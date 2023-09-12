How To Bet On The NFL In New Jersey – NJ Sports Betting Sites

The season is up and running after a fascinating opening round, and with the 2023/24 campaign in full swing, we are showing you how to bet on the NFL in New Jersey.

How To Bet On NFL In New Jersey

Popular NFL Betting Options in New Jersey with our Recommended Sports Betting Sites

Moneyline

This is the most straightforward selection a bettor can make.

For example, if you are expecting Aaron Rogers and the Jets to beat the Cowboys, you are picking them as the moneyline winner.

Over/Under

A sportsbook will set an overall points total for any given game. This could be, for example, an over/under line set at Over 50 or Under 50, so depending on whether you think the final score will be above or below that total, you would choose one or the other.

Player Prop Bets

Player prop bets are useful for all you stat hunters out there, and players can try and predict how well a player might perform for individual parts of their game.

For example, you could bet on the amount of passing yards you expect Aaron Rodgers to throw, or perhaps the amount of receiving yards Garret Wilson might register.

Game Prop Bets

Unlike player props, game props are focused on wider game events that might occur; this could be first-quarter leaders, or maybe how many touchdowns there will be throughout the game.

Same Game Parlays

The greater the risk, the greater the reward. A same game parlay lets you combine game or player props into one single bet, but in order to win, you need all of the selections to be a winner. Of course, more legs means a higher payout.

NFL Futures

These are fun to keep an eye on as they season chops and changes. You are essentially making a season-long prediction that will come to fruition at the end of the year. For example, this could be Tua Tagovailoa winning MVP, or the Eagles getting redemption by winning the Super Bowl this time around.

NFL Odds

The following odds are taken from BetOnline for the 2024 Super Bowl winners.

Super Bowl LVIII Betting Odds (2023/24) Moneyline Play San Francisco 49ers +600 Philadelphia Eagles +650 Kansas City Chiefs +700 Buffalo Bills +1000 Dallas Cowboys +1000 Cincinnati Bengals +1400 Baltimore Ravens +1600 Detroit Lions +1600 Miami Dolphins +1800 Cleveland Browns +2200 New York Jets +2200 Jacksonville Jaguars +2500 Los Angeles Chargers +2500 New Orleans Saints +2800 Green Bay Packers +4000 Seattle Seahawks +4500 Atlanta Falcons +5000 Pittsburgh Steelers +5500 Denver Broncos +6600 Las Vegas Raiders +6600 Los Angeles Rams +6600 Minnesota Vikings +6600 New England Patriots +7500 New York Giants +7500 Washington Commanders +7500 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +8000 Chicago Bears +10000 Tennessee Titans +10000 Carolina Panthers +12500 Indianapolis Colts +15000 Houston Texans +25000 Arizona Cardinals +40000

