On The Open Championship In Rhode Island

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Place your The Open Championship wagers
Claim $1000 BetOnline Free Bet

Latest Rhode Island Sports Betting Update

Rhode Island has already legalized sports betting, so if you’re looking for some Open Championship betting, you have a range of bookies to choose from.

However, if you want to get the most value from your sports betting, then it pays to look away from traditional bookies.

Our recommended Rhode Island sports betting sites are the top specialists in golf betting and have bigger markets, better odds and fewer restrictions too.

Registration usually takes seconds and doesn’t require KYC checks, making it a much smoother experience than that which you will find at traditional bookies. You can also join from 18 years old onwards too.

Once signed up, bettors can make the most of more sports markets than traditional bookies can offer, and much more competitive odds as well. That is something that only a true sports fan will appreciate.

If that isn’t enough, these Rhode Island sports betting sites will continue to impress you with ongoing promotions and bonuses after your initial sign-up. Fancy more free bets, deposit bonuses and exclusive loyalty programs? They have those too.

If you’re looking to make the most from your Open Championship betting in Rhode Island, then you really should check these sites out. They offer a sports betting experience that simply can’t be matched by traditional bookies and joining couldn’t be simpler.

The Open Championship Gambling Options in Rhode Island with our Recommended Sports Betting Sites

The Open Championship, also known as the British Open, is one of the most prestigious golf tournaments in the world and the last of the four majors in the annual calendar.

Founded in 1860, the tournament is in its 151st year and will take place on July 20 – 23 at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club, Hoylake.

156 players compete each year for the famous Claret Jug which has been won by the biggest names in the sport.

Reigning champion Cameron Smith will be hoping to defend his title once again and will be competing against other former champions including Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth, as well as the other 2023 major winners of Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka and Wyndham Clark – not to mention world number one Scottie Scheffler.

With such a strong field of players and the format of 18 holes a day over four days of competition, there will be plenty of action to enjoy and to bet on in Rhode Island.

The simplest bet to place for the Open Championship is the outright winner. However, this can be a difficult one to predict as has been shown with three separate major winners this year.

Instead, you may want to go for the each way market, where you choose one player to finish in the top five or ten. This lowers the odds but improves your chances of getting a win.

Other markets to bet on include who will be first round leader, the nationality of the winner, if a player will make the weekend cut, or who the top American or European player will be.

Once the daily draws are made, you can choose to place ‘two ball’ or ‘three ball’ betting. That is when two or three players play the course together, which of the players will come out on top.

A really fun market to bet on is the ‘hole in one’ market. Michael Block made a spectacular hole-in-one at this years PGA Championship while there were three hole-in-ones at the US Open, so this might be one to consider.

If you want to bet on the Open Championship in Rhode Island, then make sure to get the best value from your wagers at these recommended sports betting sites.

The Open Championship Odds

As world number one, American Scottie Scheffler is the current bookies favorite for the Claret Jug – but not by much. Masters winner and second ranked Jon Rahm is close behind followed by former Open Championship winner Rory McIlroy.

2022 Champion Cameron Smith is also in the running as is Brooks Koepka, who is fresh from his PGA Championship win.

Because the Open Championship changes venue each year, then it can actually be a very difficult tournament to predict. Only three players since 2000 have won more than one Open Championship so winning multiple titles here is very rare.

If you are looking to bet on the winners market, it’s worth considering a top ten place for an outsider such as Bryson DeChambeau, Rickie Fowler or Wyndham Clark who have all showed excellent recent form.

These are the current odds at BetOnline, but are subject to change.

  • Scottie Scheffler +800
  • Jon Rahm +1000
  • Rory McIlroy +1200
  • Brooks Koepka +1400
  • Patrick Cantlay +1800
  • Cameron Smith +2000
  • Xander Schauffele +2200
  • Viktor Hovland +2200
  • Justin Thomas +2800
  • Tony Finau +2800
  • Collin Morikawa +2800
  • Jordan Spieth +3300
$1000 Welcome Bonus For New Customers This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit.

This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit.

Claim Offer

 

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Lee Astley

An experienced sports journalist, copywriter and news editor, Lee has been involved in sports content for 10 years and become an expert on a variety of different sports. Starting at The Sun newspaper covering football, Lee has gone on to become involved in all aspects of sports news, including gambling. Sports betting is a key passion and he has helped launch The Telegraph Betting before becoming Head of News for SportsLens
View All Posts By Lee Astley
Author Image

Lee Astley

Twitter Linkedin
An experienced sports journalist, copywriter and news editor, Lee has been involved in sports content for 10 years and become an expert on a variety of different sports. Starting at The Sun newspaper covering football, Lee has gone on to become involved in all aspects of sports news, including gambling. Sports betting is a key passion and he has helped launch The Telegraph Betting before becoming Head of News for SportsLens
View All Posts By Lee Astley

Popular From Golf

Latest news

View all
Rory McIlroy Golf
Golf

LATEST How To Bet On The Open Championship In Minnesota

Author image Lee Astley  •  8min
Rory McIlroy Golf
Golf
How To Bet On The Open Championship In Montana
Author image Lee Astley  •  17min

The oldest golf tournament in the world returns this July and we’ve found the best Montana sports betting sites for Open Championship betting. Our recommended sites give Montana sports bettors…

Rory McIlroy Golf
Golf
How To Bet On The Open Championship In Missouri
Author image Lee Astley  •  18min

The oldest golf tournament in the world returns this July and we’ve found the best Missouri sports betting sites for Open Championship betting. Our recommended sites give Missouri sports bettors…

Rory McIlroy Golf
Golf
How To Bet On The Open Championship In Nebraska
Author image Lee Astley  •  21min
Rory McIlroy Golf
Golf
How To Bet On The Open Championship In Mississippi
Author image Lee Astley  •  21min
Rory McIlroy Golf
Golf
How To Bet On The Open Championship In New Hampshire
Author image Lee Astley  •  23min
Rory McIlroy Golf
Golf
How To Bet On The Open Championship In New Jersey
Author image Lee Astley  •  24min
Arrow to top