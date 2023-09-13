NFL

How To Bet On The NFL In Virginia – VA Sports Betting Sites

Author image
Lee Astley
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
6 min read
NFL betting
NFL betting

The 2023/24 NFL season is officially underway, and here at SportsLens we are on hand to show you all of the best Virginia NFL betting sites. If you are as excited as we are and intend on getting in on the sports betting action, then be sure to check out these eight NFL betting sites in Virginia.

If you want to know how to bet on the NFL in Virginia, you’ve come to the right place. Read on to find out all about the different gambling options you can choose, plus where to find the best odds and incredible welcome offers, including thousands of dollars in free bets.

Top 8 Virginia Sports Betting Sites For NFL

50% Match Deposit Bonus Worth Up To $1,000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
100% Up To $500 Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
$750 In Free Bets For NFL 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
150% Welcome Bonus Up To $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
Up To $2,500 With A 125% Deposit Match 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
50% Deposit Match Up To $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
200% Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now

List Of The Best NFL Betting Sites In Virginia

We have ranked the sportsbooks available in Virginia into our top eight for NFL betting, all which are regulated and licensed offshore. These sportsbooks are available to all residents of Virginia and the rest of the USA, provided you are 18+. See below the main reason you should sign up with them today for all of your NFL betting experiences.

  1. BetOnline – Claim up to $1000 in free bets for the NFL
  2. Everygame – Enhanced NFL odds and betting offers with $500 in free bets
  3. Bovada – $750 NFL free bet, great sportsbooks for crypto deposits
  4. BetNow – $1000 welcome bonus with outstanding NFL market coverage
  5. MyBookie – Great sportsbooks for new NFL bettors with great odds
  6. BetUS – 125% matched deposit bonus up to $2500 for your NFL betting experience
  7. Sportsbetting.ag – 50% matched deposit bonus up to $1000 for NFL wagering
  8. JazzSports – Live streaming experts and easy to use for first time NFL bettors

How To Bet On NFL In Virginia

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Place your NFL wagers
Claim $1000 BetOnline Free Bet

Latest Virginia Sports Betting Update

Virginia bettors have several options when it comes to betting on the NFL with sports betting being legalized in state.

However, it pays to look around and keep your options open if you want to get the best value for your NFL wagers.

The best Virginia NFL betting sites for all-round customer experience including registration, welcome offers, odds and markets aren’t the normal in-state bookies, but the ones on our list instead.

These sites give extraordinary value including hundreds of dollars in free bets when you join, plus ongoing promotions once you’re signed up. They also offer more markets than the regular bookies with all the common ones plus exclusive and niche ones too particularly when it comes to prop bets and parlays.

They have incredibly speedy sign-up processes with no KYC checks, no betting limits and anyone 18 or over can join. And if you’re a true sports bettor who knows to shop around for the best odds, you won’t be disappointed either as they offer highly competitive odds.

If you’re looking for the best value when it comes to your NFL wagers, then these Virginia NFL betting sites shouldn’t be overlooked.

NFL Gambling Options in Virginia with our Recommended Sports Betting Sites

If you’re looking to join the NFL betting action in  Virginia, then our recommended sites will give you all the options you need. Here is a rundown of the main markets most players look for when selecting their NFL bets.

Spread Betting

The spread is the most popular NFL wager and it is used to even the odds between two unevenly matched teams.

The favored team must win by more points than the spread amount to win, also known as ‘to cover the spread’. The underdog must either win the game or not lose by more than the points to ‘beat the spread’.

An example of this is if the Cincinnati Bengals are -3.5 against the Baltimore Ravens who are +3.5, then the Bengals must win the game by 4 points or more to ‘cover the spread’. The Ravens would win if they won the game or if they lost by no more than 3 points.

Money Line Bets

Money line bets are as simple as picking the result of the game. In NFL, this would be picking the winner of the game. If the other team wins, then your bet loses. Here is an example.

You bet on the Bengals at -200 to beat the Ravens. If the Bengals win, your bet wins, if the Ravens win, then your bet loses.

Over/Under

The over/under bet relates to the total amount of points in the game, and if you think it will be over or under the total set by the sportsbook.

An example would be the over/under line being set at Over 46.5 at -115 and Under 46.5 being -105.

If you bet $100 on Over 45 and the game has over 46.5 points, you win $186.96. If the points are under 46.5 then your bet loses.

If you bet $100 on Under 45 and the game has under 46.5 points, you win $195.24. If the points are over 46.5 then your bet loses.

Player Prop Bets

Player prop bets are focused on individual player performances and statistical milestones in each game. For example, how many touchdowns a certain player will score, how many tackles a defensive player will make or how many receiving yards a player will record.

