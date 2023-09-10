How To Bet On The NFL In Oregon – OR Sports Betting Sites

The new NFL season has landed and if you’re as excited as us and intend to get in on all the sports betting action then we have found the best Oregon NFL betting sites for you.
If you want to know how to bet on the NFL in Oregon, then read on for all the different gambling options you can choose, plus where to find the best odds and incredible welcome offers, including hundreds of dollars in free bets.
Top 8 Oregon Sports Betting Sites For NFL
How To Bet On NFL In Oregon
Latest Oregon Sports Betting Update
Oregon bettors have several options when it comes to betting on the NFL with sports betting being legalized in state.
However, it pays to look around and keep your options open if you want to get the best value for your NFL wagers.
The best Oregon NFL betting sites for all-round customer experience including registration, welcome offers, odds and markets aren’t the normal in-state bookies, but the ones on our list instead.
These sites give extraordinary value including hundreds of dollars in free bets when you join, plus ongoing promotions once you’re signed up. They also offer more markets than the regular bookies with all the common ones plus exclusive and niche ones too particularly when it comes to prop bets and parlays.
They have incredibly speedy sign-up processes with no KYC checks, no betting limits and anyone 18 or over can join. And if you’re a true sports bettor who knows to shop around for the best odds, you won’t be disappointed either as they offer highly competitive odds.
If you’re looking for the best value when it comes to your NFL wagers, then these Oregon NFL betting sites shouldn’t be overlooked.
NFL Gambling Options in Oregon with our Recommended Sports Betting Sites
Right from the first kick of the opening game, to the last second of the Super Bowl, the 2023 NFL season will once again be packed with all the ups and downs and highs and lows we’ve come to expect.
If you’re looking to join the sports betting action and want to know how to bet on NFL in Oregon 2023, then our recommended sites will give you all the options you need.
There are three basic bets that bookies will offer for match-by-match betting – the moneyline, the spread and the under/over. The moneyline is simply who will win the game, the spread is about the margin of the final result and the under/over is whether you think there will be under or over the total points scored than the figure set by the bookie.
Of course, there are a huge range of more detailed bets too at the best Oregon NFL betting sites.
Player prop bets are focused on individual player performances and statistical milestones in each game. For example, how many touchdowns a certain player will score, how many tackles a defensive player will make or how many receiving yards a player will record.
Game props are centred more around game markers such as what time will the first score be made, how many total touchdowns will be made, who will be the first half winner etc.
Same game parlays are also an option which is when you combine multiple bets in order to increase your odds. You might want to combine the game winner, with the total number of points, the first touchdown scorer and whether the third quarter will be the highest scoring quarter for example. A bet such as this would bring incredible odds, but of course all factors need to come true for the bet to win.
The Futures markets are also a good option, if you’d like to make season long predictions rather than match-by-match ones. Futures markets include who will win each division, exact division positions, final two teams and of course the Super Bowl winners.
NFL Odds
The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, so as expected both teams are right there at the top of the odds for this season’s title.
Whether Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes can pull off the double win is to be seen though, and there hasn’t been a repeat Super Bowl winner since 2004-05.
The Eagles remain a strong contender with star players Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown heading into only their second season together so this could be their year. Also hotly tipped are the Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals and 49ers.
If you’re looking for an outsider, the Los Angeles Chargers are an option with one of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL in Justin Herbert as well as the Baltimore Ravens with Lamar Jackson fit and raring to get back to his best.
The following odds are taken from BetOnline for the 2024 Super Bowl winners.
- Kansas City Chiefs +650
- San Francisco 49ers +750
- Philadelphia Eagles +800
- Buffalo Bills +950
- Cincinnati Bengals +1100
- Dallas Cowboys +1200
- Baltimore Ravens +1400
- New York Jets +1600
- Los Angeles Chargers +2000
- Miami Dolphins +2200
- Detroit Lions +2500
- Jacksonville Jaguars +2800
- Cleveland Browns +3300
- Seattle Seahawks +3500
- New Orleans Saints +4000
- Pittsburgh Steelers +4000
- Denver Broncos +5000
- Green Bay Packers +6000
- Minnesota Vikings +6000
- New England Patriots +6000
- Chicago Bears +6600
- Atlanta Falcons +7500
- New York Giants +7500
- Carolina Panthers +8000
- Los Angeles Rams +8000
- Tennessee Titans +8000
- Las Vegas Raiders +9000
- Washington Commanders +10000
- Indianapolis Colts +12500
- Arizona Cardinals +15000
- Houston Texans +15000
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers +15000
Odds correct at time of writing but subject to change.
$1000 Welcome Bonus For New Customers
This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit.
