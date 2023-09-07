NFL

How To Bet On The NFL With BetUS | $2500 Betting Offer for 2024/23 Season

Andy Newton
Kansas City Chiefs Vs Cincinnati Bengals NFL Betting Colorado

Discover how to bet on the NFL with BetUS for the new 2023/24 season and not only have a leading sportsbook in your corner but you can also land up to $2500 in NFL free bets along the way.

Bet In ANY US State: It also doesn’t matter where you live in the US as BetUS will allow players to bet on NFL in ANY US State, regardless if it’s a banned betting area or not.

Bet On The NFL With BetUS 100% Sports Deposit Bonus, Up To $2,500

If you are an NFL fan, then BetUS has all you need when betting on the new 2023/24 season.

The online sportsbook is giving away up to $2,500 in free bets that you could then use on ANY NFL match over the new 2023/24 season as the race to Super Bowl LVIII starts.

Just join up below and receive a 100% deposit bonus worth up to $2,500 on your first deposit. While the top news is you can bet on the NFL with BetUS in ANY US State – there’s a lot to like.

  1. Click to register with BetUS
  2. Deposit $2500 and receive a 100% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $2500 in free NFL bets
Claim $2500 BetUS NFL Free Bet

Why Join BetUS For NFL Betting?

BetUS is one of the leading choices for NFL bettors that has built up a solid reputation in the USA as one of the ‘must-have’ American Football betting site.

They have all the main NFL markets, so are a first-rate selection to bet with on the new 2023/24 season, plus you can wager with BetUS from ANY state in the US.

BetUS also has in place a very generous welcome bonus of 75% welcome bonus with a maximum of $750 in free bets to claim – if you want to max-out then just deposit the full $1000.

There are also many BetUS NFL existing customer offers to look out for that will keep you claiming the best NFL offers long after you’ve opened your account.

Including a 10% cash bonus on deposits and up to $600 referral bonus for any friends you get to join BetUS.

Be sure to join BetUS for all of your NFL bets for the new 2023/24 season.

How To Bet On The NFL With BetUS

Once you’ve joined up with BetUS, just follow these steps to find their NFL markets.

  • Go to the American Football section
  • Click on NFL
  • Find the NFL market or match you want to bet on
  • Click on the selection (odds)
  • Place your NFL bet with BetUS
  • Enjoy the action

NFL Betting Options in US with BetUS

From the first NFL match – to the final score of the Super Bowl, the 2023/24 NFL season is sure to be brimming with all the ups and downs we’ve come to expect over the years.

This was again on show in last season’s Super Bowl LVII being a game to remember with the Chiefs winning just 38-35 against the Eagles in one of the all-time football classic.

Can The Chiefs, who have made it to three of the last four Super Bowls, go all the way again?

So, if you’re wanting to get involved with the sports betting action and want to know how to bet on NFL with BetUS, then our recommended offshore sportsbook will give you all the options you require.

There are three popular NFL bets that the bookmakers will offer for match-by-match betting – the moneyline, the spread and the under/over.

In short, the moneyline is just who will win the match, the spread is about the margin of the final result and the under/over is whether you believe there will be under or over the total points scored than the set figure the bookies show.

Many NFL Markets To Choose From at BetUS

Yes, there are a wide range of more detailed bets too at BetUS, so once you get your feet under the NFL betting table there’s so much more to look out for.

Player prop bets are focused on individual player performances and statistical milestones in each game. For example, how many touchdowns a certain player will score, how many tackles a defensive player will make or how many receiving yards a player will record.

Game props are centred more around game markers such as what time will the first score be made, how many total touchdowns will be made, who will be the first half winner etc.

Same game parlays are also a very popular option which is when you combine multiple bets in order to increase your odds.

If you wanted – you might want to combine the game winner, with the total number of points, the first touchdown scorer and whether the third quarter will be the highest scoring quarter for example. A bet such as this would bring bigger odds, but of course all factors need to be right for the bet to win.

The Futures markets are also a good option, if you’d like to make season long predictions rather than match-by-match ones. Futures markets include who will win each division, exact division positions, final two teams and of course pick the Super Bowl outright winners with BetUS.

Reasons To Bet With BetUS

  • Better odds and more markets
  • Generous sign-up offer
  • Bet in ANY US State
  • Existing customer offers
  • Age restriction: 18+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
Andy Newton
Andy Newton
Arrow to top