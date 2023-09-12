NFL

How To Bet On The NFL In Rhode Island – RI Sports Betting Sites

NFL betting
NFL betting

The new NFL season is underway now, with the world’s best football players back in action. If you, like us, are super excited for the NFL to be back, then you must be excited about the sports betting action too. Read on and check out the best Rhode Island NFL betting sites for you.

If you want to know how to bet on the NFL in Rhode Island, then read on for various different gambling options you can choose, plus where to find the best NFL odds and incredible welcome offers, including thousands of dollars in free bets.

Top 8 Rhode Island Sports Betting Sites For NFL

List Of The Best NFL Betting Sites In Rhode Island

We have ranked the sportsbooks available in Rhode Island into our top eight for NFL betting. These sportsbooks are available to all residents of Rhode Island and the rest of the USA, provided you are 18+. Each of these eight NFL sportsbooks are also licenced and regulated offshore. See below the main reason you should sign up with them today.

  1. BetOnline – $1000 free bet welcome offer for NFL bettors
  2. Everygame – Great promotions, enhanced odds and numerous NFL offers
  3. Bovada – Great sportsbook for NFL betting with crypto and $750 NFL free bet
  4. BetNow – Outstanding NFL market coverage as well as free bets and NFL coverage
  5. MyBookie – Appealing new customer offers and vast NFL markets
  6. BetUS – A stellar NFL sportsbook for you to place your football bets
  7. Sportsbetting.ag – 50% matched deposit bonus up to $1000 for NFL wagering
  8. JazzSports – Live streaming experts and easy to use for first time NFL bettors

How To Bet On NFL In Rhode Island

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Place your NFL wagers
Claim $1000 BetOnline Free Bet

Latest Rhode Island Sports Betting Update

Rhode Island bettors have several options when it comes to betting on the NFL with sports betting being legalized in state.

However, it pays to look around and keep your options open if you want to get the best value for your NFL wagers.

The best Rhode Island NFL betting sites for all-round customer experience including registration, welcome offers, odds and markets aren’t the normal in-state bookies, but the ones on our list instead.

These sites give extraordinary value including hundreds of dollars in free bets when you join, plus ongoing promotions once you’re signed up. They also offer more markets than the regular bookies with all the common ones plus exclusive and niche ones too particularly when it comes to prop bets and parlays.

They have incredibly speedy sign-up processes with no KYC checks, no betting limits and anyone 18 or over can join. And if you’re a true sports bettor who knows to shop around for the best odds, you won’t be disappointed either as they offer highly competitive odds.

If you’re looking for the best value when it comes to your NFL wagers, then these Rhode Island NFL betting sites shouldn’t be overlooked.

Popular NFL Betting Options in Rhode Island with our Recommended Sports Betting Sites

If you’re looking to join the NFL betting action in Rhode Island, then our recommended sites will give you all the options you need. Here is a rundown of the main markets most players look for when selecting their NFL bets.

Spread Betting

The spread is the most popular NFL wager and it is used to even the odds between two unevenly matched teams.

The favored team must win by more points than the spread amount to win, also known as ‘to cover the spread’. The underdog must either win the game or not lose by more than the points to ‘beat the spread’.

An example of this is if the San Francisco 49ers are -2.5 against the Denver Broncos who are +2.5, then the 49ers must win the game by 3 points or more. The  Broncos would win if they won the game or if they lost by no more than 2 points.

Money Line Bets

Money line bets are as simple as picking the result of the game. In NFL, this would be picking the winner of the game. If the other team wins, then your bet loses. Here is an example.

You bet on the 49ers at -250 to beat the Broncos. If the 49ers win, your bet wins, if the Broncos win, then your bet loses.

Over/Under

The over/under bet relates to the total amount of points in the game, and if you think it will be over or under the total set by the sportsbook.

An example would be the over/under line being set at Over 42.5 at -115 and Under 42.5 being -105.

If you bet $100 on Over 42.5 and the game has over 42.5 points, you win $186.96. If the points are under 42.5 then your bet loses.

If you bet $100 on Under 42.5 and the game has under 42.5 points, you win $195.24. If the points are over 42.5 then your bet loses.

Player Prop Bets

Player prop bets are focused on individual player performances and statistical milestones in each game. For example, how many touchdowns a certain player will score, how many tackles a defensive player will make or how many receiving yards a player will record.

There is always huge value presented to bettors when placing player prop bets, as the odds are far more enhanced that standard spread, moneyline and over/under betting.

Game Prop Bets

Game props are centred more around game markers such as what time will the first score be made, how many total touchdowns will be made, who will be the first half winner etc.

Same Game Parlays

Same game parlays are also an option which is when you combine multiple bets in order to increase your odds. You might want to combine the game winner, under/over a certain points total, the first touchdown scorer and which quarter will have the most points scored in it, for example. A bet such as this would bring highly enhanced odds, but of course all factors need to come true for the bet to win.

NFL Futures

The Futures markets are also a good option, if you’d like to make season long predictions rather than match-by-match ones. Futures markets include who will win each division, exact division positions, final two teams and of course the Super Bowl winners.

NFL Odds

The following odds are taken from BetOnline for the 2024 Super Bowl winners.

Super Bowl LVIII Betting Odds (2023/24) Moneyline Play

San Francisco 49ers

+600 betonline ag

Philadelphia Eagles

+650 betonline ag

Kansas City Chiefs

+700 betonline ag

Buffalo Bills

+1000 betonline ag

Dallas Cowboys

+1000 betonline ag

Cincinnati Bengals

+1400 betonline ag

Baltimore Ravens

+1600 betonline ag

Detroit Lions

+1600 betonline ag

Miami Dolphins

+1800 betonline ag

Cleveland Browns

+2200 betonline ag

New York Jets

+2200 betonline ag

Jacksonville Jaguars

+2500 betonline ag

Los Angeles Chargers

+2500 betonline ag

New Orleans Saints

+2800 betonline ag

Green Bay Packers

+4000 betonline ag

Seattle Seahawks

+4500 betonline ag

Atlanta Falcons

+5000 betonline ag

Pittsburgh Steelers

+5500 betonline ag

Denver Broncos

+6600 betonline ag

Las Vegas Raiders

+6600 betonline ag

Los Angeles Rams

+6600 betonline ag

Minnesota Vikings

+6600 betonline ag

New England Patriots

+7500 betonline ag

New York Giants

+7500 betonline ag

Washington Commanders

+7500 betonline ag

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

+8000 betonline ag

Chicago Bears

+10000 betonline ag

Tennessee Titans

+10000 betonline ag

Carolina Panthers

+12500 betonline ag

Indianapolis Colts

+15000 betonline ag

Houston Texans

+25000 betonline ag

Arizona Cardinals

+40000 betonline ag

Odds correct at time of writing but subject to change.

