American Football

How To Bet On The NFL With BetOnline | $1000 Betting Offer for New 2023/24 Season

Author image
Andy Newton
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
6 min read
San Francisco 49ers vs Philadelphia Eagles NFL 9
San Francisco 49ers vs Philadelphia Eagles NFL 9

You can learn how to bet on the NFL with BetOnline ahead of the new 2023/24 season with a cool $1000 in free bets in your betting account. Just follow the simple steps below to join and you’ll be on your way to enjoying the race to reach Super Bowl LVIII with a stack of betting offers.

$1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

 Claim Offer

Plus, if that’s not enough – it also doesn’t matter where you live in the US as BetOnline will allow players to bet on NFL in ANY US State, regardless if it’s a banned betting area or not.

Bet On The NFL With BetOnline (50% Deposit Bonus up to $1000)

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Place your NFL wagers
Claim $1000 BetOnline NFL Free Bet

Can’t Deposit The Full $2000?

Don’t worry as BetOnline will give you a 50% bonus on your first deposit, so even a $100 opening deposit will bag you a $50 NFL free bet.

Why Join BetOnline For NFL Betting?

BetOnline is popular pick for NFL bettors that has built up a trusting reputation in the USA for two decades now.

They offer all the main NFL markets so are a great choice to bet on the new 2023/24 season from ANY state in the entire US.

BetOnline also has in place a lucrative welcome bonus of 50% of your first deposit back in free bets up to $1000.

Meaning – if you deposit $2000 you can enjoy wagering $1000 worth of free bets for the NFL.

There are also many BetOnline NFL existing customer offers to look out for that will keep you snapping up the best NFL offers long after joining.

Including a 25% reload bonus on future deposits, NFL contests to play and you can even be rewarded for referring your own friends to BetOnline.

Be sure to sign-up to BetOnline for all of your NFL bets for the new 2023/24 season.

RELATED: Who Were The Last ‘Back-to-Back’ Super Bowl Winners? Can The Chiefs Follow-Up?

How To Bet On The NFL With BetOnline

Once you’ve joined up with BetOnline, just follow these steps to find their NFL markets.

  • Head to the American Football section
  • Click on NFL
  • Find the NFL market or match you want to bet on
  • Click on the selection (odds)
  • Place your NFL bet with BetOnline
  • Sit back and enjoy the action

NFL Betting Options in US with BetOnline

Right from the first kick of the opening NFL game – to the last score of the Super Bowl, the 2023/24 NFL season is sure to be filled with all the highs and lows we’ve come to expect over the years.

Backed up with last season’s Super Bowl LVII being a game to remember with the Chiefs winning just 38-35 against the Eagles in a football classic.

Can Kansas, who have made three of the last four Super Bowls, go all the way again?

So, if you’re looking to get involved with the sports betting action and want to know how to bet on NFL with BetOnline, then our recommended offshore sportsbook will give you all the options you need.

There are three popular NFL bets that the bookmakers will offer for match-by-match betting – the moneyline, the spread and the under/over.

In short, the moneyline is just who will win the match, the spread is about the margin of the final result and the under/over is whether you believe there will be under or over the total points scored than the set figure the bookies show.

A Wide Range Of NFL Markets at BetOnline

Yes, there are a big range of more detailed bets too at BetOnline, so once you get your feet under the NFL betting table there’s so much more to explore.

Player prop bets are focused on individual player performances and statistical milestones in each game. For example, how many touchdowns a certain player will score, how many tackles a defensive player will make or how many receiving yards a player will record.

Game props are centred more around game markers such as what time will the first score be made, how many total touchdowns will be made, who will be the first half winner etc.

Same game parlays are also a very popular option which is when you combine multiple bets in order to increase your odds.

If you wanted – you might want to combine the game winner, with the total number of points, the first touchdown scorer and whether the third quarter will be the highest scoring quarter for example. A bet such as this would bring bigger odds, but of course all factors need to be right for the bet to land.

The Futures markets are also a good option, if you’d like to make season long predictions rather than match-by-match ones. Futures markets include who will win each division, exact division positions, final two teams and of course the Super Bowl outright winners.

Reasons To Bet With BetOnline

  • 50% deposit bonus up to $1000 when signed-up
  • 25% sports reload business
  • Vast NFL markets for various games
  • Bet in ANY US State
  • Existing customer NFL offers
  • Age restriction: 18+
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
  • Easy to navigate site and mobile app
  • T&C’s apply
$1,000 Welcome Bonus For Sports Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

Accepts players from all US States. 18+. T&C apply.

 Claim Offer

RELATED: Which NFL Teams Are Yet To Win The Super Bowl? Can A New Side Land Super Bowl LVIII?

Other Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Andy Newton

Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton
Author Image

Andy Newton

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Horse racing, sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners, plus new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK with his long association with TrainersQuotes and FromTheStables. Has written for GeeGeez and BetBright, plus was the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and Juicestorm. Has also appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook and has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide. Andy's ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody too and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends and tips mainly on horse racing (US & UK) and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, Andy will find a betting angle.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Popular From American Football

Latest news

View all
San Francisco 49ers vs Philadelphia Eagles NFL 9
American Football

LATEST Bovada NFL Betting Offer: Get $750 In American Football Free Bets

Author image Andy Newton  •  9min
Kansas City Chiefs Vs Cincinnati Bengals NFL Betting Florida
American Football
MyBookie NFL Betting Offer: Claim $1000 In American Football Free Bets
Author image Andy Newton  •  10min

The MyBookie NFL betting offer will give you $1,000 in American Football free bets for the upcoming Week 1 action. These free bets are available to use on any NFL markets…

Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs NFL
American Football
Everygame NFL Betting Offer: Claim $500 In American Football Free Bets
Author image Andy Newton  •  11min

The Everygame NFL betting offer will give you $500 in free bets for the upcoming action. These free bets are available to use on any American football markets for the…

Best crypto betting offers
American Football
Best Ethereum NFL Betting Sites With Free Bets
Author image Olly Taliku  •  5h
Jaxson Smith0Njigba Seahawks pic
American Football
Seahawks vs Rams Free Bet Bonus | Claim $4,250 In Betting Offer Promos For NFL Sunday
Author image Andy Newton  •  Sep 8 2023
AP Vikings Cardinals football
American Football
Commanders vs Cardinals Free Bet Bonus | Claim $4,250 In Betting Offer Promos For NFL Sunday
Author image Andy Newton  •  Sep 8 2023
1000920980 1
American Football
BetNow Bonus For NFL Sunday Week 1 | Claim $1000 In Free Bets Today
Author image Andy Newton  •  Sep 8 2023
Arrow to top