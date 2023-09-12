How To Bet On The NFL In Nevada – NV Sports Betting Sites

A fascinating opening weekend has given us a little insight into what may unravel this season, and with the rest of the campaign now set in motion, we are guiding you through how to bet on the NFL in Nevada.

BetOnline – Leaders in online betting with decades worth of experience Everygame – Strong line-up of promotions and existing offers Bovada – Bonuses available for crypto and USD users BetNow – Extensive NFL markets and competitive odds MyBookie – Customers looked after with loyalty rewards BetUS – Excellent parley building capabilities Sportsbetting.ag – Generous elcome offer to get your NFL betting up and running JazzSports – Follow the action live with streaming capabilities

How To Bet On NFL In Nevada

Latest Nevada Sports Betting Update

Nevada bettors have several options when it comes to betting on the NFL with sports betting being legalized in state.

However, it pays to look around and keep your options open if you want to get the best value for your NFL wagers.

The best Nevada NFL betting sites for all-round customer experience including registration, welcome offers, odds and markets aren’t the normal in-state bookies, but the ones on our list instead.

These sites give extraordinary value including hundreds of dollars in free bets when you join, plus ongoing promotions once you’re signed up. They also offer more markets than the regular bookies with all the common ones plus exclusive and niche ones too particularly when it comes to prop bets and parlays.

They have incredibly speedy sign-up processes with no KYC checks, no betting limits and anyone 18 or over can join. And if you’re a true sports bettor who knows to shop around for the best odds, you won’t be disappointed either as they offer highly competitive odds.

If you’re looking for the best value when it comes to your NFL wagers, then these Nevada NFL betting sites shouldn’t be overlooked.

Popular NFL Betting Options in Nevada with our Recommended Sports Betting Sites

Moneyline

Confident that a team will grab the win? A moneyline selection means you are picking the outright winner for the game – e.g the Raiders to beat Buffalo Bills.

Over/Under

An ‘over’ or ‘under’ points total is set by your chosen sportsbook, you are trying to predict whether the final score will be above or below that total.

For example, the over/under line could be set at Over 55 or Under 55.

Player Prop Bets

Player prop bets are a great way to unpick a match and find hidden stats to bet on. You are trying to find the edge by predicting whether a player will get a certain amount of touchdowns, or maybe how many intercepted passes a quarterback might suffer.

For example, you could bet on the amount of passing yards you expect Jimmy Garropolo to throw, or perhaps the amount of receiving yards Devante Adams might register.

Game Prop Bets

Game props allow to wager on certain match events, and there is often some value to be had in markets such as first quarter winners, or maybe the exact margin of victory.

Same Game Parlays

For those who are after bigger odds selections, same game parlays are a great way to maximise your winnings. Of course, they carry more risk than a single-bet wager given you have to combine more than one selection, but you can add game and player props to create a large-odds bet.

NFL Futures

Futures bets afford users the chance to glimpse into the future, or at least what they think it will look like. Whether you are predicting the league MVP, or the Super Bowl winners, these markets are worth keeping an eye on throughout the season.

NFL Odds

The following odds are taken from BetOnline for the 2024 Super Bowl winners.

Super Bowl LVIII Betting Odds (2023/24) Moneyline Play San Francisco 49ers +600 Philadelphia Eagles +650 Kansas City Chiefs +700 Buffalo Bills +1000 Dallas Cowboys +1000 Cincinnati Bengals +1400 Baltimore Ravens +1600 Detroit Lions +1600 Miami Dolphins +1800 Cleveland Browns +2200 New York Jets +2200 Jacksonville Jaguars +2500 Los Angeles Chargers +2500 New Orleans Saints +2800 Green Bay Packers +4000 Seattle Seahawks +4500 Atlanta Falcons +5000 Pittsburgh Steelers +5500 Denver Broncos +6600 Las Vegas Raiders +6600 Los Angeles Rams +6600 Minnesota Vikings +6600 New England Patriots +7500 New York Giants +7500 Washington Commanders +7500 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +8000 Chicago Bears +10000 Tennessee Titans +10000 Carolina Panthers +12500 Indianapolis Colts +15000 Houston Texans +25000 Arizona Cardinals +40000

