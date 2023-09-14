How To Bet On The NFL In Washington – WA Sports Betting Sites

The new NFL season is underway and that mean sports betting is back and we have put together a list of the best Washington sports betting sites for you to join. Read on to establish the best sportsbook for you and get the most enticing free bet bonuses today.
Latest Washington Sports Betting Update
Washington bettors may feel like they have no options when it comes to betting on the NFL with sports betting not yet legalized in state.
However, it pays to look at offshore sportsbooks, which are legal in Washington, especially if you want to get the best value for your NFL wagers.
The best Washington NFL betting sites for all-round customer experience including registration, welcome offers, odds and markets aren’t the normal in-state bookies, but the ones on our list instead.
These sites give extraordinary value including hundreds of dollars in free bets when you join, plus ongoing promotions once you’re signed up. They also offer more markets than the regular bookies with all the common ones plus exclusive and niche ones too particularly when it comes to prop bets and parlays.
They have incredibly speedy sign-up processes with no KYC checks, no betting limits and anyone 18 or over can join. And if you’re a true sports bettor who knows to shop around for the best odds, you won’t be disappointed either as they offer highly competitive odds.
If you’re looking for the best value when it comes to your NFL wagers, then these Washington NFL betting sites shouldn’t be overlooked.
Popular NFL Betting Options In Washington
If you’re looking to join the sports betting action and want to know how to bet on NFL in Washington 2023, then our recommended sites will give you all the options you need. Here is a rundown of the main markets most players look for.
Spread Betting
The spread is the most popular NFL wager and it is used to even the odds between two unevenly matched teams.
The favored team must win by more points than the spread amount to win, also known as ‘to cover the spread’. The underdog must either win the game or not lose by more than the points to ‘beat the spread’.
An example of this is if Washington Commanders are +4.5 against the San Francisco 49ers who are -4.5, then the Commanders must either win the game or not lose by more than 4 points. The 49ers would win if they won the game by 5 points or more.
Money Line Bets
Money line bets are as simple as picking the result of the game. In NFL, this would be picking the winner of the game. If the other team wins, then your bet loses. Here is an example.
You bet on the Commanders at +180 to beat the 49ers. If the Commanders win, your bet wins, if the 49ers win, then your bet loses.
Over/Under
The over/under bet relates to the total amount of points in the game, and if you think it will be over or under the total set by the sportsbook.
An example would be the over/under line being set at Over 40 at -115 and Under 40 being -105.
If you bet $100 on Over 40 and the game has over 40 points, you win $186.96. If the points are under 40 then your bet loses.
If you bet $100 on Under 40 and the game has under 40 points, you win $195.24. If the points are over 40 then your bet loses.
Player Prop Bets
Player prop bets are focused on individual player performances and statistical milestones in each game. For example, how many touchdowns a certain player will score, how many tackles a defensive player will make or how many receiving yards a player will record.
Game Prop Bets
Game props are centred more around game markers such as what time will the first score be made, how many total touchdowns will be made, who will be the first half winner etc.
Same Game Parlays
Same game parlays are also an option which is when you combine multiple bets in order to increase your odds. You might want to combine the game winner, with the total number of points, the first touchdown scorer and whether the third quarter will be the highest scoring quarter for example. A bet such as this would bring incredible odds, but of course all factors need to come true for the bet to win.
NFL Futures
The Futures markets are also a good option, if you’d like to make season long predictions rather than match-by-match ones. Futures markets include who will win each division, exact division positions, final two teams and of course the Super Bowl winners.
NFL Odds
The following odds are taken from BetOnline for the 2024 Super Bowl winners.
|Super Bowl LVIII Betting Odds (2023/24)
|Moneyline
|Play
|
San Francisco 49ers
|+600
|
Philadelphia Eagles
|+650
|
Kansas City Chiefs
|+700
|
Buffalo Bills
|+1000
|
Dallas Cowboys
|+1000
|
Cincinnati Bengals
|+1400
|
Baltimore Ravens
|+1600
|
Detroit Lions
|+1600
|
Miami Dolphins
|+1800
|
Cleveland Browns
|+2200
|
New York Jets
|+2200
|
Jacksonville Jaguars
|+2500
|
Los Angeles Chargers
|+2500
|
New Orleans Saints
|+2800
|
Green Bay Packers
|+4000
|
Seattle Seahawks
|+4500
|
Atlanta Falcons
|+5000
|
Pittsburgh Steelers
|+5500
|
Denver Broncos
|+6600
|
Las Vegas Raiders
|+6600
|
Los Angeles Rams
|+6600
|
Minnesota Vikings
|+6600
|
New England Patriots
|+7500
|
New York Giants
|+7500
|
Washington Commanders
|+7500
|
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|+8000
|
Chicago Bears
|+10000
|
Tennessee Titans
|+10000
|
Carolina Panthers
|+12500
|
Indianapolis Colts
|+15000
|
Houston Texans
|+25000
|
Arizona Cardinals
|+40000
Odds correct at time of writing but subject to change.
