How To Bet On The NFL In Michigan – MI Sports Betting Sites

This exhaustive guide on how to bet on the NFL in Michigan features all the betting options you could possibility need, whilst offering new customers the opportunity to redeem hundreds of dollars in welcome bonuses.

Top 8 Michigan Sports Betting Sites For NFL

The sportsbooks listed below allow for seamless NFL betting, and each and every one of our top eight picks have been hand-picked using a strict set of criteria.

How To Bet On NFL In Michigan

Latest Michigan Sports Betting Update

Michigan bettors have several options when it comes to betting on the NFL with sports betting being legalized in state.

However, it pays to look around and keep your options open if you want to get the best value for your NFL wagers.

The best Michigan NFL betting sites for all-round customer experience including registration, welcome offers, odds and markets aren’t the normal in-state bookies, but the ones on our list instead.

These sites give extraordinary value including hundreds of dollars in free bets when you join, plus ongoing promotions once you’re signed up. They also offer more markets than the regular bookies with all the common ones plus exclusive and niche ones too particularly when it comes to prop bets and parlays.

They have incredibly speedy sign-up processes with no KYC checks, no betting limits and anyone 18 or over can join. And if you’re a true sports bettor who knows to shop around for the best odds, you won’t be disappointed either as they offer highly competitive odds.

If you’re looking for the best value when it comes to your NFL wagers, then these Michigan NFL betting sites shouldn’t be overlooked.

Popular NFL Betting Options in Michigan with our Recommended Sports Betting Sites

If you want to know how to bet on NFL in Michigan 2023, then our recommended sites will give you all the options you need.

Moneyline

With a moneyline selection, you are picking your outright winner – e.g Detroit Lions to beat the Seahawks.

Over/Under

Points total are set by sportsbooks, and as the bettor you are predicting whether the game will go over that score, or fail to reach it.

For example, the over/under line could be set at Over 47 or Under 47.

Player Prop Bets

Player prop bets are popular selections amongst NFL bettors, due to the fact player stats are so easily accessibility.

For example, you could bet on the amount of passing yards you expect Jarod Goff to throw, or the amount of receiving yards Amon-Ra St Brown could rack up.

Game Prop Bets

Half-time leaders, first quarter winners, margin of victory – these are all examples of game props, which cover wider match-time events.

Same Game Parlays

For those who are after bigger odds selections, same game parlays offer a greater reward. The risk is also great given you need each and every selection to win, but you could, for example, predict the match winner, the over/under spread and the half-time winner in one bet.

NFL Futures

Fancy predicted the Super Bowl winners? Or maybe the Comeback Player of the Year? Futures are a fun way to try and decipher what will unravel by the end of the season.

NFL Odds

The following odds are taken from BetOnline for the 2024 Super Bowl winners.

Super Bowl LVIII Betting Odds (2023/24) Moneyline Play San Francisco 49ers +600 Philadelphia Eagles +650 Kansas City Chiefs +700 Buffalo Bills +1000 Dallas Cowboys +1000 Cincinnati Bengals +1400 Baltimore Ravens +1600 Detroit Lions +1600 Miami Dolphins +1800 Cleveland Browns +2200 New York Jets +2200 Jacksonville Jaguars +2500 Los Angeles Chargers +2500 New Orleans Saints +2800 Green Bay Packers +4000 Seattle Seahawks +4500 Atlanta Falcons +5000 Pittsburgh Steelers +5500 Denver Broncos +6600 Las Vegas Raiders +6600 Los Angeles Rams +6600 Minnesota Vikings +6600 New England Patriots +7500 New York Giants +7500 Washington Commanders +7500 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +8000 Chicago Bears +10000 Tennessee Titans +10000 Carolina Panthers +12500 Indianapolis Colts +15000 Houston Texans +25000 Arizona Cardinals +40000