How To Bet On The NFL In Ohio – OH Sports Betting Sites

Using our guide on how to bet on the NFL in Ohio, fans and keen bettors can make use of a whole range of welcome offers and new customer bonuses to add a little excitement to your viewing for 2023/24.

With hundreds of dollars in bonuses to claim, this comprehensive guide for NFL fans in Ohio will not only show you how to bet, but also where to find the most competitive prices, how to maximise your chances of winning and how to ensure you are being rewarded as a customer.

Top 8 Ohio Sports Betting Sites For NFL

List Of The Best NFL Betting Sites In Ohio

To ensure you are getting the best customer experience possible, the list below is a result of meticulous research from our football team, who have tried and tested these NFL sportsbooks.

BetOnline – $1000 ready to be claimed in free bets as a new customer Everygame – Loyalty rewards and existing offers for Everygame customers Bovada – Multiple deposit options and specific bonuses for crypto and USD users BetNow – Among leaders for competitive NFL odds MyBookie – Worthwhile customer loyalty programmes BetUS – Excellent for NFL betting and strong focus on US sports Sportsbetting.ag – One of the most generous welcome bonuses on the web JazzSports – Live streaming capabilities to keep yourself ahead of the action

How To Bet On NFL In Ohio

Create a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000 Place your NFL wagers

Latest Ohio Sports Betting Update

Ohio bettors have several options when it comes to betting on the NFL with sports betting being legalized in state.

However, it pays to look around and keep your options open if you want to get the best value for your NFL wagers.

The best Ohio NFL betting sites for all-round customer experience including registration, welcome offers, odds and markets aren’t the normal in-state bookies, but the ones on our list instead.

These sites give extraordinary value including hundreds of dollars in free bets when you join, plus ongoing promotions once you’re signed up. They also offer more markets than the regular bookies with all the common ones plus exclusive and niche ones too particularly when it comes to prop bets and parlays.

They have incredibly speedy sign-up processes with no KYC checks, no betting limits and anyone 18 or over can join. And if you’re a true sports bettor who knows to shop around for the best odds, you won’t be disappointed either as they offer highly competitive odds.

If you’re looking for the best value when it comes to your NFL wagers, then these Ohio NFL betting sites shouldn’t be overlooked.

Popular NFL Betting Options in Ohio with our Recommended Sports Betting Sites

Moneyline

This is the most straightforward bet you can make – for example, depending on which way you swing, in Ohio you could bet on either the Browns or the Bengals to be moneyline winners.

Over/Under

Over or Under totals are different for each game, and are set by sportsbooks themselves. For example, the over/under line could be set at Over 45 or Under 45, so you are betting on whether the final score will be above, or below that figure.

Player Prop Bets

Player prop bets are popular selections amongst NFL bettors. They allow you to predict how well a player might do for individual statistics.

For example, you could bet on the amount of passing yards you expect Joe Burrow to throw, or the amount of receiving yards Nick Chubb might register.

Game Prop Bets

With game props you are trying to predict overall events, such as when the first touchdown is scored, or who heads into the half time break with the lead.

Same Game Parlays

Same game parlays are one of the most popular ways to maximise your winnings. Of course, a single-bet wager is less risky given you have to combine more than one selection in a same game parlay, but you can add game and player props to try and bolster the odds, which in turn, means a larger payout.

NFL Futures

NFL Futures allow you to peek through the looking glass and attempt to predict an end-of-season occurrence.

For example, this could be Patrick Mahomes winning MVP for the second year in a row, or maybe something more niche like Damar Hamline to win Comeback Player of the Year after his heart scare in 2022/23.

NFL Odds

Super Bowl LVIII Betting Odds (2023/24) Moneyline Play San Francisco 49ers +600 Philadelphia Eagles +650 Kansas City Chiefs +700 Buffalo Bills +1000 Dallas Cowboys +1000 Cincinnati Bengals +1400 Baltimore Ravens +1600 Detroit Lions +1600 Miami Dolphins +1800 Cleveland Browns +2200 New York Jets +2200 Jacksonville Jaguars +2500 Los Angeles Chargers +2500 New Orleans Saints +2800 Green Bay Packers +4000 Seattle Seahawks +4500 Atlanta Falcons +5000 Pittsburgh Steelers +5500 Denver Broncos +6600 Las Vegas Raiders +6600 Los Angeles Rams +6600 Minnesota Vikings +6600 New England Patriots +7500 New York Giants +7500 Washington Commanders +7500 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +8000 Chicago Bears +10000 Tennessee Titans +10000 Carolina Panthers +12500 Indianapolis Colts +15000 Houston Texans +25000 Arizona Cardinals +40000

The following odds are taken from BetOnline for the 2024 Super Bowl winners.

Odds correct at time of writing but subject to change.