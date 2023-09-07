NFL

How To Bet On The NFL With Jazz Sports | $2500 Betting Offer for 2024/23 Season

Andy Newton
Chiefs vs Bengals NFL 8
Find out how to bet on the NFL with Jazz Sports for the new 2023/24 season and also take advantage of their 75% deposit bonus that will land up you up to $2500 in free bets for the new football campaign.

Claim $2500 Jazz Sports NFL Free Bet

 

Bet In ANY US State: It also doesn’t matter where you live in the US as Jazz Sports will allow players to bet on NFL in ANY US State, regardless if it’s a banned betting area or not.

Bet On The NFL With Jazz Sports 75% Sports Deposit Bonus, Up To $2,500

Jazz Sports is offering up to $2,500 in free bets to new customers that join-up ahead of the new 2023/24 NFL season. Just head over to Jazz Sports, make a deposit, and get up to $2,500 to bet as the race to reach Super Bowl LVIII starts – will last year’s final two teams the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

While the minimum deposit is just $50 to unlock the offer that will get you $37.50 in free bets.

  1. Register with Jazz Sports
  2. Deposit $3,300 and receive the max 75% deposit bonus
  3. Receive a max of $2,500 in free NFL bets

Why Join Jazz Sports For NFL Betting?

Jazz Sports is one of the top picks for NFL betting fans that has built up a solid reputation in the USA as one of the ‘must-have’ American Football betting platform.

They have all the key NFL markets, so are a first-rate selection to bet with on the new 2023/24 season, plus you can wager with Jazz Sports from ANY state in the US.

Jazz Sports also has in place a very generous welcome bonus of 75% with a maximum of $2500 in free bets to claim.

There are also many Jazz Sports NFL existing customer offers to look out for that will keep you claiming the best NFL offers long after you’ve opened your account.

Including $25 risk-free props builders, and a $25 risk-free ‘live betting’ offer, while you can also get rewarded for any friends you refer to Jazz Sports.

Be sure to create an account with Jazz Sports for all of your NFL bets for the new 2023/24 season.

How To Bet On The NFL With Jazz Sports

Once you’ve joined up with Jazz Sports, just follow these steps to find their NFL markets.

  • Go to the American Football section
  • Click on NFL
  • Find the NFL market or match you want to bet on
  • Click on the selection (odds)
  • Place your NFL bet with Jazz Sports
  • Enjoy the action

NFL Betting Options in US with Jazz Sports

From the first NFL match – to the final score of the Super Bowl, the 2023/24 NFL season is sure to be full of all the thrills and spills we’ve come to expect over the years.

This was backed up again in last season’s Super Bowl LVII being a game to remember with the Chiefs winning just 38-35 against the Eagles in one of the all-time football classic.

Can The Chiefs, who have made it to three of the last four Super Bowls, make the final two again?

So, if you’re wanting to get involved with the sports betting action and want to know how to bet on NFL with Jazz Sports, then our recommended offshore sportsbook will give you all the options you require.

There are three popular NFL bets that the bookmakers will offer for match-by-match betting – the moneyline, the spread and the under/over.

In short, the moneyline is just who will win the match, the spread is about the margin of the final result and the under/over is whether you believe there will be under or over the total points scored than the set figure the bookies show.

Numerous NFL Markets To Choose From at Jazz Sports

Yes, there are a wide range of more detailed bets too at Jazz Sports, so once you get your feet under the NFL betting table there’s so much more to look out for.

Player prop bets are focused on individual player performances and statistical milestones in each game. For example, how many touchdowns a certain player will score, how many tackles a defensive player will make or how many receiving yards a player will record.

Game props are centred more around game markers such as what time will the first score be made, how many total touchdowns will be made, who will be the first half winner etc.

Same game parlays are also a very popular option which is when you combine multiple bets in order to increase your odds.

If you wanted – you might want to combine the game winner, with the total number of points, the first touchdown scorer and whether the third quarter will be the highest scoring quarter for example. A bet such as this would bring bigger odds, but of course all factors need to be right for the bet to win.

The Futures markets are also a good option, if you’d like to make season long predictions rather than match-by-match ones. Futures markets include who will win each division, exact division positions, final two teams and of course pick the Super Bowl outright winners with Jazz Sports.

Reasons To Bet With Jazz Sports

  • Better odds and all the NFL markets covered
  • $2500 NFL free bet to claim
  • Bet in ANY US State
  • Existing customer offers
  • Age restriction: 18 years old
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
Claim $2500 Jazz Sports NFL Free Bet

