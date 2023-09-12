How To Bet On The NFL In Massachusetts – MA Sports Betting Sites

The 2023/24 season got off to a dramatic start in Week 1, and with this guid on how to bet on the NFL in Massachusetts you can ensure you are set up for the rest of the season.

Top 8 Massachusetts Sports Betting Sites For NFL

List Of The Best NFL Betting Sites In Massachusetts

Below we have listed each of our top picks for the best NFL betting sites, which have been carefully selected due to their reputation among existing customers, as well as their accessibility for new players.

BetOnline – Generous welcome offer and 20+ years of experience Everygame – Strong line-up of existing customer offers Bovada – Deep NFL markets with interesting futures bets BetNow – Impressive NFL market coverage MyBookie – Look after customers with regular loyalty rewards BetUS – Strong emphasis on US market with hundreds of NFL odds Sportsbetting.ag – Generous free bet offering for new users JazzSports – Unmatched in-play betting with live-streaming

How To Bet On NFL In Massachusetts

Latest Massachusetts Sports Betting Update

Massachusetts bettors have several options when it comes to betting on the NFL with sports betting being legalized in state.

However, it pays to look around and keep your options open if you want to get the best value for your NFL wagers.

The best Massachusetts NFL betting sites for all-round customer experience including registration, welcome offers, odds and markets aren’t the normal in-state bookies, but the ones on our list instead.

These sites give extraordinary value including hundreds of dollars in free bets when you join, plus ongoing promotions once you’re signed up. They also offer more markets than the regular bookies with all the common ones plus exclusive and niche ones too particularly when it comes to prop bets and parlays.

They have incredibly speedy sign-up processes with no KYC checks, no betting limits and anyone 18 or over can join. And if you’re a true sports bettor who knows to shop around for the best odds, you won’t be disappointed either as they offer highly competitive odds.

If you’re looking for the best value when it comes to your NFL wagers, then these Massachusetts NFL betting sites shouldn’t be overlooked.

Popular NFL Betting Options in Massachusetts with our Recommended Sports Betting Sites

Right from the first kick of the opening game, to the last second of the Super Bowl, the 2023 NFL season will once again be packed with all the ups and downs and highs and lows we’ve come to expect.

If you're looking to join the sports betting action and want to know how to bet on NFL in Maryland 2023, then our recommended sites will give you all the options you need.

Moneyline

This is the most straightforward bet available – you are picking who you think will win a given game.

For example, if you think the Patriots will beat the Miami Dolphins, you can bet on them to do so.

Over/Under

Any given sportsbook will set an overall points total for a game. If you think it will be high-scoring and go above that total, you would back ‘over’ , and if you think it could be lower, you would bet the ‘under.’

For example, the over/under spread could be set at Over 50 or Under 50.

Player Prop Bets

Player prop bets allow you to predict player performances based on individual stats, and are a great way to dissect the game to unearth some value.

For example, you could bet on the amount of passing yards a quarterback might make, or may how many sacks a defence lineman might make.

Game Prop Bets

Unlike player props, game props are focused on wider game events that might occur; for example, if you think a team is going to race out the blocks you could back them to win the first quarter or go into half time with the lead.

Same Game Parlays

Same game parlays offer players the chance to combine more than selections. They carry more risk than a single-bet wager with a win only secured by getting each selection correct, but you can add game and player props to create a large-odds bet.

NFL Futures

Futures markets are popular bets due to their changing completion throughout the season, but it is preferable to place them early on before the prices become more certain.

Super Bowl winners, MVP, Rookie of the Year – these are all examples of Futures markets

NFL Odds

The following odds are taken from BetOnline for the 2024 Super Bowl winners.

Super Bowl LVIII Betting Odds (2023/24) Moneyline Play San Francisco 49ers +600 Philadelphia Eagles +650 Kansas City Chiefs +700 Buffalo Bills +1000 Dallas Cowboys +1000 Cincinnati Bengals +1400 Baltimore Ravens +1600 Detroit Lions +1600 Miami Dolphins +1800 Cleveland Browns +2200 New York Jets +2200 Jacksonville Jaguars +2500 Los Angeles Chargers +2500 New Orleans Saints +2800 Green Bay Packers +4000 Seattle Seahawks +4500 Atlanta Falcons +5000 Pittsburgh Steelers +5500 Denver Broncos +6600 Las Vegas Raiders +6600 Los Angeles Rams +6600 Minnesota Vikings +6600 New England Patriots +7500 New York Giants +7500 Washington Commanders +7500 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +8000 Chicago Bears +10000 Tennessee Titans +10000 Carolina Panthers +12500 Indianapolis Colts +15000 Houston Texans +25000 Arizona Cardinals +40000