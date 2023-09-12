This comprehensive guide has been meticulously put together to show you how to bet on the NFL in New Hampshire, now the 2023/24 season is in full swing.

Top 8 New Hampshire Sports Betting Sites For NFL

List Of The Best NFL Betting Sites In New Hampshire

Our specialists have spent hours researching the best NFL betting sites to sign up to this season, landing on these eight picks who all boast a perfect mix of generous welcome offers, competitive football odds and strong customer loyalty programmes.

BetOnline – One of the most generous welcome offers around
Everygame – Multi-faceted deposit bonus for new customers
Bovada – Bonuses for all types of payment options, including crypto
BetNow – Niche NFL markets coupled with outstanding customer care
MyBookie – Reputation for solid loyalty rewards
BetUS – Wide-reaching NFL coverage and strong parlay building
Sportsbetting.ag – Welcome offer to match a reputable sportsbook
JazzSports – Live streaming and unmatched in-play wagering

How To Bet On NFL In New Hampshire

Latest New Hampshire Sports Betting Update

New Hampshire bettors have several options when it comes to betting on the NFL with sports betting being legalized in state.

However, it pays to look around and keep your options open if you want to get the best value for your NFL wagers.

The best New Hampshire NFL betting sites for all-round customer experience including registration, welcome offers, odds and markets aren’t the normal in-state bookies, but the ones on our list instead.

These sites give extraordinary value including hundreds of dollars in free bets when you join, plus ongoing promotions once you’re signed up. They also offer more markets than the regular bookies with all the common ones plus exclusive and niche ones too particularly when it comes to prop bets and parlays.

They have incredibly speedy sign-up processes with no KYC checks, no betting limits and anyone 18 or over can join. And if you’re a true sports bettor who knows to shop around for the best odds, you won’t be disappointed either as they offer highly competitive odds.

If you’re looking for the best value when it comes to your NFL wagers, then these New Hampshire NFL betting sites shouldn’t be overlooked.

Popular NFL Betting Options in New Hampshire with our Recommended Sports Betting Sites

Moneyline

No frills for moneyline bets – you are simply picking who you think will win the game – for example, the Patriots to beat the Dolphins.

Over/Under

You are predicting whether the game will be higher, or lower, than the level set by your chosen sportsbook.

For example, they may have set the over/under line at Over 48 or Under 48, so if you think the final score will be above or below that total, you can go one way or the other.

Player Prop Bets

Player prop bets have proven to be one of the best ways to make use of readily available NFL stats.

With so much data doing the round, you can quickly find one that catches the eye. For example, it could be betting on the amount of passing yards Mac Jones will throw, or how many receiving yards JuJu Smith-Schuster will clock in with.

Game Prop Bets

Unlike player props, game props are focused on wider game events that might occur; this could be predicting who goes into half-time with the lead, or what you think the winning margin may be.

Same Game Parlays

Same game parlays allow players to combine several match events into one bet, which in turn increases the odds of your bet.

These could be game props, or player props, or even both, which is why bettors often gravitate towards same game parlays. The risk involved is higher, with each selection needing to come through in order to win, but should you be a winner, there is likely to be a sizeable payout.

NFL Futures

Whether you are expecting the Chiefs to retain the Super Bowl, or maybe Joe Burrow to knock Patrick Mahomes off his perch in the race for the 2023/24 MVP award, NFL futures are a fun way to try and predict what the complexion of the league will be once all is said and done.

NFL Odds

Super Bowl LVIII Betting Odds (2023/24) Moneyline Play San Francisco 49ers +600 Philadelphia Eagles +650 Kansas City Chiefs +700 Buffalo Bills +1000 Dallas Cowboys +1000 Cincinnati Bengals +1400 Baltimore Ravens +1600 Detroit Lions +1600 Miami Dolphins +1800 Cleveland Browns +2200 New York Jets +2200 Jacksonville Jaguars +2500 Los Angeles Chargers +2500 New Orleans Saints +2800 Green Bay Packers +4000 Seattle Seahawks +4500 Atlanta Falcons +5000 Pittsburgh Steelers +5500 Denver Broncos +6600 Las Vegas Raiders +6600 Los Angeles Rams +6600 Minnesota Vikings +6600 New England Patriots +7500 New York Giants +7500 Washington Commanders +7500 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +8000 Chicago Bears +10000 Tennessee Titans +10000 Carolina Panthers +12500 Indianapolis Colts +15000 Houston Texans +25000 Arizona Cardinals +40000

The following odds are taken from BetOnline for the 2024 Super Bowl winners.

Odds correct at time of writing but subject to change.