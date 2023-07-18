The oldest golf tournament in the world returns this July and we’ve found the best North Dakota sports betting sites for Open Championship betting.

Our recommended sites give North Dakota sports bettors incredible value, including hundreds of dollars in completely free bets, plus the widest markets and best odds too. Read on for how you can claim these outstanding offers and drive your Open Championship betting in North Dakota.

Top 5 North Dakota Sports Betting Sites For The Open Championship

BetOnline – Up to $1000 in free bets for the Open BetNow – Outstanding welcome offer for bettors of all budgets MyBookie – Popular North Dakota sports betting site for golf fans Everygame – Trusted sportsbook with multi-deposit welcome bonus Bovada – Fabulous all-round site with top golf markets and odds

How To Bet On The Open Championship In North Dakota

Create a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000 Place your The Open Championship wagers

Latest North Dakota Sports Betting Update

Sports betting is not yet legal in North Dakota, but that shouldn’t stop you getting in on the Open Championship betting action. Bettors don’t have to restrict themselves to the traditional bookies either. Our recommended North Dakota sports betting sites offer so much more.

These sites specialize in ice hockey betting and provide customers with better odds, bigger markets and lightning quick sign-ups – all without the betting limits many traditional sportsbooks impose.

An overly scrutinous registration process can really take much of the joy out of it for many, but you don’t have to worry about that with our recommended North Dakota sports betting sites. Anyone over the age of 18 can sign up and there are no KYC checks either.

Once you are registered you will receive your welcome bonus of free bets and keep a close eye on your inbox as the regular promotions should start flowing very quickly as well.

The Open Championship Gambling Options in North Dakota with our Recommended Sports Betting Sites

Royal Liverpool Golf Club, Hoylake will be the venue for the 151st Open Championship this July and anticipation is high for the final major of the year.

Golf fans are in for a treat with a strong line-up of the top ranked players, including all three 2023 major winners and a host of former winners too.

The field of 156 players are competing for the highly coveted Claret Jug, over a four-day 18-hole golf extravaganza, which is arguably the most prestigious tournament on the tour.

2022 winner Cameron Smith will be hoping he can pull off consecutive titles, although this is rare, and he faces stiff competition from the best of the best in the world of golf.

If you’re interested in Open Championship betting in North Dakota there are a huge range of markets you can explore at our sourced sports betting sites.

The outright winner is the most common market, although it is difficult to predict, so many bettors choose the place market instead. This is where you pick one player to either win the tournament or place in the top five or ten. You may take a hit with the odds going for a place but you have more chance of winning.

With four hole-in-ones in the last two majors, this is one market you may want to look at. Although it is usually rare, it certainly does happen and you can get some juicy odds on this too.

Once the tournament begins and the daily draws are made, the two-ball and three-ball betting markets open up. Players are put into pairs or trios to play each round and you attempt to predict which will come out on top.

If round betting is your preference, then you can back who you think will come out on top after each round, or even who you think will or won’t make the weekend cut.

A more niche Open Championship market surrounds nationality. With so many players competing from the across the world, you can bet on who the top European or American player will be or what the nationality of the winner will be.

If you’re interested in Open Championship betting, then you can get the most value from our North Dakota sports betting sites and plenty of markets to choose from.

The Open Championship Odds

As world number one, American Scottie Scheffler is the current bookies favorite for the Claret Jug – but not by much. Masters winner and second ranked Jon Rahm is close behind followed by former Open Championship winner Rory McIlroy.

2022 Champion Cameron Smith is also in the running as is Brooks Koepka, who is fresh from his PGA Championship win.

Because the Open Championship changes venue each year, then it can actually be a very difficult tournament to predict. Only three players since 2000 have won more than one Open Championship so winning multiple titles here is very rare.

If you are looking to bet on the winners market, it’s worth considering a top ten place for an outsider such as Bryson DeChambeau, Rickie Fowler or Wyndham Clark who have all showed excellent recent form.

These are the current odds at BetOnline, but are subject to change.

Scottie Scheffler +800

Jon Rahm +1000

Rory McIlroy +1200

Brooks Koepka +1400

Patrick Cantlay +1800

Cameron Smith +2000

Xander Schauffele +2200

Viktor Hovland +2200

Justin Thomas +2800

Tony Finau +2800

Collin Morikawa +2800

Jordan Spieth +3300

