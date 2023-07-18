How To Bet On The Open Championship In Hawaii

The oldest golf tournament in the world returns this July and we’ve found the best Hawaii sports betting sites for Open Championship betting.

Our recommended sites give Hawaii sports bettors incredible value, including hundreds of dollars in completely free bets, plus the widest markets and best odds too.

The Open Championship Gambling Options in Hawaii with our Recommended Sports Betting Sites

The Open Championship, also known as the British Open, is one of the most prestigious golf tournaments in the world and the last of the four majors in the annual calendar.

Founded in 1860, the tournament is in its 151st year and will take place on July 20 – 23 at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club, Hoylake.

156 players compete each year for the famous Claret Jug which has been won by the biggest names in the sport.

Reigning champion Cameron Smith will be hoping to defend his title once again and will be competing against other former champions including Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth, as well as the other 2023 major winners of Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka and Wyndham Clark – not to mention world number one Scottie Scheffler.

With such a strong field of players and the format of 18 holes a day over four days of competition, there will be plenty of action to enjoy and to bet on in Hawaii.

The simplest bet to place for the Open Championship is the outright winner. However, this can be a difficult one to predict as has been shown with three separate major winners this year.

Instead, you may want to go for the each way market, where you choose one player to finish in the top five or ten. This lowers the odds but improves your chances of getting a win.

Other markets to bet on include who will be first round leader, the nationality of the winner, if a player will make the weekend cut, or who the top American or European player will be.

Once the daily draws are made, you can choose to place ‘two ball’ or ‘three ball’ betting. That is when two or three players play the course together, which of the players will come out on top.

A really fun market to bet on is the ‘hole in one’ market. Michael Block made a spectacular hole-in-one at this years PGA Championship while there were three hole-in-ones at the US Open, so this might be one to consider.

If you want to bet on the Open Championship in Hawaii, then make sure to get the best value from your wagers at these recommended sports betting sites.

The Open Championship Odds

As world number one, American Scottie Scheffler is the current bookies favorite for the Claret Jug – but not by much. Masters winner and second ranked Jon Rahm is close behind followed by former Open Championship winner Rory McIlroy.

2022 Champion Cameron Smith is also in the running as is Brooks Koepka, who is fresh from his PGA Championship win.

Because the Open Championship changes venue each year, then it can actually be a very difficult tournament to predict. Only three players since 2000 have won more than one Open Championship so winning multiple titles here is very rare.

If you are looking to bet on the winners market, it’s worth considering a top ten place for an outsider such as Bryson DeChambeau, Rickie Fowler or Wyndham Clark who have all showed excellent recent form.

These are the current odds at BetOnline, but are subject to change.

Scottie Scheffler +800

Jon Rahm +1000

Rory McIlroy +1200

Brooks Koepka +1400

Patrick Cantlay +1800

Cameron Smith +2000

Xander Schauffele +2200

Viktor Hovland +2200

Justin Thomas +2800

Tony Finau +2800

Collin Morikawa +2800

Jordan Spieth +3300

