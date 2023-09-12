How To Bet On The NFL In New York – NY Sports Betting Sites

Week 1 gave us a fascinating insight into what may unravel this season, and you can get in on the action as we show you how to bet on the NFL in New York below whilst making full use of some superb welcome offers.
Popular NFL Betting Options in New York with our Recommended Sports Betting Sites
Moneyline
If you feel a team is a dead-cert to win, moneyline is the avenue for you. For example, you could wager on the Jets to beat Dallas in Week 2.
Over/Under
Sportsbooks will set a total match points spread before game, and the aim of this bet is to predict whether the final score will be ‘over’ or ‘under’ that figure.
For example, the over/under line could be set at Over 52 or Under 52.
Player Prop Bets
Player prop bets give players the opportunity to back their favourite players, or perhaps players who have hit a rich vein of form as of late.
Passing yards, number of touchdowns, sacks – these are all examples of markets you can bet on for any given player. With some sportsbooks such as BetOnline, you can even pit two players against each other in ‘player performances duels’.
Game Prop Bets
Unlike player props, game props are focused on wider game events that might occur; this could be predicting the winning margin, when the first touchdown is scored or who will lead after the first quarter.
Same Game Parlays
Combining props is a great way to, one, boost your odds, and two, maximise your potential winnings. However, say you have picked out three selections for a same game parlay, you will need all three to happen in order for the bet to win.
The greater the risk, the greater the reward as they say.
NFL Futures
NFL Futures are a fun way to test your pre-season prophecies. For example, will number one draft pick Bryce Young win Rookie of the Year? Will Patrick Mahomes lead the Chiefs to a new dynasty and win consecutive Super Bowls?
NFL Odds
The following odds are taken from BetOnline for the 2024 Super Bowl winners.
|Super Bowl LVIII Betting Odds (2023/24)
|Moneyline
|Play
|
San Francisco 49ers
|+600
|
Philadelphia Eagles
|+650
|
Kansas City Chiefs
|+700
|
Buffalo Bills
|+1000
|
Dallas Cowboys
|+1000
|
Cincinnati Bengals
|+1400
|
Baltimore Ravens
|+1600
|
Detroit Lions
|+1600
|
Miami Dolphins
|+1800
|
Cleveland Browns
|+2200
|
New York Jets
|+2200
|
Jacksonville Jaguars
|+2500
|
Los Angeles Chargers
|+2500
|
New Orleans Saints
|+2800
|
Green Bay Packers
|+4000
|
Seattle Seahawks
|+4500
|
Atlanta Falcons
|+5000
|
Pittsburgh Steelers
|+5500
|
Denver Broncos
|+6600
|
Las Vegas Raiders
|+6600
|
Los Angeles Rams
|+6600
|
Minnesota Vikings
|+6600
|
New England Patriots
|+7500
|
New York Giants
|+7500
|
Washington Commanders
|+7500
|
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|+8000
|
Chicago Bears
|+10000
|
Tennessee Titans
|+10000
|
Carolina Panthers
|+12500
|
Indianapolis Colts
|+15000
|
Houston Texans
|+25000
|
Arizona Cardinals
|+40000
Odds correct at time of writing but subject to change.
