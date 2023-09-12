How To Bet On The NFL In Montana – MT Sports Betting Sites

The NFL season has began and supporters will be looking to enjoy the upcoming schedule, but also place some sports bets. In preparation, we have made a list for the best Montana sports betting sites for you to join. Read below to find the ideal sportsbook for you and get some of the best free bet bonuses today.

Top 8 Montana Sports Betting Sites For NFL

Here at Sportslens we have ordered the sportsbooks that are open for use in Montana, into the leading eight when it comes to betting for the NFL. These sportsbooks are both, regulated and licenced offshore and are there to use for all that reside in Montana and the rest of the United States of America – provided you are 18+. Read below for some reasons as to why you should consider signing up right away.

BetOnline – Stunning welcome offer of up to $1000 in free bets Everygame – The best promotions, which has a multi-deposit bonus for new customers Bovada – Top of the range welcome bonuses for crypto and USD customers BetNow – Free bets, great odds and unmissable NFL market coverage MyBookie – Enjoyable player in NFL betting and intriguing customer offers BetUS – Ideal for NFL betting with truly generous offer and markets Sportsbetting.ag – New customers betting on NFL can get the best free bets JazzSports – Live streaming superstars and the best place for novice NFL bettors

How To Bet On NFL In Montana

Create a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000 Place your NFL wagers

Latest Montana Sports Betting Update

Montana bettors may feel like they have no options when it comes to betting on the NFL with sports betting not yet legalized in state.

However, fortunately for residents they can use offshore sportsbooks, which are of course legal in Montana, especially if you want to get truly amazing value for your NFL wagers.

The best Montana NFL betting sites for all-round customer experience including registration, welcome offers, odds and markets aren’t the normal in-state bookies, but the ones on our list instead.

These sites give extraordinary value including hundreds of dollars in free bets when you join, plus ongoing promotions once you’re signed up. They also offer more markets than the regular bookies with all the common ones plus exclusive and niche ones too particularly when it comes to prop bets and parlays.

They have incredibly speedy sign-up processes with no KYC checks, no betting limits and anyone 18 or over can join. And if you’re a true sports bettor who knows to shop around for the best odds, you won’t be disappointed either as they offer highly competitive odds.

If you’re looking for the best value when it comes to your NFL wagers, then these Montana NFL betting sites shouldn’t be overlooked.

Popular NFL Betting Options In Montana

The NFL is now upon us, and fans across the globe will be waiting for a remarkable season of course, the unmissable Superbowl.

If you’re looking to join the sports betting action and are keen on gaining information on how to bet on the NFL in Montana 2023, then our recommended sites will give you all the options you need.

There are three basic bets that bookies will offer for match-by-match betting – the moneyline, the spread and the under/over.

Spread Betting

The spread is possibly the most typical type of NFL wager and it is used to even the odds between two unevenly matched teams.

The favored team must win by more points than the spread amount to win, also known as ‘to cover the spread’. The underdog must either come out victorious or not be defeated by more than the points to ‘beat the spread’.

An example of this is if Dallas Cowboys are +4.5 against the Green Bay Packers who are -4.5, then the Cowboys must either win the game or not lose by more than 4 points. The Packers would win if they won the game by 5 points or more.

Money Line Bets

Money line bets are easy for all users, as it relies on picking the winning side. In NFL, this would be picking the victor of the game. If the other team comes out on top, then your bet would lose. Here is an example.

You bet on the Cowboys at -160 to beat the Packers. If the Cowboys win, your bet wins, if the Packers win, then your bet loses.

Over/Under

The over/under bet is interesting as it links directly to the amount of points obtained by both sides in the match, and if you think it will be over or under the total given by the sportsbook.

An example would be the over/under line being set at Over 40 at -115 and Under 40 being -105.

If you bet $100 on Over 40 and the game has over 40 points, you win $186.96. If the points are under 40 then your bet loses.

If you bet $100 on Under 40 and the game has under 40 points, you win $195.24. If the points are over 40 then your bet loses.

Player Prop Bets

Player prop bets are focused on how a specific player does and statistical milestones in each game. For example, how many touchdowns a certain player will score, how many tackles a defensive player will make or how many receiving yards a player will record.

Game Prop Bets

Game props focus more around game markers such as what time we will see the first points in the game, how many TDS will be made overall, who will be the first half or even quarter winner and much more.

Same Game Parlays

Same game parlays are also an option which is when you combine multiple bets in order to increase your odds. You might want to join the game winner, with the total number of points, the first touchdown scorer and whether the third quarter will be the highest scoring quarter for example. A bet such as this would obviously be harder to achieve, as more things need to happen for it to win.

NFL Futures

The Futures markets are an equally great option, if you’d like to make season long predictions rather than match-by-match ones. Futures markets include who will win each division, exact division positions, final two teams and of course the Super Bowl winners.

Of course, there are a huge range of more detailed bets too at the best Montana NFL betting sites.

NFL Odds

The following odds are taken from BetOnline for the 2024 Super Bowl winners.

Super Bowl LVIII Betting Odds (2023/24) Moneyline Play San Francisco 49ers +600 Philadelphia Eagles +650 Kansas City Chiefs +700 Buffalo Bills +1000 Dallas Cowboys +1000 Cincinnati Bengals +1400 Baltimore Ravens +1600 Detroit Lions +1600 Miami Dolphins +1800 Cleveland Browns +2200 New York Jets +2200 Jacksonville Jaguars +2500 Los Angeles Chargers +2500 New Orleans Saints +2800 Green Bay Packers +4000 Seattle Seahawks +4500 Atlanta Falcons +5000 Pittsburgh Steelers +5500 Denver Broncos +6600 Las Vegas Raiders +6600 Los Angeles Rams +6600 Minnesota Vikings +6600 New England Patriots +7500 New York Giants +7500 Washington Commanders +7500 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +8000 Chicago Bears +10000 Tennessee Titans +10000 Carolina Panthers +12500 Indianapolis Colts +15000 Houston Texans +25000 Arizona Cardinals +40000

Odds correct at time of writing but subject to change.