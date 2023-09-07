Learn how to bet on the NFL with Xbet for the new 2023/24 season and in the process, you can not only have a top US NFL sportsbook in your corner for the new campaign, but also get a $500 betting offer to charge your new account with.



Bet In ANY US State: It also doesn’t matter where you live in the US as XBet will allow players to bet on NFL in ANY US State, regardless if it’s a banned betting area or not.

Bet On The NFL With XBet 50% Sports Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000



XBet is offering a 50% deposit bonus worth up to $500 in free bets for the NFL. Simply sign up, make a deposit, and get free bets to use on the any of the upcoming NFL matches this 2023/24 season.

How To Claim Your XBet NFL Betting Offer:

Click to register with XBet Deposit $1,000 and receive a 50% deposit bonus Receive $500 in free NFL Betting Offers

Why Join XBet For NFL Betting?



Xbet is one of the main choices for NFL betting lovers that has built up a solid reputation in the USA as one of the ‘must-have’ American Football betting platform.

They have all the key NFL markets, so are a top-notch selection to bet with on the new 2023/24 season, plus you can wager with Xbet from ANY state in the US.

Xbet also has a top welcome bonus of 75% with a maximum of $2500 in free bets to claim.

There are also many Xbet NFL existing customer offers to look out for that will keep you claiming the best NFL offers long after you’ve opened your account.

Including a $250 reload bonus on any future deposits, and NFL survivor contest and also up to $100 in refer a friend bonuses.

Be sure to create an account with Xbet for all of your NFL bets for the new 2023/24 season.

How To Bet On The NFL With Xbet



Once you’ve joined up with Xbet, just follow these steps to find their NFL markets.

Go to the American Football section

Click on NFL

Find the NFL market or match you want to bet on

Click on the selection (odds)

Place your NFL bet with Xbet

Enjoy the action

NFL Betting Options in US with Xbet



From the opening NFL game – to the final score of the Super Bowl, the 2023/24 NFL season is sure to be full of all the thrills and spills we’ve come to expect over the years.

This was backed up again in last season’s Super Bowl LVII being a match to remember with the Chiefs winning just 38-35 against the Eagles in one of the all-time football classic.

Can The Chiefs, who have made it to three of the last four Super Bowls, make the final two again?

So, if you’re wanting to get involved with the sports betting action and want to know how to bet on NFL with Xbet, then our recommended offshore sportsbook will give you all the options you require.

There are three popular NFL bets that the bookmakers will offer for match-by-match betting – the moneyline, the spread and the under/over.

In short, the moneyline is just who will win the match, the spread is about the margin of the final result and the under/over is whether you believe there will be under or over the total points scored than the set figure the bookies show.

Bundles Of NFL Markets To Pick From at Xbet



Yes, there are a wide range of more detailed bets too at Xbet, so once you get your feet under the NFL betting table there’s so much more to look out for.

Player prop bets are focused on individual player performances and statistical milestones in each game. For example, how many touchdowns a certain player will score, how many tackles a defensive player will make or how many receiving yards a player will record.

Game props are centred more around game markers such as what time will the first score be made, how many total touchdowns will be made, who will be the first half winner etc.

Same game parlays are also a very popular option which is when you combine multiple bets in order to increase your odds.

If you wanted – you might want to combine the game winner, with the total number of points, the first touchdown scorer and whether the third quarter will be the highest scoring quarter for example. A bet such as this would bring bigger odds, but of course all factors need to be right for the bet to win.

The Futures markets are also a good option, if you’d like to make season long predictions rather than match-by-match ones. Futures markets include who will win each division, exact division positions, final two teams and of course pick the Super Bowl outright winners with Xbet.

Reasons To Bet With Xbet



Better odds and more player props markets

Bet on in-state teams in college & the pros

Existing customer offers

Bet in ANY US State

Age restriction: 18 years old

No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks

No taxes on winnings

Bet with crypto