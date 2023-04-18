It is April and 1312 games of ice hockey have been played. That can only mean one thing: it’s Playoffs time! That’s right, old Stanley is ready to be handed out, and you can cash in using one of our recommended Virginia sports betting sites.

NHL Playoffs Gambling Options

Ice hockey is known for being one of the most brutally ferocious and exhilaratingly fast sports in the world, but the NHL Playoffs cranks even that up a couple more notches.

Every October 32 teams start out with aspirations to win the Stanley Cup, yet by mid-April only half of them remain. The NHL is split into four divisions – Metropolitan, Atlantic, Central and Pacific – with the best three teams in each of them automatically qualifying for the post-season.

The remaining four spots are filled by wildcards, two from the Eastern Conference and two from the Western Conference, which are essentially the best runners-up among the rest.

Teams who finished higher in the regular season are given home advantage for the NHL Playoffs, which consist of four rounds of best-of-seven series in a knockout format.

After all is said and done, one team will remain from each Conference and they will do battle in the Stanley Cup final, which is another best-of-seven series. That is a lot of hockey being played, and that means a lot of ways to bet on them.

The most popular wager is the moneyline, which is basically betting on which team will win any given match outright.

Puck line betting is also very popular among those wishing to bet on the NHL Playoffs in Virginia. Also sometimes called the ‘goal line,’ puck line betting is essentially spread betting with odds provided for a team winning or losing by a specific number of goals.

Over/Under is another great option which challenges sports bettors to predict the amount of total goals in a game. You can also bet round-by-round in the NHL Playoffs. Think Vegas Golden Knights are going to thrash Seattle Kraken? You might want to fill your boots on the odds for a 4-0 series whitewash. On the other hand, if you see a tight tussle in store, bet on one of the teams to shade it 4-3.

As well as the Stanley Cup, smaller honours are also won during the NHL Playoffs. The Divisional Champions will be decided, which is the last team standing in each of the four divisions. The Conference champions will also be crowned. These will be the two teams who contest the final, meaning the losers do at least win something. Naturally you can bet on them all on our recommended Virginia sports betting sites.



NHL Playoffs Outright Odds

No team has won more points in the 2022/23 regular season as the Boston Bruins, and they have been firmly established as the favorites to win Old Stanley as a result. Their biggest rivals in the east will probably be the Carolina Hurricanes, although Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs are very well fancied too.

Defending champions Colorado Avalanche look like being the team to beat in the west again, although no one will be relishing the Edmonton Oilers, especially with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl both coming into the Playoffs on the back of career-best seasons.

Boston Bruins +333

Colorado Avalanche +550

Carolina Hurricanes +800

Toronto Maple Leafs +900

Edmonton Oilers +1000

Vegas Golden Knights +1000

New Jersey Devils +1000

New York Rangers +1200

Tampa Bay Lightning +1400

Dallas Stars +1400

Los Angeles Kings +1800

Odds are taken from Everygame and are correct at time of writing but subject to change.