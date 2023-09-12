How To Bet On The NFL In Maryland – MD Sports Betting Sites

After a scintillating opening weekend to get the season up and running, we are guiding you through how to bet on the NFL in Maryland ahead of Week 2.

Within this guide on how to bet on the NFL in Maryland, we have made it our mission to find the most generous welcome offers around to get you up and running, whilst ensuring we have spotlighted only the most reputable betting sites.

Top 8 Maryland Sports Betting Sites For NFL

List Of The Best NFL Betting Sites In Maryland

Following extensive research using criteria such as customer experience, variety of markets and rewards, the eight sportsbooks below are our picks for NFL betting this season.

BetOnline – Industry-leading brand with $1000 welcome offer Everygame – Long-established sportsbook operational since 1996 Bovada – Large selection of payment methods including crypto BetNow – Deep NFL markets with niche existing customer offers MyBookie – Competitive odds on over 20 sports BetUS – Heavy emphasis on US sports, in particular NFL Sportsbetting.ag – Competitive NFL odds for match time and futures markets JazzSports – Live streaming capabilities to keep tabs on the action

How To Bet On NFL In Maryland

Latest Maryland Sports Betting Update

Maryland bettors have several options when it comes to betting on the NFL with sports betting being legalized in state.

However, it pays to look around and keep your options open if you want to get the best value for your NFL wagers.

The best Maryland NFL betting sites for all-round customer experience including registration, welcome offers, odds and markets aren’t the normal in-state bookies, but the ones on our list instead.

These sites give extraordinary value including hundreds of dollars in free bets when you join, plus ongoing promotions once you’re signed up. They also offer more markets than the regular bookies with all the common ones plus exclusive and niche ones too particularly when it comes to prop bets and parlays.

They have incredibly speedy sign-up processes with no KYC checks, no betting limits and anyone 18 or over can join. And if you’re a true sports bettor who knows to shop around for the best odds, you won’t be disappointed either as they offer highly competitive odds.

If you’re looking for the best value when it comes to your NFL wagers, then these Maryland NFL betting sites shouldn’t be overlooked.

Popular NFL Betting Options in Maryland with our Recommended Sports Betting Sites

Right from the first kick of the opening game, to the last second of the Super Bowl, the 2023 NFL season will once again be packed with all the ups and downs and highs and lows we’ve come to expect.

If you’re looking to join the sports betting action and want to know how to bet on NFL in Maryland 2023, then our recommended sites will give you all the options you need.

Moneyline

This is the most straightforward selection a bettor can make – you are picking your outright winner for any given game.

Over/Under

If you are expecting a game to be particularly high-scoring, you would back ‘over’ the given total, and if you think it could be lower scoring than the sports book’s prediction, you would bet the ‘under.’

For example, the over/under line could be set at Over 45 or Under 45.

Player Prop Bets

Player prop bets are popular selections amongst NFL bettors. They allow you to predict how well a player might do for individual statistics.

For example, you could bet on the amount of passing yards you expect Patrick Mahomes to throw, or perhaps the amount of receiving yards Tyreek Hill might register.

Game Prop Bets

Unlike player props, game props are focused on wider game events that might occur; this could be predicting who goes into half-time with the lead, or what you think the winning margin may be.

Same Game Parlays

For those who are after bigger odds selections, same game parlays are a great way to maximise your winnings. Of course, they carry more risk than a single-bet wager given you have to combine more than one selection, but you can add game and player props to create a large-odds bet.

NFL Futures

These are fun to keep an eye on as they season chops and changes. You are essentially making a season-long prediction that will come to fruition at the end of the year. For example, this could be Patrick Mahomes winning MVP, or the Chiefs retaining the Super Bowl.

NFL Odds

The following odds are taken from BetOnline for the 2024 Super Bowl winners.

Super Bowl LVIII Betting Odds (2023/24) Moneyline Play San Francisco 49ers +600 Philadelphia Eagles +650 Kansas City Chiefs +700 Buffalo Bills +1000 Dallas Cowboys +1000 Cincinnati Bengals +1400 Baltimore Ravens +1600 Detroit Lions +1600 Miami Dolphins +1800 Cleveland Browns +2200 New York Jets +2200 Jacksonville Jaguars +2500 Los Angeles Chargers +2500 New Orleans Saints +2800 Green Bay Packers +4000 Seattle Seahawks +4500 Atlanta Falcons +5000 Pittsburgh Steelers +5500 Denver Broncos +6600 Las Vegas Raiders +6600 Los Angeles Rams +6600 Minnesota Vikings +6600 New England Patriots +7500 New York Giants +7500 Washington Commanders +7500 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +8000 Chicago Bears +10000 Tennessee Titans +10000 Carolina Panthers +12500 Indianapolis Colts +15000 Houston Texans +25000 Arizona Cardinals +40000