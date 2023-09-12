How To Bet On The NFL In Nevada – NV Sports Betting Sites

A fascinating opening weekend has given us a little insight into what may unravel this season, and with the rest of the campaign now set in motion, we are guiding you through how to bet on the NFL in Nevada.
This comprehensive, all-encompassing guide on how to bet on the NFL in Nevada will cover everything from the latest Super Bowl odds, right the way through to making use of the best welcome offers and free bet bonuses on the web.
Top 8 Nevada Sports Betting Sites For NFL
List Of The Best NFL Betting Sites In Nevada
NFL betting is made easy with the sportsbooks listed below, which have all been meticulously hand-picked by our specialists.
- BetOnline – Leaders in online betting with decades worth of experience
- Everygame – Strong line-up of promotions and existing offers
- Bovada – Bonuses available for crypto and USD users
- BetNow – Extensive NFL markets and competitive odds
- MyBookie – Customers looked after with loyalty rewards
- BetUS – Excellent parley building capabilities
- Sportsbetting.ag – Generous elcome offer to get your NFL betting up and running
- JazzSports – Follow the action live with streaming capabilities
How To Bet On NFL In Nevada
- Create a BetOnline account
- Deposit up to $2000
- Receive your free bet of up to $1000
- Place your NFL wagers
Latest Nevada Sports Betting Update
Nevada bettors have several options when it comes to betting on the NFL with sports betting being legalized in state.
However, it pays to look around and keep your options open if you want to get the best value for your NFL wagers.
The best Nevada NFL betting sites for all-round customer experience including registration, welcome offers, odds and markets aren’t the normal in-state bookies, but the ones on our list instead.
These sites give extraordinary value including hundreds of dollars in free bets when you join, plus ongoing promotions once you’re signed up. They also offer more markets than the regular bookies with all the common ones plus exclusive and niche ones too particularly when it comes to prop bets and parlays.
They have incredibly speedy sign-up processes with no KYC checks, no betting limits and anyone 18 or over can join. And if you’re a true sports bettor who knows to shop around for the best odds, you won’t be disappointed either as they offer highly competitive odds.
If you’re looking for the best value when it comes to your NFL wagers, then these Nevada NFL betting sites shouldn’t be overlooked.
Popular NFL Betting Options in Nevada with our Recommended Sports Betting Sites
Moneyline
Confident that a team will grab the win? A moneyline selection means you are picking the outright winner for the game – e.g the Raiders to beat Buffalo Bills.
Over/Under
An ‘over’ or ‘under’ points total is set by your chosen sportsbook, you are trying to predict whether the final score will be above or below that total.
For example, the over/under line could be set at Over 55 or Under 55.
Player Prop Bets
Player prop bets are a great way to unpick a match and find hidden stats to bet on. You are trying to find the edge by predicting whether a player will get a certain amount of touchdowns, or maybe how many intercepted passes a quarterback might suffer.
For example, you could bet on the amount of passing yards you expect Jimmy Garropolo to throw, or perhaps the amount of receiving yards Devante Adams might register.
Game Prop Bets
Game props allow to wager on certain match events, and there is often some value to be had in markets such as first quarter winners, or maybe the exact margin of victory.
Same Game Parlays
For those who are after bigger odds selections, same game parlays are a great way to maximise your winnings. Of course, they carry more risk than a single-bet wager given you have to combine more than one selection, but you can add game and player props to create a large-odds bet.
NFL Futures
Futures bets afford users the chance to glimpse into the future, or at least what they think it will look like. Whether you are predicting the league MVP, or the Super Bowl winners, these markets are worth keeping an eye on throughout the season.
NFL Odds
The following odds are taken from BetOnline for the 2024 Super Bowl winners.
|Super Bowl LVIII Betting Odds (2023/24)
|Moneyline
|Play
|
San Francisco 49ers
|+600
|
Philadelphia Eagles
|+650
|
Kansas City Chiefs
|+700
|
Buffalo Bills
|+1000
|
Dallas Cowboys
|+1000
|
Cincinnati Bengals
|+1400
|
Baltimore Ravens
|+1600
|
Detroit Lions
|+1600
|
Miami Dolphins
|+1800
|
Cleveland Browns
|+2200
|
New York Jets
|+2200
|
Jacksonville Jaguars
|+2500
|
Los Angeles Chargers
|+2500
|
New Orleans Saints
|+2800
|
Green Bay Packers
|+4000
|
Seattle Seahawks
|+4500
|
Atlanta Falcons
|+5000
|
Pittsburgh Steelers
|+5500
|
Denver Broncos
|+6600
|
Las Vegas Raiders
|+6600
|
Los Angeles Rams
|+6600
|
Minnesota Vikings
|+6600
|
New England Patriots
|+7500
|
New York Giants
|+7500
|
Washington Commanders
|+7500
|
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|+8000
|
Chicago Bears
|+10000
|
Tennessee Titans
|+10000
|
Carolina Panthers
|+12500
|
Indianapolis Colts
|+15000
|
Houston Texans
|+25000
|
Arizona Cardinals
|+40000
Odds correct at time of writing but subject to change.
