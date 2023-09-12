NFL

How To Bet On The NFL In Nevada – NV Sports Betting Sites

Author image
Lee Astley
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
NFL betting
NFL betting

A fascinating opening weekend has given us a little insight into what may unravel this season, and with the rest of the campaign now set in motion, we are guiding you through how to bet on the NFL in Nevada.

This comprehensive, all-encompassing guide on how to bet on the NFL in Nevada will cover everything from the latest Super Bowl odds, right the way through to making use of the best welcome offers and free bet bonuses on the web.

Top 8 Nevada Sports Betting Sites For NFL

50% Match Deposit Bonus Worth Up To $1,000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
100% Up To $500 Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
$750 In Free Bets For NFL 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
150% Welcome Bonus Up To $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
Up To $2,500 With A 125% Deposit Match 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
50% Deposit Match Up To $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
200% Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now

List Of The Best NFL Betting Sites In Nevada

NFL betting is made easy with the sportsbooks listed below, which have all been meticulously hand-picked by our specialists.

  1. BetOnline – Leaders in online betting with decades worth of experience
  2. Everygame – Strong line-up of promotions and existing offers
  3. Bovada – Bonuses available for crypto and USD users
  4. BetNow – Extensive NFL markets and competitive odds
  5. MyBookie – Customers looked after with loyalty rewards
  6. BetUS – Excellent parley building capabilities
  7. Sportsbetting.ag – Generous elcome offer to get your NFL betting up and running
  8. JazzSports – Follow the action live with streaming capabilities

How To Bet On NFL In Nevada

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Place your NFL wagers
Claim $1000 BetOnline Free Bet

Latest Nevada Sports Betting Update

Nevada bettors have several options when it comes to betting on the NFL with sports betting being legalized in state.

However, it pays to look around and keep your options open if you want to get the best value for your NFL wagers.

The best Nevada NFL betting sites for all-round customer experience including registration, welcome offers, odds and markets aren’t the normal in-state bookies, but the ones on our list instead.

These sites give extraordinary value including hundreds of dollars in free bets when you join, plus ongoing promotions once you’re signed up. They also offer more markets than the regular bookies with all the common ones plus exclusive and niche ones too particularly when it comes to prop bets and parlays.

They have incredibly speedy sign-up processes with no KYC checks, no betting limits and anyone 18 or over can join. And if you’re a true sports bettor who knows to shop around for the best odds, you won’t be disappointed either as they offer highly competitive odds.

If you’re looking for the best value when it comes to your NFL wagers, then these Nevada NFL betting sites shouldn’t be overlooked.

Popular NFL Betting Options in Nevada with our Recommended Sports Betting Sites

Moneyline

Confident that a team will grab the win? A moneyline selection means you are picking the outright winner for the game – e.g the Raiders to beat Buffalo Bills.

Over/Under 

An ‘over’ or ‘under’ points total is set by your chosen sportsbook, you are trying to predict whether the final score will be above or below that total.

For example, the over/under line could be set at Over 55 or Under 55.

Player Prop Bets

Player prop bets are a great way to unpick a match and find hidden stats to bet on. You are trying to find the edge by predicting whether a player will get a certain amount of touchdowns, or maybe how many intercepted passes a quarterback might suffer.

For example, you could bet on the amount of passing yards you expect Jimmy Garropolo to throw, or perhaps the amount of receiving yards Devante Adams might register.

Game Prop Bets

Game props allow to wager on certain match events, and there is often some value to be had in markets such as first quarter winners, or maybe the exact margin of victory.

Same Game Parlays

For those who are after bigger odds selections, same game parlays are a great way to maximise your winnings. Of course, they carry more risk than a single-bet wager given you have to combine more than one selection, but you can add game and player props to create a large-odds bet.

NFL Futures

Futures bets afford users the chance to glimpse into the future, or at least what they think it will look like. Whether you are predicting the league MVP, or the Super Bowl winners, these markets are worth keeping an eye on throughout the season.

NFL Odds

The following odds are taken from BetOnline for the 2024 Super Bowl winners.

Super Bowl LVIII Betting Odds (2023/24) Moneyline Play

San Francisco 49ers

+600 betonline ag

Philadelphia Eagles

+650 betonline ag

Kansas City Chiefs

+700 betonline ag

Buffalo Bills

+1000 betonline ag

Dallas Cowboys

+1000 betonline ag

Cincinnati Bengals

+1400 betonline ag

Baltimore Ravens

+1600 betonline ag

Detroit Lions

+1600 betonline ag

Miami Dolphins

+1800 betonline ag

Cleveland Browns

+2200 betonline ag

New York Jets

+2200 betonline ag

Jacksonville Jaguars

+2500 betonline ag

Los Angeles Chargers

+2500 betonline ag

New Orleans Saints

+2800 betonline ag

Green Bay Packers

+4000 betonline ag

Seattle Seahawks

+4500 betonline ag

Atlanta Falcons

+5000 betonline ag

Pittsburgh Steelers

+5500 betonline ag

Denver Broncos

+6600 betonline ag

Las Vegas Raiders

+6600 betonline ag

Los Angeles Rams

+6600 betonline ag

Minnesota Vikings

+6600 betonline ag

New England Patriots

+7500 betonline ag

New York Giants

+7500 betonline ag

Washington Commanders

+7500 betonline ag

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

+8000 betonline ag

Chicago Bears

+10000 betonline ag

Tennessee Titans

+10000 betonline ag

Carolina Panthers

+12500 betonline ag

Indianapolis Colts

+15000 betonline ag

Houston Texans

+25000 betonline ag

Arizona Cardinals

+40000 betonline ag

Odds correct at time of writing but subject to change.

$1000 Welcome Bonus For New Customers This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit.

This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit.

Claim Offer

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Lee Astley

An experienced sports journalist, copywriter and news editor, Lee has been involved in sports content for 10 years and become an expert on a variety of different sports. Starting at The Sun newspaper covering football, Lee has gone on to become involved in all aspects of sports news, including gambling. Sports betting is a key passion and he has helped launch The Telegraph Betting before becoming Head of News for SportsLens
View All Posts By Lee Astley
Author Image

Lee Astley

Twitter Linkedin
An experienced sports journalist, copywriter and news editor, Lee has been involved in sports content for 10 years and become an expert on a variety of different sports. Starting at The Sun newspaper covering football, Lee has gone on to become involved in all aspects of sports news, including gambling. Sports betting is a key passion and he has helped launch The Telegraph Betting before becoming Head of News for SportsLens
View All Posts By Lee Astley

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
nfl teams new1
NFL

LATEST How To Bet On The NFL In Alaska – AK Sports Betting Sites

Author image Lee Astley  •  3min
NFL betting
NFL
How To Bet On The NFL In Nebraska – NE Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  1 min

NFL enthusiasts and sports bettors in general will be ecstatic as the season gets underway. In preparation, we have curated a list for the best Nebraska sports betting sites for…

nfl teams new1
NFL
How To Bet On The NFL In Connecticut – CT Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  4min

If you want to learn how to bet on the NFL in Connecticut you’ve come to the right place – as by joining up with the featured CT betting sports…

NFL betting
NFL
How To Bet On The NFL In Idaho – ID Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  12min
NFL betting
NFL
How To Bet On The NFL In Montana – MT Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  17min
nfl teams new1
NFL
How To Bet On The NFL In Colorado – CO Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  10min
NFL betting
NFL
How To Bet On The NFL In Wyoming – WY Sports Betting Sites
Author image Lee Astley  •  35min
Arrow to top