The oldest golf tournament in the world returns this July and we’ve found the best Kansas sports betting sites for Open Championship betting.

Our recommended sites give Kansas sports bettors incredible value, including hundreds of dollars in completely free bets, plus the widest markets and best odds too. Read on for how you can claim these outstanding offers and drive your Open Championship betting in Kansas.

Top 5 Kansas Sports Betting Sites For The Open Championship

BetOnline – Up to $1000 in free bets for the Open BetNow – Outstanding welcome offer for bettors of all budgets MyBookie – Popular Kansas sports betting site for golf fans Everygame – Trusted sportsbook with multi-deposit welcome bonus Bovada – Fabulous all-round site with top golf markets and odds

How To Bet On The Open Championship In Kansas

Create a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000 Place your The Open Championship wagers

Latest Kansas Sports Betting Update

Sports betting has already been legalized in Kansas, and that means keen gamblers have plenty of options. That can make it tough to find the best option for where to do your Open Championship betting.

Traditional sportsbooks can sometimes feel like the best choice in such circumstances, mainly because they are familiar. However, the reality is that our list of top Kansas sports betting sites are able to offer benefits that the traditional ones simply cannot match.

The real value can be found with our recommended Kansas sportsbooks, especially if you are serious about your sport.

These sites can offer a number of benefits you won’t find elsewhere, right from the sign-up process all the way through to the act of actually making a bet on the Open Championship and, hopefully, collecting your winnings.

For a start, registration is incredibly quick and easy and there are no KYC checks at all. Anyone 18-years-old and above can sign up, often in just seconds.

Once signed up you can expect to receive unrivalled welcome bonuses and regular ongoing promotions, and since our Kansas sports betting sites are genuine sports specialists, you can be sure you’re getting the biggest market coverage and best odds as well.

The Open Championship Gambling Options in Kansas with our Recommended Sports Betting Sites

The 151st Open Championship will take place at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club, Hoylake on July 20 – 23.

The best of the best in golf will be competing for the Claret Jug, which is contested by 156 players, both professional and amateur.

It is the fourth and final golf major of the year and all other three major winners will be taking part – Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka and Wyndham Clark as well as reigning champion Cameron Smith.

With the usual format of four days of 18-hole golf featuring the top ranked players across the world, sports fans can expect a feast of golfing excellence.

And with that comes a multitude of markets for sports bettors in Kansas to enjoy, all of which you can bet on at our recommended sports betting sites.

The win and the place are the most common Open Championship bets to make. You simply pick your winner and bet either on him to be the outright winner or place within the top five or ten places.

For those of you who want more juicy Open Championship betting markets, then you can look at round by round betting. This can include who the leader will be after round one or two or who will make the weekend cut.

Players are grouped into twos or threes for each round so once the draws are made you might want to look at two ball or three ball betting, that is, which player will come out on top of that particular group each day.

Other popular bets surround the nationality of the individual winner or even who the top American, British or European player will be.

The hole-in-one market is an interesting one as, although they are fairly rare, there have been a flurry of them in recent majors. With one in the PGA Championship and an impressive three at the US Open, this might be worth a punt.

Whatever you choose to go with for your Open Championship betting, our listed Kansas sports betting sites have all the markets you could want and the best odds and offers too.

The Open Championship Odds

As world number one, American Scottie Scheffler is the current bookies favorite for the Claret Jug – but not by much. Masters winner and second ranked Jon Rahm is close behind followed by former Open Championship winner Rory McIlroy.

2022 Champion Cameron Smith is also in the running as is Brooks Koepka, who is fresh from his PGA Championship win.

Because the Open Championship changes venue each year, then it can actually be a very difficult tournament to predict. Only three players since 2000 have won more than one Open Championship so winning multiple titles here is very rare.

If you are looking to bet on the winners market, it’s worth considering a top ten place for an outsider such as Bryson DeChambeau, Rickie Fowler or Wyndham Clark who have all showed excellent recent form.

These are the current odds at BetOnline, but are subject to change.

Scottie Scheffler +800

Jon Rahm +1000

Rory McIlroy +1200

Brooks Koepka +1400

Patrick Cantlay +1800

Cameron Smith +2000

Xander Schauffele +2200

Viktor Hovland +2200

Justin Thomas +2800

Tony Finau +2800

Collin Morikawa +2800

Jordan Spieth +3300

Other Content You May Like