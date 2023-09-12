NFL

How To Bet On The NFL In New Jersey – NJ Sports Betting Sites

NFL betting
NFL betting

The season is up and running after a fascinating opening round, and with the 2023/24 campaign in full swing, we are showing you how to bet on the NFL in New Jersey.

Our guide to betting on the NFL in New Jersey comes equipped with a host of welcome offers from carefully researched betting sites, as well as where to find the most competitive odds on the web.

Top 8 New Jersey Sports Betting Sites For NFL

List Of The Best NFL Betting Sites In New Jersey

The eight sportsbooks below are our picks for NFL betting this season, and are the result of hours of research from our football specialists who have landed on this list for our readers.

  1. BetOnline – $1000 welcome offer to get you started
  2. Everygame – New and existing customers looked after with strong line-up of promotions
  3. Bovada – Variety of popular and alternative payment methods accepted
  4. BetNow – Regular bonuses and enhanced odds offered
  5. MyBookie – NFL betting made seamless through easy-to-navigate site
  6. BetUS – One of the most extensive, US-focused sportsbooks
  7. Sportsbetting.ag – New customers can expect to receive a sizeable welcome bonus
  8. JazzSports – Live streaming available

How To Bet On NFL In New Jersey

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Place your NFL wagers
Claim $1000 BetOnline Free Bet

Latest New Jersey Sports Betting Update

New Jersey bettors have several options when it comes to betting on the NFL with sports betting being legalized in state.

However, it pays to look around and keep your options open if you want to get the best value for your NFL wagers.

The best New Jersey NFL betting sites for all-round customer experience including registration, welcome offers, odds and markets aren’t the normal in-state bookies, but the ones on our list instead.

These sites give extraordinary value including hundreds of dollars in free bets when you join, plus ongoing promotions once you’re signed up. They also offer more markets than the regular bookies with all the common ones plus exclusive and niche ones too particularly when it comes to prop bets and parlays.

They have incredibly speedy sign-up processes with no KYC checks, no betting limits and anyone 18 or over can join. And if you’re a true sports bettor who knows to shop around for the best odds, you won’t be disappointed either as they offer highly competitive odds.

If you’re looking for the best value when it comes to your NFL wagers, then these New Jersey NFL betting sites shouldn’t be overlooked.

Popular NFL Betting Options in New Jersey with our Recommended Sports Betting Sites

Moneyline

This is the most straightforward selection a bettor can make.

For example, if you are expecting Aaron Rogers and the Jets to beat the Cowboys, you are picking them as the moneyline winner.

Over/Under 

A sportsbook will set an overall points total for any given game. This could be, for example, an over/under line set at Over 50 or Under 50, so depending on whether you think the final score will be above or below that total, you would choose one or the other.

Player Prop Bets

Player prop bets are useful for all you stat hunters out there, and players can try and predict how well a player might perform for individual parts of their game.

For example, you could bet on the amount of passing yards you expect Aaron Rodgers  to throw, or perhaps the amount of receiving yards Garret Wilson might register.

Game Prop Bets

Unlike player props, game props are focused on wider game events that might occur; this could be first-quarter leaders, or maybe how many touchdowns there will be throughout the game.

Same Game Parlays

The greater the risk, the greater the reward. A same game parlay lets you combine game or player props into one single bet, but in order to win, you need all of the selections to be a winner. Of course, more legs means a higher payout.

NFL Futures

These are fun to keep an eye on as they season chops and changes. You are essentially making a season-long prediction that will come to fruition at the end of the year. For example, this could be Tua Tagovailoa winning MVP, or the Eagles getting redemption by winning the Super Bowl this time around.

NFL Odds

The following odds are taken from BetOnline for the 2024 Super Bowl winners.

Super Bowl LVIII Betting Odds (2023/24) Moneyline Play

San Francisco 49ers

+600 betonline ag

Philadelphia Eagles

+650 betonline ag

Kansas City Chiefs

+700 betonline ag

Buffalo Bills

+1000 betonline ag

Dallas Cowboys

+1000 betonline ag

Cincinnati Bengals

+1400 betonline ag

Baltimore Ravens

+1600 betonline ag

Detroit Lions

+1600 betonline ag

Miami Dolphins

+1800 betonline ag

Cleveland Browns

+2200 betonline ag

New York Jets

+2200 betonline ag

Jacksonville Jaguars

+2500 betonline ag

Los Angeles Chargers

+2500 betonline ag

New Orleans Saints

+2800 betonline ag

Green Bay Packers

+4000 betonline ag

Seattle Seahawks

+4500 betonline ag

Atlanta Falcons

+5000 betonline ag

Pittsburgh Steelers

+5500 betonline ag

Denver Broncos

+6600 betonline ag

Las Vegas Raiders

+6600 betonline ag

Los Angeles Rams

+6600 betonline ag

Minnesota Vikings

+6600 betonline ag

New England Patriots

+7500 betonline ag

New York Giants

+7500 betonline ag

Washington Commanders

+7500 betonline ag

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

+8000 betonline ag

Chicago Bears

+10000 betonline ag

Tennessee Titans

+10000 betonline ag

Carolina Panthers

+12500 betonline ag

Indianapolis Colts

+15000 betonline ag

Houston Texans

+25000 betonline ag

Arizona Cardinals

+40000 betonline ag

Odds correct at time of writing but subject to change.

$1000 Welcome Bonus For New Customers

This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit.

Claim Offer

 