There is always huge value presented to bettors when placing player prop bets, as the odds are far more enhanced that standard spread, moneyline and over/under betting.

Game Prop Bets

Game props are centred more around game markers such as what time will the first score be made, how many total touchdowns will be made, who will be the first half winner etc.

Same Game Parlays

Same game parlays are also an option which is when you combine multiple bets in order to increase your odds. You might want to combine the game winner, under/over a certain points total, the first touchdown scorer and which quarter will have the most points scored in it, for example. A bet such as this would bring highly enhanced odds, but of course all factors need to come true for the bet to win.

NFL Futures

The Futures markets are also a good option, if you’d like to make season long predictions rather than match-by-match ones. Futures markets include who will win each division, exact division positions, final two teams and of course the Super Bowl winners.

NFL Odds

The following odds are taken from BetOnline for the 2024 Super Bowl winners.

Super Bowl LVIII Betting Odds (2023/24) Moneyline Play

San Francisco 49ers

+600 betonline ag

Philadelphia Eagles

+650 betonline ag

Kansas City Chiefs

+700 betonline ag

Buffalo Bills

+1000 betonline ag

Dallas Cowboys

+1000 betonline ag

Cincinnati Bengals

+1400 betonline ag

Baltimore Ravens

+1600 betonline ag

Detroit Lions

+1600 betonline ag

Miami Dolphins

+1800 betonline ag

Cleveland Browns

+2200 betonline ag

New York Jets

+2200 betonline ag

Jacksonville Jaguars

+2500 betonline ag

Los Angeles Chargers

+2500 betonline ag

New Orleans Saints

+2800 betonline ag

Green Bay Packers

+4000 betonline ag

Seattle Seahawks

+4500 betonline ag

Atlanta Falcons

+5000 betonline ag

Pittsburgh Steelers

+5500 betonline ag

Denver Broncos

+6600 betonline ag

Las Vegas Raiders

+6600 betonline ag

Los Angeles Rams

+6600 betonline ag

Minnesota Vikings

+6600 betonline ag

New England Patriots

+7500 betonline ag

New York Giants

+7500 betonline ag

Washington Commanders

+7500 betonline ag

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

+8000 betonline ag

Chicago Bears

+10000 betonline ag

Tennessee Titans

+10000 betonline ag

Carolina Panthers

+12500 betonline ag

Indianapolis Colts

+15000 betonline ag

Houston Texans

+25000 betonline ag

Arizona Cardinals

+40000 betonline ag

Odds correct at time of writing but subject to change.

$1000 Welcome Bonus For New Customers This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit.

This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit.

Claim Offer
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Lee Astley

An experienced sports journalist, copywriter and news editor, Lee has been involved in sports content for 10 years and become an expert on a variety of different sports. Starting at The Sun newspaper covering football, Lee has gone on to become involved in all aspects of sports news, including gambling. Sports betting is a key passion and he has helped launch The Telegraph Betting before becoming Head of News for SportsLens
View All Posts By Lee Astley
Author Image

Lee Astley

Twitter Linkedin
An experienced sports journalist, copywriter and news editor, Lee has been involved in sports content for 10 years and become an expert on a variety of different sports. Starting at The Sun newspaper covering football, Lee has gone on to become involved in all aspects of sports news, including gambling. Sports betting is a key passion and he has helped launch The Telegraph Betting before becoming Head of News for SportsLens
View All Posts By Lee Astley

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
NY Jets Safety Jordan Whiteheads New Contract Paid Him 250k in Bonuses Incentives in Week 1
NFL

LATEST NY Jets Safety Jordan Whitehead’s New Contract Paid Him $250k in Bonuses & Incentives in Week 1

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  4h
rsz 16751147230
NFL
NFL News: Jets vs Bills Is Most Watched Monday Night Football Game Ever On ESPN
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  8h

All eyes in the NFL were going to be on the New York Jets for the 2023 season as Aaron Rodgers took the helm as the greatest quarterback in franchise…

rsz 230727084300 travis kelce taylor swift split
NFL
Is Travis Kelce “Quietly” Dating Taylor Swift?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  10h

On a July episode of the podcast that he shares with his brother, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce revealed that he tried to give his phone number to Taylor Swift…

NFL betting
NFL
How To Bet On The NFL In Texas – TX Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  9h
NFL betting
NFL
How To Bet On The NFL In South Dakota – SD Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  10h
rsz idvffk38eshcd6hypowr
NFL
New York Jets Players Unhappy With MetLife Stadium Turf, “We Want Grass”
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  12h
rsz ap 16111791542188 060a0342d28beb68522b7cdfd11c4f942c92db1b
NFL
NFL Rumors: Colin Kaepernick Wants The Jets Quarterback Job
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  14h
Arrow to top