Understand how to bet on the NFL with Sportsbetting.ag for the new 2023/24 season and also grab 2x$500 in free bets to use on the new 2023/24 season ahead. Let’s show you just how easy this is to do.



Bet In ANY US State: It also doesn’t matter where you live in the US as Sportsbetting.ag will allow players to bet on NFL in ANY US State, regardless if it’s a banned betting area or not.

Bet On The NFL With Sportsbetting.ag 100% Sports Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 (2 x $500)



Sportsbetting.ag is giving away up to $1000 in free bets for the new NFL 2023/24 season as the race to reach Super Bowl LVIII begins – two lots of $500 with a 100% matched bonus on your first two deposits.

Last season we saw the Philadelphia Eagles lose out to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, but who will go all the way this time?

New members can join to cash-in on the 100% deposit bonus of up to $1000 (2x $500 on first 2 deposits) to use on any of the upcoming NFL games.

So, to receive the maximum Sportsbetting.ag bonus, members must deposit at least $1,000, while a minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the bonus.

Click to register with Sportsbetting.ag Deposit $500 and receive a 100% deposit bonus (on 1st two deposits) Receive $1000 in free NFL offers (2x$500)

Why Join Sportsbetting.ag For NFL Betting?



Sportsbetting.ag is one of the leading choices for NFL bettors that has built up a solid reputation in the USA as one of the ‘must-have’ American Football betting site.

They have all the main NFL markets, so are a first-rate selection to bet with on the new 2023/24 season, plus you can wager with Sportsbetting.ag from ANY state in the US.

Sportsbetting.ag also has in place a very generous welcome bonus of 75% welcome bonus with a maximum of $750 in free bets to claim – if you want to max-out then just deposit the full $1000.

There are also many Sportsbetting.ag NFL existing customer offers to look out for that will keep you claiming the best NFL offers long after you’ve opened your account.

Including a 25% reload bonus on future deposits, NFL contests and a 300% refer a friend bonus up to $200 for introducing new players to Sportsbetting.ag.

Be sure to create an account with Sportsbetting.ag for all of your NFL bets for the new 2023/24 season.

How To Bet On The NFL With Sportsbetting.ag



Once you’ve joined up with Sportsbetting.ag, just follow these steps to find their NFL markets.

Go to the American Football section

Click on NFL

Find the NFL market or match you want to bet on

Click on the selection (odds)

Place your NFL bet with Sportsbetting.ag

Enjoy the action

NFL Betting Options in US with Sportsbetting.ag



From the first NFL match – to the final score of the Super Bowl, the 2023/24 NFL season is sure to be bursting with all the ups and downs we’ve come to expect over the years.

This was on show again in last season’s Super Bowl LVII being a game to remember with the Chiefs winning just 38-35 against the Eagles in one of the all-time football classic.

Can The Chiefs, who have made it to three of the last four Super Bowls, make the final two again?

So, if you’re wanting to get involved with the sports betting action and want to know how to bet on NFL with Sportsbetting.ag, then our recommended offshore sportsbook will give you all the options you require.

There are three popular NFL bets that the bookmakers will offer for match-by-match betting – the moneyline, the spread and the under/over.

In short, the moneyline is just who will win the match, the spread is about the margin of the final result and the under/over is whether you believe there will be under or over the total points scored than the set figure the bookies show.

Stacks Of NFL Markets To Choose From at Sportsbetting.ag



Yes, there are a wide range of more detailed bets too at Sportsbetting.ag, so once you get your feet under the NFL betting table there’s so much more to look out for.

Player prop bets are focused on individual player performances and statistical milestones in each game. For example, how many touchdowns a certain player will score, how many tackles a defensive player will make or how many receiving yards a player will record.

Game props are centred more around game markers such as what time will the first score be made, how many total touchdowns will be made, who will be the first half winner etc.

Same game parlays are also a very popular option which is when you combine multiple bets in order to increase your odds.

If you wanted – you might want to combine the game winner, with the total number of points, the first touchdown scorer and whether the third quarter will be the highest scoring quarter for example. A bet such as this would bring bigger odds, but of course all factors need to be right for the bet to win.

The Futures markets are also a good option, if you’d like to make season long predictions rather than match-by-match ones. Futures markets include who will win each division, exact division positions, final two teams and of course pick the Super Bowl outright winners with Sportsbetting.ag.

Reasons To Bet With Sportsbetting.ag



Better odds and more player props markets

Lucrative sign-up offer

Bet in ANY US State

Existing customer offers

Age restriction: 18 years old

No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks

No taxes on winnings

Bet with crypto