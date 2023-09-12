NFL

How To Bet On The NFL In New York – NY Sports Betting Sites

Lee Astley
NFL betting
NFL betting

Week 1 gave us a fascinating insight into what may unravel this season, and you can get in on the action as we show you how to bet on the NFL in New York below whilst making full use of some superb welcome offers.

There are hundreds of dollars worth of free bets to be redeemed, but this comprehensive guide to betting on the NFL in New York will also show you how to access the best markets and most competitive odds throughout the 2023/24 season.

Top 8 New York Sports Betting Sites For NFL

List Of The Best NFL Betting Sites In New York

The generosity of welcome offers, their reputation amongst existing users and the overall customer experience have all been taken into account when listing the NFL sportsbooks below.

  1. BetOnline – Leading sportsbook with a reputation that precedes itself
  2. Everygame – One of the most generous welcome offers around, and continual bonuses as existing customer
  3. Bovada – US-focused markets and deep NFL coverage
  4. BetNow – A whole host of free bets and bonuses to take advantage of
  5. MyBookie – Customer satisfaction guaranteed with ultra competitive odds
  6. BetUS – Bettors in the US have flocked to this site for their all-encompassing NFL offerings
  7. Sportsbetting.ag – New customers will be met with $1000 welcome bonus
  8. JazzSports – Keep tabs on the action with live streaming and in-play betting

How To Bet On NFL In New York

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Place your NFL wagers
Latest New York Sports Betting Update

New York bettors have several options when it comes to betting on the NFL with sports betting being legalized in state.

However, it pays to look around and keep your options open if you want to get the best value for your NFL wagers.

The best New York NFL betting sites for all-round customer experience including registration, welcome offers, odds and markets aren’t the normal in-state bookies, but the ones on our list instead.

These sites give extraordinary value including hundreds of dollars in free bets when you join, plus ongoing promotions once you’re signed up. They also offer more markets than the regular bookies with all the common ones plus exclusive and niche ones too particularly when it comes to prop bets and parlays.

They have incredibly speedy sign-up processes with no KYC checks, no betting limits and anyone 18 or over can join. And if you’re a true sports bettor who knows to shop around for the best odds, you won’t be disappointed either as they offer highly competitive odds.

If you’re looking for the best value when it comes to your NFL wagers, then these New York NFL betting sites shouldn’t be overlooked.

Popular NFL Betting Options in New York with our Recommended Sports Betting Sites

Moneyline

If you feel a team is a dead-cert to win, moneyline is the avenue for you. For example, you could wager on the Jets to beat Dallas in Week 2.

Over/Under 

Sportsbooks will set a total match points spread before game, and the aim of this bet is to predict whether the final score will be ‘over’ or ‘under’ that figure.

For example, the over/under line could be set at Over 52 or Under 52.

Player Prop Bets

Player prop bets give players the opportunity to back their favourite players, or perhaps players who have hit a rich vein of form as of late.

Passing yards, number of touchdowns, sacks – these are all examples of markets you can bet on for any given player. With some sportsbooks such as BetOnline, you can even pit two players against each other in ‘player performances duels’.

Game Prop Bets

Unlike player props, game props are focused on wider game events that might occur; this could be predicting the winning margin, when the first touchdown is scored or who will lead after the first quarter.

Same Game Parlays

Combining props is a great way to, one, boost your odds, and two, maximise your potential winnings. However, say you have picked out three selections for a same game parlay, you will need all three to happen in order for the bet to win.

The greater the risk, the greater the reward as they say.

NFL Futures

NFL Futures are a fun way to test your pre-season prophecies. For example, will number one draft pick Bryce Young win Rookie of the Year? Will Patrick Mahomes lead the Chiefs to a new dynasty and win consecutive Super Bowls?

NFL Odds

The following odds are taken from BetOnline for the 2024 Super Bowl winners.

Super Bowl LVIII Betting Odds (2023/24) Moneyline Play

San Francisco 49ers

+600 betonline ag

Philadelphia Eagles

+650 betonline ag

Kansas City Chiefs

+700 betonline ag

Buffalo Bills

+1000 betonline ag

Dallas Cowboys

+1000 betonline ag

Cincinnati Bengals

+1400 betonline ag

Baltimore Ravens

+1600 betonline ag

Detroit Lions

+1600 betonline ag

Miami Dolphins

+1800 betonline ag

Cleveland Browns

+2200 betonline ag

New York Jets

+2200 betonline ag

Jacksonville Jaguars

+2500 betonline ag

Los Angeles Chargers

+2500 betonline ag

New Orleans Saints

+2800 betonline ag

Green Bay Packers

+4000 betonline ag

Seattle Seahawks

+4500 betonline ag

Atlanta Falcons

+5000 betonline ag

Pittsburgh Steelers

+5500 betonline ag

Denver Broncos

+6600 betonline ag

Las Vegas Raiders

+6600 betonline ag

Los Angeles Rams

+6600 betonline ag

Minnesota Vikings

+6600 betonline ag

New England Patriots

+7500 betonline ag

New York Giants

+7500 betonline ag

Washington Commanders

+7500 betonline ag

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

+8000 betonline ag

Chicago Bears

+10000 betonline ag

Tennessee Titans

+10000 betonline ag

Carolina Panthers

+12500 betonline ag

Indianapolis Colts

+15000 betonline ag

Houston Texans

+25000 betonline ag

Arizona Cardinals

+40000 betonline ag

Odds correct at time of writing but subject to change.

Lee Astley

An experienced sports journalist, copywriter and news editor, Lee has been involved in sports content for 10 years and become an expert on a variety of different sports. Starting at The Sun newspaper covering football, Lee has gone on to become involved in all aspects of sports news, including gambling. Sports betting is a key passion and he has helped launch The Telegraph Betting before becoming Head of News for SportsLens
Arrow to top